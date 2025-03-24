Deb Hopewell is a freelance lifestyle and travel journalist who spent nearly two decades working at newspapers like San Jose’s Mercury News before becoming the editor of Yahoo Travel for six years.

After leaving Yahoo, she has worked as a freelance writer, contributing to publications including AFAR, the Los Angeles Times, Outside, BBC Travel, SmarterTravel, and Architectural Digest, among others. When she’s not writing, she can often be found making art and surfing along the Northern California coast.