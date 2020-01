Royal Palms Resort and Spa started in 1929 as a private estate and winter retreat for New York City financier Delos Cooke. Today, the Mediterranean-inspired locale still contains much of the art and antiques he collected on travels throughout Europe and Latin America. It’s a resort worthy of anyone’s stay but is especially welcoming to couples, having been recognized time and again as one of the world’s most romantic escapes. There’s even an official staff member dedicated to the cause of love—a Director of Romance whose sole mission is to coorindate your starry-eyed getaway. And when you’re craving something other than affection, make a date at T. Cook’s for comfort food prepared Mediterranean style with fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. Just be sure to stop at The Mix Up Bar for a bold nightcap.