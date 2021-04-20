Embrace Midcentury Mod at Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho is one of the finest examples of midcentury hotels still standing and, boy, does it still wow. The lobby is wonderfully cozy and full of the clean lines and bright colors this era is known for. Its history also impresses: During its heyday, the hotel hosted everyone from Janet Leigh to Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, who held their wedding reception on site. But, even if you’re not a midcentury geek, you’ll find plenty of reasons to love the Valley Ho. I highly recommend a Tuscan kale salad and a HO-J (think the best orange shake of your life), then a lounge by the martini-shaped pool (see the green umbrella? That’s the olive.).