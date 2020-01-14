Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amara Resort and Spa

100 Amara Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Website
| +1 928-282-4828
Amara Resort and Spa Sedona Arizona United States
Amara Resort and Spa Sedona Arizona United States
Amara Resort and Spa Sedona Arizona United States
Amara Resort and Spa Sedona Arizona United States

More info

Amara Resort and Spa

Why we love it: A boutique resort that perfectly merges relaxation with exploration

Highlights:
- Amenities like an infinity pool, spa, and outdoor fire pits to help you unwind
- Unique offerings like daily yoga classes and nightly social hours with wine
- Weekly stargazing sessions with local astronomy experts

The Review: 
This eclectic 100-room property attracts adventurous extroverts ready to explore the surrounding red rocks, then swap tales over morning coffee or happy hour wine. Inside, decor honors the area’s Native American heritage, incorporating elements like grass-woven baskets, headboards crafted from local fallen trees, and desert flower hues against soothing neutrals. Pet-friendly rooms also feature luxurious touches like Italian linens, modern art, and Atelier Bloem toiletries, while suites up the ante with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the desert.

Outdoors, guests can gather around the heated pool and hot tub or several crackling fire pits and admire views of Sedona’s iconic Snoopy Rock. There’s also an award-winning spa for when you need respite from all the hiking, plus a signature restaurant, SaltRock, which serves Southwest favorites alongside creative mezcal cocktails. On Monday nights, local astronomy experts lead stargazing sessions to take in Sedona’s dark skies, and daily yoga classes are included in the resort fee. Other amenities include access to top-rated golf courses, a full-service fitness center, complimentary bikes, and a shuttle that ferries guests within a one-mile radius of the property.  

By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lauren Topor
about 3 years ago

Red Rocks and SaltRock Southwest Kitchen Reign in Sedona, Arizona

What is better than dinner with a view? Dinner with a great view of Sedona's breathtaking red rocks and a cocktail, perhaps? Amara Resort & Spa in Sedona, Arizona is not only a great place to stay while traveling though Arizona's red rock country, it's a great place to dine as well. From tacos, regional favorites, satisfying dishes and small bites to craft margaritas and cocktails, the hotel's in-house restaurant impresses.
Lauren Topor
almost 3 years ago

Amara Amazes in Arizona

Amara Resort & Spa is a dog-friendly, boutique-style hotel nestled amongst Sedona's world-renowned red rocks. Its rooms are both modern and cozy, decorated with pops of color, and essential amenities. Here, visitors can enjoy a stroll along Oak Creek, just steps from the resort, take in the view at a seat in the common area, even dip a toe or dive into the heated salt water infinity pool. Each night Amara hosts a community hour where wine and small bites are shared at no cost nearby the resort's in-house restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen. At the neighboring spa, guests can take advantage of the cost-free eucalyptus steam room and amenities. A range of spa treatments are available, from nail treatments to massages and facials. Yoga is offered each day in the spa building, but be advised, yogis must take a moment to pre-register, as classes are popular and do fill up quickly. As a convenience, yoga mats and props are available.

More From AFAR

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020
How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020