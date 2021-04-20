Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Photo courtesy of Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria ResortMarilyn Monroe once proclaimed that her favorite swimming pool was at the Arizona Biltmore. And Irving Berlin, obviously a person who didn’t know how to relax, is said to have written “White Christmas” while a guest at the hotel. Other musical guests have included Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., who were known to play on a piano in the lobby. But that’s history, and the Jewel of the Desert, as the 90-year-old hotel was once known, is now just one more sparkling gem in a treasure chest of Arizona resorts. To continue shining, the Biltmore underwent a major renovation that was completed in late 2016. Much of the update focused on restoring the hotel’s original main building, but the guest rooms, meeting spaces, ballrooms, and spa were also polished. The contemporary style that now dominates the Biltmore was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, who played a significant role in determining the hotel’s original look. In the guest rooms, Wright’s influence is most notable in the wall coverings, embossed with a design similar to that found on his “Biltmore Blocks,” used in the construction of most of the resort. Of course, for guests who didn’t come for the history, or the design lecture, there are still the eight swimming pools, seven tennis courts, and, next door at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, 36 holes of golf.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Stay at Frank Lloyd Wright's Hotel in Arizona
The Arizona Biltmore resort was built in 1929. One of the first and still one of the finest resorts in Phoenix, it remains a unique architectural gem. Frank Lloyd Wright was the consulting architect, and his work has been well maintained. The lobby has a ceiling made of gold leaf. No other resort in Phoenix has the history or the architecture of the Biltmore. Recreation includes two golf courses, tennis, hiking into the Phoenix mountains, biking or walking along the Salt River irrigation canal, swimming in a pool where Marilyn Monroe once swam. This resort is a perfect base camp for all outdoor activities. The free-standing cottages are some of my favorite rooms. The villa suites include fireplaces and kitchens, although the excellent restaurants and room service make the kitchens rarely needed.