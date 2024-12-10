Tips + NewsTravel Tips + Etiquette
By Anu Taranath
  •  December 10, 2024

I Want to Send My Parents to Europe. How Do I Make Sure the Trip Goes Off Without a Hitch?

Our Unpacked advice columnist shares ideas with a reader who is planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

elderly couple seated on a bench looking at a map, while seated on a overlook facing mountain peaks in the Swiss countryside.

Traveling to mark a special occasion, such as a golden anniversary, can be planned with deep intention and joy.

Fordak/Shutterstock

Unpacked is Afar’s advice column. Once a quarter, Dr. Anu Taranath answers an ethical quandary that a reader recently faced. Taranath is a speaker, facilitator, and educator based in Seattle, Washington, who specializes in racial equity and social change. She’s the author of the book Beyond Guilt Trips: Mindful Travel in an Unequal World (Between the Lines, 2019). If you have a question you’d like examined, please submit it to unpacked@afar.com.

My parents’ 50th anniversary falls right around Christmas this year and they’ve never been to Europe. I’d like to send them on a trip as a present. I want them involved in the planning so that they get what they want—but I also want some of it to be a surprise. On top of that, I have to keep the trip within my own budget without making them feel like they have to limit their dreaming. How do I navigate that process?

I love that you’re keen to gift your parents a trip to Europe to celebrate their golden anniversary! Let’s unpack this so everyone can clarify their intentions and enjoy the journey.

Is this about you, or your parents?

I assume that since you are considering a trip for them, your parents like to travel, and that they enjoy traveling together. What is your parents’ relationship like, and what do they truly enjoy? You may imagine your parents gallivanting through Greece or relaxing in Rome, but is this their dream or yours? We sometimes unconsciously gift others the very thing that we’d like to receive ourselves. Ensure that the trip you book caters to your parents’ interests. Ask, for example, what their ideal trip looks and feels like. What are specific sights, sounds, tastes, and experiences they’d like to enjoy? You and your parents can brainstorm the basics. From there, you’ll have a good idea on what extra experiences you can add on as a surprise.

What would make this celebration truly meaningful?

When we think of commemorating a momentous occasion, we often think of over-the-top extravaganzas—and we may subconsciously channel what we’ve seen in popular media and adopt it as our own dream. The most meaningful experiences need not be lavish. Rather, they bring together people for a purpose and connect us to one another in new ways. Invite your parents to discuss with you what a meaningful celebration means to each of them. How might this trip help them mark their anniversary in noteworthy ways?

Talking openly about your parents’ intentions will also help you plan a trip truly suited to them (as well as to your budget), rather than focusing on what a European experience “must” consist of. What’s the vibe they are going for? There’s a difference between sending them on a generic trip and intentionally investing in an event. You and your parents have an opportunity to personalize this experience. Let go of the shoulds, and be bold and confident in your own vision.

What if there were multiple nested celebrations?

The once-in-a-lifetime golden anniversary trip sounds amazing, but may be heavy with lofty expectations.

To avoid putting so much pressure on this trip, perhaps consider a few “nested” celebrations instead of one grand gesture. Nested events, akin to Russian nesting dolls, are less stand-alone and independent, and more connected experiences that hit different emotional registers.

For example, your parents might want to begin their anniversary celebrations with a special weekend closer to home doing something they’ve always wanted to try. Maybe then you help them organize a simple party with their beloved community. Perhaps they cap off their celebrations with their Europe trip. Each of the three celebrations progressively builds on one another and works in harmony.

I recently took this approach in my own life. When I received a prestigious professional opportunity, my family took me out for a scrumptious dinner. I then made a date with myself to walk around a beautiful lake I love in Seattle, taking steps with gratitude and consideration at what was unfolding in my work life. Later, I reached out to a few colleagues who I know are striving for new professional opportunities and made a plan with them about how I might offer assistance, mentorship, or support toward their goals. Together, these three activities contributed to the whole celebratory experience in a much deeper way than a one-and-done standard dinner ever could have. I was able to celebrate this win with multiple communities, in different geographies, and at various emotional registers. Celebration, in this instance, felt expansive and connective, and not simply limited to one experience.

For me, this is what makes a meaningful life. As Priya Parker, author of The Art of Gathering, says, “When you think more deeply about what you want to attend and why, you start building the community (and life) you actually want.”

I wish your parents a lovely golden anniversary celebration, and more importantly, the community and life that brings them deep purpose and meaning. Best wishes to all!

Anu Taranath
Dr. Anu Taranath is the author of Beyond Guilt Trips: Mindful Travel in an Unequal World and has been a professor at Seattle’s University of Washington for 20 years. She’s one of Afar’s Unpacked columnists.
From Our Partners
Saxophonist James Brandon performing onstage at NYC Winter Jazzfest
Festivals + Events
NYC’s Winter Jazzfest 2025 Celebrates 21 Years of Great Jazz
Sponsored by
The snow-covered ski-in/ski-out location in Canyons Village of Pendry Park City hotel in Utah.
Winter Sports
Park City Is the Ideal Weekend Escape for Ski Lovers
Sponsored by
Evening s’mores are a nightly tradition during winter months at Pendry Park City.
Where to Travel Next
An Ideal Family-Friendly Winter Getaway in Park City, Utah
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Drone view of Azores island of Terceira showcasing a larger boulder-type island in the foreground covered in green and a city in the background
Air Travel News
TAP Air Portugal Just Added 3 New U.S. Flights, Including a New Route to the “Hawai‘i of Europe”
December 05, 2024 03:18 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
Image of two first-class seats with subtle mood lighting, mixed materials, and subtle hues of grey, blue and beige
Air Travel News
New First-Class Seats Are Coming to British Airways Flights—Here’s a First Look
December 04, 2024 06:24 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Cliff’s of Moher in Ireland, featuring dramatic steep cliffs emerging from the sea
Air Travel News
Travel Tuesday Is Here—These Are the 70 Best Travel Deals for Flights, Hotels, Cruises, Tours, and Gear
December 03, 2024 12:55 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
A man in a wheelchair moves to the lift of a specialized vehicle.
Accessible Travel
How to Rent a Wheelchair-Accessible Van
December 03, 2024 08:25 AM
 · 
Jaclyn Greenberg