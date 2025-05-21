There’s a Very Good Reason Disney Wants to Have a New Theme Park in Abu Dhabi

It’s been nearly a decade since Disney opened a new theme park—Shanghai Disneyland in 2016—and now we know where the next park in the Disney portfolio will be heading: Abu Dhabi. Disney theme park and resort’s newest destination will be on Yas Island, home to several existing theme parks, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld, among other attractions.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Disney to bring its renowned storytelling to yet another region of the world with a completely new theme park experience that will be a cultural, entertainment, and technological marvel,” Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

Indeed, with its wide array of family-friendly attractions—and the forthcoming Disney theme park—Abu Dhabi is on track to become a major player in the international family travel market.

“Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for cultural and family tourism,” stated His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and chairman of Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

The happiest place on Earth in Abu Dhabi will be built, funded, and operated by Miral. Disney will pilot the creative and attraction design elements and oversee the park’s operations.

Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, stated in a press release that “the concept for this resort will push the boundaries of theme park design, showcasing groundbreaking technology and visionary architecture, including a modern castle unlike anything we’ve ever created.”

He added, “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio.”

Disney’s seventh theme park will be a waterfront resort on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island and will feature “a modern castle unlike anything we’ve ever created,” according to Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. Courtesy of the Walt Disney Company

Why Disney is heading to Abu Dhabi

Following existing parks in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, Abu Dhabi will become Disney’s seventh theme park destination, and the first in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi is a city that “has a really compelling vision for where it’s going in the future, particularly from a tourism point of view. The designs and infrastructures are elegant and sophisticated and very tech-forward,” D’Amaro stated during a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on May 14.

Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which is slated to open at the end of this year, Abu Dhabi is known for combining its rich heritage and traditions with innovative design concepts and ideas that are bringing it into the future.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” stated Iger.

The forthcoming park will have iconic Disney themes and rides alongside brand-new, never-before-seen attractions. Disney’s creative teams are working closely with local developers to ensure the park offers globally recognized Disney experiences alongside regionally specific elements that make Abu Dhabi distinctive.

D’Amaro provided insights into the potential to attract new Disney visitors to the Abu Dhabi park. “For every one theme park visitor that we have in our existing experiences today, we believe there are 10 more out there that want to come and participate in a Disney experience; they just haven’t had an opportunity to do so,” he said at the MoffettNathanson conference.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is situated along the Persian Gulf. Disney executives highlighted the fact that one-third of the world’s population resides within a four-hour flight of the UAE. And approximately 120 million passengers fly into Abu Dhabi or Dubai each year.

“This is a crossroads for the world essentially,” D’Amaro said during the Q&A. “The numbers were clear. This is a part of the world that we wanted to be operating in.”

The Abu Dhabi property will marry some of Disney’s iconic characters and attractions with a distinctly Emerati feel. Courtesy of the Walt Disney Company

When can we expect Disney Abu Dhabi to open?

In a CNBC interview, Iger said, “We’re not pinning down a date yet. It typically takes us between 18 months and 2 years to design and fully develop, and approximately 5 years to build. But we’re not making any commitments right now. Obviously, we’re all eager to get started.” Based on Iger’s math, that means the earliest we would see a new park would be in 6.5 to 7 years from now.