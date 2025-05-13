Even if You’ve Never Been on a Cruise Before, This Might Be the No. 1 Reason to Consider It

That cruises are a great venue for multi-generational travel is proven in the numbers. According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), one-third of families sail with at least two generations, and, impressively, 28 percent of cruise travelers sail with three to five generations of families and friends.

There’s a reason. Across all ranks from the giant ships that attract thousands with such features as roller coasters and water parks to luxurious small ships, cruises are designed to appeal to a large variety of guests’ vacation preferences.

On ships, activities that cater to families, staffed kids clubs that allow parents precious downtime, cabins and suites with room to spread out, plus dining choices and shore tours organized with families in mind all add up to easy planning and lasting vacation memories for your crew. Popular family destinations include the Caribbean and Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, and the Mediterranean.

Here are reasons why cruises make sense for multi-generational travel journeys.

Cruises offer a hassle-free way to travel

Among the many benefits of cruises for larger, multi-gen family groups is that you can reach many cruise ships by car, eliminating the need to fly. There are ample cruise ports located along the East, West, and southern coasts of the United States, such as Florida. Even if you do need to fly, for instance to popular sailings in Europe or Asia, once you get to your ship you only need to unpack one time, making it much easier to rest and relax once aboard and enjoy all the activities, entertainment, and dining options that are often included in your cruise fare. And the entire family can visit a variety of places without dealing with transportation hassles—your ship gets you there.

The pricing works for families

Cruise pricing is also family friendly, with full fares based on two passengers in a cabin and heavily discounted fares for the third, fourth, and even fifth guest in the cabin. Some lines, such as Paul Gauguin Cruises in French Polynesia and Crystal Cruises in Europe, also offer kids sail free promotions. Mostly inclusive—or in some cases all-inclusive—pricing on ships eliminates the worry about expenses aboard adding up. Your party’s always hungry teens can order as many burgers or as much pizza as they can handle.

On the Disney Treasure, verandah staterooms can accommodate up to five guests. Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Accommodations are family-friendly

More ships, even small luxury ships, are coming up with ways to provide flexible accommodations for families. Lavish suites may have multiple bedrooms, while more affordable connecting cabins allow you to create your own multi-room, multi-bathroom setup. Disney Cruise Line has 1.5 bathrooms in most accommodations, and Holland America Line has family accommodations with two bathrooms. If you don’t mind family togetherness, many cabins sleep four, with a queen-size bed and sofa bed or bunk beds. And some sleep five. On a recent trip on the Disney Treasure, my five-person group fit snugly in a cabin equipped with a queen-size bed, a bunk bed, a Murphy-style pull-down bed in the wall, and single sleeper sofa.

Kids clubs are great for all

When I traveled with my kids, and as I now travel with my grandkids, I marvel at how quickly they adapt to going to the complimentary kids clubs on ships; youth staff pros offer friendly smiles and get the kids immediately involved in activities and making new friends. Kids are increasingly being recognized as important cruise customers, and it shows. In addition to camp-like activities such as arts and crafts and movie showings, contests and games, science is an increasingly popular category of fun, including marine sustainability–focused activities on such lines as posh Explora Journeys. Some luxury lines, such as Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, provide staffed kids clubs for a fee. While the kids are well-occupied, parents get a chance for some R&R.

Kids clubs aren’t limited to mega-ships; some ultra-luxe lines like the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offer kids club services, too. Photo by Jack Hardy/Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Teens and tweens get their own spaces

Having a grumpy teen on a trip is no fun, and cruise ships set aside specific clubs for tweens and teens so they can feel a tad grown-up. Lounges have couches, bean bag chairs, foosball tables, and video games, and such activities as Xbox tournaments. During my kids’ teen years, they would stop by teen clubs, check out who else was aboard, and create groups to go off and explore the ship.

There are many opportunities for family bonding

Joining together for meals in the restaurants and dining rooms, laughing at the daily presence of towel animals at turndown, playing ping-pong, shuffleboard, mini golf, or pickleball, enjoying the pools, splash pads, and waterslides, participating in fun contests—activities to do together as a family abound on cruise ships. One of my favorites is watching dressed-up grandparents dance with their grandchildren, for instance, in the ballroom of Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 oceanliner.

The bonding experiences can also continue off the ship during shore excursions. Whether your crew is joining other guests on organized tours (look for special pricing for the kids) or participating in private excursions such as a snorkeling tour for just your group, which you can do through the cruise line or on your own, these off-ship experiences further enhance family bonding. On cruise line private islands and beaches, booking a bungalow for your family comes with the perks of shaded areas and drinks and food service.

If you’re traveling with a sizeable family group, engage a travel agent to help with the planning. For large multi-generational groups booking several cabins, there may be additional discounts and perks.