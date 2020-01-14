Where are you going?
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows

6114 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Website
| +1 480-368-1234
Why we love it: A bungalow-based resort inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and his beloved Sonoran Desert

Highlights:
- Spacious bungalows full of mid-century style
- Decor from local nonprofit Cattle Track Arts Compound
- Desert-inspired treatments at the on-site spa

The Review:
Santa Fe meets Palm Springs at this bohemian resort in Paradise Valley. Designers saved the bungalows from the previous property, but added dramatic, low-slung buildings rich in glass and deep overhangs, plus an ample central pool and four conference venues. Inspiration came via icons Frank Lloyd Wright and Alexander Girard, who both retreated to the desert for its light and space.

Guests looking to follow their lead can book one of the Andaz’s 201 mid-century-style casitas, which come complete with Eero Saarinen–esque womb chairs and marble walk-in showers. Suites include an additional full bathroom and spacious living area, while The Retreat—a cluster of accommodations perfect for weddings or corporate retreats—features 20 bungalows, including the 1,800-square-foot Albers House, surrounding a private pool. Throughout, decor draws heavily from the Cattle Track Arts Compound, a nearby nonprofit workspace for painters, sculptors, jewelers, potters, blacksmiths, and performers. (The hotel actually hosts artists-in-residence from the organization on a regular basis). Also on-site is the Palo Verde Spa & Apothecary, where treatments blend desert elements with locally sourced botanicals, and the inventive Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, with dishes inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert. When guests wish to explore farther, they can catch a ride in the hotel Tesla anywhere within five miles, including to Chaparral Park and Old Town Scottsdale.

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Ann Abel
AFAR Contributor
about 3 years ago

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

Plenty of hotels near Scottsdale specialize in unplugging, and the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa is no exception. The 201-room midcentury modern property is surrounded by 23 acres of towering pines, saguaro cactus, and desert wildflowers. But in keeping with the brand’s philosophy, Andaz adds a local twist, partnering with the nearby 1936 Cattle Track Arts Compound to offer culturally minded travelers a chance to attend an artist-led lecture or a studio tour. Back at the spa, guests can create their own beauty balms with indigenous botanicals.

