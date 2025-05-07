Sponsored Content
The Best Way to See Alaska Is on a Disney Cruise

Alaska combines stunning scenery and charming port stops with exemplary service, making it an easy way to explore the Last Frontier’s highlights by sea.

A view of a mountain and pale pink and blue sky reflected in a lake in the early morning light of Juneau, Alaska.

Travel deeper to places like Juneau with a Disney cruise to Alaska.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Alaska cruises have all the awe of the Last Frontier, plus the magic and service of Disney. Expect immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that help you travel deeper in the 49th State, from natural wonders like magnificent icy glaciers to fascinating culture, such as hand-carved Indigenous totem poles. There’s also endless kid-friendly entertainment on board, convenient dining options for families (some with live entertainment for extra fun), and incredible kids’ clubs. The unforgettable, crowd-pleasing itineraries highlight the best of Alaska (think breaching whales and snow caps), meaning it’s a true vacation on and off the cruise ship. Here are just a few of the advantages of traveling through Alaska on a Disney cruise.

A family on a boat with binoculars looking and pointing at something in the ocean in Alaska.

Authentic Alaska awaits throughout your Disney cruise, on and off the ship.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Cruise itineraries to fit everyone’s interests

Once your group has decided to embark on a Disney cruise to Alaska, you’ll have your pick of several equally exciting itineraries aboard one of two ships, the Disney Magic or the Disney Wonder. Both offer seven-night itineraries starting and ending in Vancouver and stopping at the same picturesque three spots: Skagway, Stikine Icecap for an epic day of glacier viewings, and the charming town of Ketchikan.

The main difference between the two is that the Disney Magic visits Icy Point Strait Point to get a taste of a small Alaskan town that’s known for some of the world’s most epic whale watching, while the Disney Wonder docks in Juneau, a larger city that’s home to ample attractions, from museums to the awe-inspiring Mendenhall Glacier. The Disney Magic also has a five-night itinerary for those who want a shorter trip.

Visit small Alaska towns filled with charm

A view of a row of colorful houses on stilts along the water's edge in Ketchikan, Alaska.

Explore authentic Alaskan towns like Ketchikan with the family.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

A delightful low-key activity that doesn’t require booking is simply taking a family walk through the lovely port towns like Ketchikan and Skagway. Ketchikan, famous for being the Salmon Capital of the World, is teeming with small-town charm, Native American totem poles, and a lively lumberjack show the kids will be talking about all week. Depending on the time of year, you may even be able to view a salmon run.

In Skagway, you can walk down seven blocks of historic buildings, making it seem like you’ve stepped back in time. Take a scenic train ride through the Yukon Route, a testament to the accomplishment of early pioneers that’s filled with stunning views. Head over to Jewell Gardens to view native plants and flowers as well as visit a glassblowing shop. Visit the Skagway Museum to learn about the Klondike Gold Rush and its impact on the community. Kids (and adults) can even pan for gold at the gift shop in town.

On the day of the Stikine Icecap glacier viewing, the ship slows down to wind through an icy fjord lined on either side by rushing waterfalls, jagged cliffs, and Alaskan wildlife in their natural element. In addition to floating by chunks of massive ice on the aqua-colored waters, you’ll come across the 600-foot-tall Dawes Glacier, a known breeding ground for harbor seals.

Vetted and beloved Port Adventures

The White Scenic Pass Railway, a green and yellow passenger train going along a road near a snow capped mountain.

All aboard the White Scenic Pass Railway.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

While you’ll still have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with all the included activities onboard, booking Port Adventures is an easy way to add another memorable layer to your Alaska journey. Port Adventures, many specifically designed to be family-friendly, include options so that every family member can find something to enjoy. They’re all led by thoroughly vetted local guides and experts, eliminating one more step from the research process for guests.

In Skagway, you can get up close and personal with a glacier as you walk on the ice, take it easy with fishing in Icy Straight Point, or enjoy a hilarious lumberjack show in Ketchikan. The White Scenic Pass railway in Skagway, taking you up in the mountains for astonishing views and Gold Rush history, is a crowd-pleaser across generations. Adventurous types may enjoy zip lining in Juneau or a nature trek to view Alaskan wildlife like black bears, moose, bald eagles, whales, and more.

Onboard Alaska naturalists

A seal in an Alaskan ocean poking it's head out among icebergs.

Onboard, be on the lookout for creatures big and small.

Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Complementing the various onboard entertainment options are Alaska naturalists on hand to help you make the most of your ship time and enjoy the wonders of Alaska while sailing. These naturalists may narrate scenic viewings from the bridge to ensure you don’t miss any animal sightings—keep your eyes peeled for various wildlife as you sail, including black bears, harbor seals, and more. They’ll also share facts about the ice formations during the glacier viewing day.

Renowned entertainment and amenities

Disney Cruise Line’s famed entertainment stands out from other cruise lines that sail to Alaska. With Broadway-style shows, multiple pools, hot tubs for unwinding, movie screenings all day long, and an abundance of scheduled games and activities, there’s always something for you and your group to enjoy.

One of the major highlights of a Disney cruise is that no reservations are required for any of these activities, so there’s no stress about setting alarms to book certain shows ahead of time. Nighttime shows are scheduled opposite each dining time, so it’s easy if only half the family wants to see a show one night.

Rotational dining

It’s also simple when it comes to meals. Before heading out to sea, you’ll select a specific dining time for your party. It will be your dinnertime each night for the restaurants (the casual spots you can hit up whenever hunger strikes). One of Disney Cruise Line’s distinctive features is rotational dining, allowing families to try out various signature restaurants throughout their voyage without special reservations.

Your attentive server will also follow you from restaurant to restaurant each night so they can continue to personalize your dining experience and build rapport. Of course, 24/7 room service is also available for extra convenience.

Each menu features local flavors to enrich your Alaskan journey even more. Think Pacific Northwest wines, beers brewed in Alaska, and regional seafood specialties like crab, salmon, and halibut.

The best cruise kids’ club around

There’s no cruise kids club like a Disney cruise kids club. After all the Alaskan sightseeing for the day, or if little ones (and not-so-little kids) just need to get their wiggles out, the onboard Disney’s Oceaneer Club can’t be beat. Along with the Oceaneer Club, there’s a dedicated room for babies and separate clubs for the tween and teen crowd. From dance parties to crafts and much more, it’s a wonderful place for families to unwind. Safety is of the utmost importance here, with a rigorous check-in and check-out process that uses DisneyBand+ technology so you always know where your little one is.

Perhaps the ultimate point of a family trip is to create the kind of memories you’ll talk about for years. When your crew can spend less time planning and more time bonding—knowing every part of the experience was thoughtfully curated for all kinds of travelers—that’s precisely what happens.

