Chris Colin

AFAR Contributor
Most recent articles
AFR010124_Utrecht01.png
In the Magazine
In Utrecht, Chasing an Art Movement That Hoped to Heal the World
January 30, 2024 01:58 PM
A canal in Utrecht lined with people and buildings.
In the Magazine
This City Has All the Charms of Amsterdam, Without the Crowds
January 30, 2024 01:54 PM
The True Heart of California’s Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
In the Magazine
The True Heart of California’s Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground
In the Magazine
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground
September 02, 2021 05:39 PM
Museum of Nevis History
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
Cascade Brewing Barrel House
April 20, 2021 03:29 PM
White Sands Beach
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
Kaffismiðja Íslands Cafe
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
Grillmarkaðurinn
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
Hiking + Cycling
April 13, 2021 05:37 PM
Exploring the Mysteries of Love at Mexico’s Most Romantic Resort
Health + Wellness
September 12, 2019 09:51 PM
How an Unplanned Road Trip Helped a California Family Reclaim the Van
Road Trips
April 01, 2019 04:20 PM
New Home, New Hope: How a Wave of Refugees Is Reshaping Sardinia
History + Culture
March 23, 2018 08:31 PM
When You Need to Escape Reality, Take a Rhine River Cruise
River Cruises
September 27, 2017 09:33 AM
Why Western Ireland Is the Best Place to Be Sad
History + Culture
February 06, 2017 06:06 PM
What Does the Rise of Mezcal Mean for Oaxaca?
History + Culture
April 01, 2016 02:46 PM
The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo
In the Magazine
February 19, 2016 01:52 PM
Why Aren’t We All Living the Dream on Kauai?
Restaurants + Cafés
March 18, 2015 09:00 AM
The Best Meal You’ll Eat in Portland Comes Straight from the Oregon Coast
Restaurants + Cafés
December 03, 2014 12:41 PM
Where to Uncover the Magic of New York City on a Family Trip
Cities We Love
October 06, 2014 06:47 PM
Is Classic Train Travel the Antidote to Modern Life?
Epic Trips
May 22, 2013 05:59 PM
A Lone Star Story
Travel Tales
February 07, 2013 04:35 PM
A half million or so travelers visit St. Kitts and Nevis every year, about 10 times the population of the two-island nation.
Epic Trips
How to Explore the Real Nevis
December 07, 2012 06:42 PM
Spin the Globe: Chris Colin in Iceland
In the Magazine
April 06, 2012 06:52 PM
Amsterdam, Going Dutch
Travel Inspiration
October 04, 2011 04:47 PM
