Boulders Resort & Spa

Spa at the Boulders Resort

Bringing together the elements of feng shui, a Zen-like ambience, and its Sonoran Desert environs, Spa at the Boulders is a 33,000-square-foot escape where you can easily spend an entire day. Besides the 24 treatment rooms and a running list of innovative experiences—like a revitalizing Turquoise Wrap—you’ll find a path-to-tranquility labyrinth, an authentic tepee for guided meditation, a private Watsu therapy pool, and Vichy showers. Outside, the spa maintains an organic garden, where guests pick herbs for spa treatments and postmassage cocktails! The spa's setting, amid the resort's 12-million-year-old boulder formations, invites relaxation and contemplation, and spa-goers have a choice of meditation areas, including a hydrotherapy setting and an indoor rock and sand garden.