Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
| +1 855-421-3522
Photo courtesy of Sanctuary On Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & SpaAs obvious as it may sound, what sets Sanctuary apart from any other Scottsdale resort is location. Sitting on the north side of Camelback Mountain yet minutes from downtown Scottsdale, it has a balance of desert mountain isolation and easy access that no other Scottsdale resort can match. Since Sanctuary opened in 2002, the combination has especially appealed to publicity-shy celebs (Beyoncé and Jay-Z even stayed here while on their honeymoon). The views from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the adobe casitas look out at the mountain and across Paradise Valley. The casitas have wood-block floors, glass-tiled showers, and, in many of them, oversize tubs with romantic votive candles.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Iron Chef Beau MacMillan
Foodies might recognize Executive Chef Beau MacMillan from his handful of appearances on the Food Network, including an Iron Chef America win and stint as a host on Worst Cooks in America. But Beau’s at his best in the kitchen at Elements, the star-studded restaurant at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. The menu rotates seasonally but always dishes out local and organic produce paired with sustainable seafood and hormone-free meats. From Korean BBQ short ribs to the Farmers Market salad with watermelon radish and Japanese cucumber, there’s nothing ordinary about Chef Beau’s creations.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
Settle in to the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain
This oasis of calm is tucked away into one of Scottsdale’s most recognizable rock formations: Camelback Mountain. The resort makes a scenic and ideal base for a healthy weekend, as it’s close to popular hiking trails and features a world-class spa. You can relax by the infinity pool, practice your stroke in the lap pool, or enlist Olympic gold medal winner Misty Hyman for a swimming lesson. Pro tip: start your morning with the homemade granola and Greek yogurt as you take in the view of the palm trees. There’s no better way to wake up in Scottsdale.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Vacation Like the Stars
Jay-Z and Beyoncé honeymooned here. Britney Spears escaped the prying paparazzi lenses in one of its plush estates. Even Ben Affleck supposedly sought refuge in its Asian-influenced spa. Yes, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort is quite the celebrity hotspot. And no wonder – with its mountainside casitas and quiet infinity-edge pool, this Scottsdale hotel is all about luxurious seclusion. But you don’t have to be a Hollywood A-lister to enjoy Sanctuary’s niceties, like the farm-fresh American cuisine at elements or handcrafted cocktails at jade and edge bars. In search of tranquility? Sanctuary Spa has you covered with its Zen meditation garden and Asian-inspired treatments. Besides reiki and Thai table massage, the menu also features Tok Sen, a healing Thai experience with yoga-like stretching and vibration therapy.