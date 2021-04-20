W Scottsdale
7277 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona
| +1 480-970-2100
Photo courtesy of W Scottsdale
W ScottsdaleBusiness travelers might help keep it quiet enough during the week, but when the weekend rolls around, the W Scottsdale earns its rep as a party hotel. By day, a young, trendy, and sometimes noisy crowd hangs at Wet, the rooftop pool, keeping well oiled with sunscreen and bar drinks. By night, the scene remains trendy, and noisy, at the lobby’s Living Room Lounge, or at Shade Lounge upstairs by the pool, often to a background of live music or a DJ, until the revelers are off to bed, or off to some of the many bars and clubs within walking distance. Rooms have all the tech gadgets, and the use of color and frosted glass makes them feel light and playful without going overboard.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Two in One
More than 30,000 people flood downtown’s bars, lounges and clubs on any given weekend and the majority of them have spent at least one wild night at the W Scottsdale. The hotel actually is home to two popular nightlife stops. The lobby Living Room Bar draws more of a hipster crowd with its DJ-spun beats while the rooftop Shade Lounge is a pool bar turned nightclub plastered against the city’s bold desert backdrop.