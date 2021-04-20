Hotel Valley Ho
6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
| +1 480-376-2600
Photo courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale
Hotel Valley Ho, ScottsdaleA 10-minute walk from downtown Scottsdale, the Hotel Valley Ho, its name most likely inspired by the long-ago repurposed Westward Ho (once the area’s premier hotel), has the kind of riches-to-rags-to-riches story that makes the crowd hanging around the pool on weekends not just hip but part of history. Opened in 1956, it featured a futuristic design of red-tinted concrete, stone, and glass—and a well-connected owner—that quickly made it a magnet for movie stars like Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, who held their wedding reception here. But as the Hollywood crowd knows best, fame wanes, and the hotel eventually reached such a low point that it was nearly torn down. It was saved due to its historic significance, and after a massive renovation that preserved many original elements, it re-emerged in 2006 not only with its trendy reputation revived, but also as one of the country’s best examples of mid-century hotel architecture. (The seven-story tower block was part of the original design but not built until the renovation.) Guest rooms are bright with colors that wouldn’t be out of place on South Beach. And the pool is still the place to be.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
Embrace Midcentury Mod at Hotel Valley Ho
Hotel Valley Ho is one of the finest examples of midcentury hotels still standing and, boy, does it still wow. The lobby is wonderfully cozy and full of the clean lines and bright colors this era is known for. Its history also impresses: During its heyday, the hotel hosted everyone from Janet Leigh to Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, who held their wedding reception on site. But, even if you’re not a midcentury geek, you’ll find plenty of reasons to love the Valley Ho. I highly recommend a Tuscan kale salad and a HO-J (think the best orange shake of your life), then a lounge by the martini-shaped pool (see the green umbrella? That’s the olive.).
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Get Transported into Mad Men
I am obsessed with the hit series Mad Men and the Hotel Valley Ho, located in downtown Scottsdale, is one of my favorite hotels to stay at because it feels like you get transported into another time. Every time I stay there I end up never wanting to leave. It's a mid-century modern design with a very laidback atmosphere that draws in a hip and young clientele. I literally want to run out of the place taking with me every piece of furniture and artwork in my room. Do you think they would notice? They are always keeping the hotel busy with special events and great offerings to their guests. Zuzu offers some pretty tasty menu options and I have been to their spa, which is literally like floating in the clouds.