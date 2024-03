Jamie Davis Smith is a writer, attorney, and mother of four. Her writing has appeared in Fodor’s Travel, Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Yahoo, Business Insider, The Huffington Post, Scary Mommy, and many other publications. She is an active member of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and a travel expert with USA Today’s Top 10 awards. When not off exploring, Jamie can be found enjoying her hometown of Washington, D.C.