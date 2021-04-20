Saguaro Scottsdale
Saguaro ScottsdaleThe Saguaro Scottsdale is among the handful of downtown Scottsdale hotels that embrace the urban Southwest vibe. Although it began life as a 1970s chain motel—evident in its blocky structure and the compactness of most rooms—this now-hip address has blossomed into the visual equivalent of desert wildflowers at the height of a wet spring. Especially striking against the desert tan that coats just about every other structure in Scottsdale, both outside and in, are a riot of colors that go beyond orange and purple and pink and yellow to such wildflower shades as California Poppy and Red Desert Globemallow. Just as vibrant is the Saguaro’s pool-party scene, aided, no doubt, by water temps chilled or heated as the season dictates. A complete redo of the Saguaro’s rooms in January 2017 gave them a modern Southwest vibe (think pastel-colored prints of cacti and desert-hued furnishings), but not so much that guests will be asking the concierge where to shop for cowboy boots (which would be Saba’s, just down the street, in Old Town).
The Saguaro Hotel Brightens Up Scottsdale
A rainbow of colors inspired by Arizona wildflowers brightens the new Saguaro hotel. Here, 194 rooms wrap around two pools: one for fun, the other for quiet (and outdoor yoga classes on the deck). At Distrito restaurant, Iron Chef Jose Garces cooks small plates inspired by Mexico City street food.