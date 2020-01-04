Royal Palms Resort and Spa
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
| +1 602-283-1234
Royal Palms Resort and SpaWith its palm-lined entrance, oasis-like courtyards, and proximity to the Sky Harbor Airport, the Royal Palms draws both business and leisure travelers, especially business travelers who've managed to work a few days of leisure into their schedule. Built in the shadow of Camelback Mountain in 1929 as a Spanish Colonial–style home for Cunard Line executive Delos W. Cooke (who imported 900 palms for the grounds), and opened as a hotel in 1948, the Royal Palms remains popular in part because, with just 119 rooms, it’s one of the smaller and more intimate of Arizona’s luxury resorts. Restoration and refurbishing have kept it up to date without diminishing its original charm.
Romance Fit for a Queen at Royal Palms
Royal Palms Resort and Spa started in 1929 as a private estate and winter retreat for New York City financier Delos Cooke. Today, the Mediterranean-inspired locale still contains much of the art and antiques he collected on travels throughout Europe and Latin America. It’s a resort worthy of anyone’s stay but is especially welcoming to couples, having been recognized time and again as one of the world’s most romantic escapes. There’s even an official staff member dedicated to the cause of love—a Director of Romance whose sole mission is to coorindate your starry-eyed getaway. And when you’re craving something other than affection, make a date at T. Cook’s for comfort food prepared Mediterranean style with fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. Just be sure to stop at The Mix Up Bar for a bold nightcap.