Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

Iron Chef Beau MacMillan

Foodies might recognize Executive Chef Beau MacMillan from his handful of appearances on the Food Network, including an Iron Chef America win and stint as a host on Worst Cooks in America. But Beau’s at his best in the kitchen at Elements, the star-studded restaurant at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. The menu rotates seasonally but always dishes out local and organic produce paired with sustainable seafood and hormone-free meats. From Korean BBQ short ribs to the Farmers Market salad with watermelon radish and Japanese cucumber, there’s nothing ordinary about Chef Beau’s creations.