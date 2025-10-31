Lucy Kehoe is a food, travel, and environmental journalist whose work explores human interactions with landscapes and our perceptions of place. Over the past eight years, her reporting has seen her wade through Irish bogs, share an elevator with Justin Timberlake, interview a crime-solving pollen expert, and ride a gaucho’s horse, despite limited saddle experience. Her writing has appeared in The Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, SUITCASE, Condé Nast Traveller, The Spectator, and Food and Travel.

Based in London, she spends downtime playing football, discovering new pubs and restaurants, cooking elaborate meals, and daydreaming about future adventures.