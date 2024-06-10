Amanda Castleman

Amanda is a travel writer and photographer who lived in Europe and the Middle East for eight years before returning to her home port in Seattle. A former wilderness guide, she’s happiest covering nature, animals, and outdoor adventures.

Her work has appeared in publications that include BBC Travel, Bon Appétit, National Geographic, The New York Times, and Robb Report. She has won Lowell Thomas awards for adventure and cultural coverage in addition to several Solas Awards.