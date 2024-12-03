How to Rent a Wheelchair-Accessible Van

Planning for any vacation requires work, but planning for a wheelchair-accessible trip can sometimes be overwhelming. I’m a parent of a child with disabilities, and I love traveling with my family. Road trips are our go-to way to get around since it’s the easiest (and cheapest) way to explore with my son. We’ve traveled from the tri-state area to Vermont eight years in a row, as well as to Maine and even as far as Key West. While I own a wheelchair-accessible van, which has easy access for my son through a rear-entry ramp, we started dreaming of flying to the West Coast and exploring that part of the country. But what would that entail?

Here’s what experts say.

Look for information in the right place

Many mainstream car rental companies don’t rent modified vans, which may include, for example, hand controls for disabled drivers or a ramp for a passenger who uses a wheelchair. Finding a company that specializes in the type of vehicle you need is key.

“If a client tries to find a modified van through an airport website, they end up on a wild goose chase before they hit a dead end,” says Nicole Bryson, owner of FTMobility, a modified-van company in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. In Bryson’s experience, her clients usually find her through an online search for modified van dealers or hear, through word of mouth, about one of several companies that rent vans.

Companies such as FTMobility, Drive Master, Mobility Works and Wheelchair Getaways specialize in the modified-van industry. Cory Lee, a travel blogger who has spinal muscular atrophy and has traveled to all seven continents, says, “I usually rent from Mobility Works. They’re all over the U.S. I’ve also rented from United Access and Wheelers Van Rentals.”

Plan in advance—far in advance

Keep in mind that each location has only its own fleet of vans; planning in advance will ensure the company has the type of van you need. “I’d recommend booking at least three months ahead, especially if you plan to travel during a holiday season,” says Tina Knapik, general manager at Drive Master, which is based in Fairfield, New Jersey, and has a fleet of 13 rental vans.

Lee says that he has booked up to a year in advance on multiple occasions. He travels with a caregiver who drives the van, and Lee likes to sit in the front passenger seat whenever possible. “If you would like for the passenger seat to be removed so you can park your wheelchair in that spot, be sure to make that request when you book the reservation,” says Lee.

It’s also important to have proper documentation, including your government-issued accessible placard, which can allow you to park in wheelchair-accessible parking spaces. Knapik adds that the client should have all the usual information they need to rent a car, including insurance information, a license, but also any special driving authorizations for hand controls, if applicable.

Ask about airport drop-off and pickup

While it’s common for mainstream car rental companies to have a location at the airport, the same might not be the case for a modified-van dealer. So pay attention to how far the dealer is located from the airport. “In many cases we’re able to provide delivery and drop-off services for an extra fee, but it does depend on availability,” says Chelsea Grimm, marketing coordinator at Wheelchair Getaways. If airport drop-off is not available, you may need to find an accessible taxi to get you to the van rental shop. Uber WAV offers accessible transportation, and sites such as Wheelchairtraveling recommend other accessible options.

Make sure the van has what you need

Not all vans have the same features, and not all of those features will be useful to all travelers who use a wheelchair.

Kathleen Downes has cerebral palsy and traveled from Long Island, New York, to California for a medical procedure a few years ago. She recommends paying attention to the rental agency’s location when you pick a van. For example, a rear-entry van has a ramp that deploys out of the back of the van, and a side-entry van has a ramp that deploys out of the passenger side door. “Rear entry is not too safe in a busy city because the van lets me out on the street instead of on the sidewalk,” says Downes. I’ve had this same issue myself when I’ve visited New York City and parked on the street. A perhaps better option is to park in a parking garage.

Consider the size of the vehicle too. Beth Flannery who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a C5 quadriplegic and drives with the help of a computerized electronic system. She can’t bring those modifications on vacation, so she relies on a travel companion to do the driving. On her trips, Flannery has rented both full-size vans and minivans. “Full-size vans give you better clearance over curbs and potholes, but can be restricting in some parking garages,” says Flannery. “The minivan is quieter and allows you to have a conversation.”

Pay attention to cost

As with any car rental, “Cost varies based on location and duration,” says Grimm. Renting a modified van can add up, so do research to see if public transportation, like a subway or bus, is a more fiscally sound choice. For example, websites such as NJ Transit and the California Metro Rail list accessible transportation options. Large cities may also have modified taxis available. For example, in New York City you can find accessible taxis by downloading the app Accessible Dispatch NYC.

Make sure the location is accessible

It’s one thing to get transported to a new location; it’s another to be able to venture out and enjoy the area. “When booking or planning a trip, the most important thing is for people to do their research on their destination,” says Grimm. “What are the streets and sidewalks like? Are they cobblestone? Are elevators readily available? Is public transport accessible? I’d also suggest looking into local restaurants and hotels to make sure they have accessible options.”

A good approach is to research online before you travel, and call ahead and ask about accessibility at locations you want to visit. You can also look at accessible travel sites such as Wheel the World, AccessNow, or WheelchairTravel, or reach out to travel agents like Kristy Lacroix of Wheelchair Escapes who may have a better idea which areas are more accessible than others.

Keep in mind that accessibility can change any time, so doing your homework can ensure you have a relaxing, fun vacation.

