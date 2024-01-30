Destinations
Chris Colin
AFAR Contributor
In the Magazine
In Utrecht, Chasing an Art Movement That Hoped to Heal the World
January 30, 2024 01:58 PM
·
Chris Colin
In the Magazine
This City Has All the Charms of Amsterdam, Without the Crowds
January 30, 2024 01:54 PM
·
Chris Colin
In the Magazine
The True Heart of California’s Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
·
Chris Colin
In the Magazine
Hawai‘i Is Not Our Playground
September 02, 2021 05:39 PM
·
Chris Colin
Museum of Nevis History
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
·
Chris Colin
Cascade Brewing Barrel House
April 20, 2021 03:29 PM
·
Chris Colin
White Sands Beach
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
·
Chris Colin
Kaffismiðja Íslands Cafe
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
·
Chris Colin
Grillmarkaðurinn
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
·
Chris Colin
Hiking + Cycling
Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
April 13, 2021 05:37 PM
·
Chris Colin
Health + Wellness
Exploring the Mysteries of Love at Mexico’s Most Romantic Resort
September 12, 2019 09:51 PM
·
Chris Colin
Road Trips
How an Unplanned Road Trip Helped a California Family Reclaim the Van
April 01, 2019 04:20 PM
·
Chris Colin
History + Culture
New Home, New Hope: How a Wave of Refugees Is Reshaping Sardinia
March 23, 2018 08:31 PM
·
Chris Colin
River Cruises
When You Need to Escape Reality, Take a Rhine River Cruise
September 27, 2017 09:33 AM
·
Chris Colin
History + Culture
Why Western Ireland Is the Best Place to Be Sad
February 06, 2017 06:06 PM
·
Chris Colin
History + Culture
What Does the Rise of Mezcal Mean for Oaxaca?
April 01, 2016 02:46 PM
·
Chris Colin
In the Magazine
The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo
February 19, 2016 01:52 PM
·
Chris Colin
Restaurants + Cafés
Why Aren’t We All Living the Dream on Kauai?
March 18, 2015 09:00 AM
·
Chris Colin
Restaurants + Cafés
The Best Meal You’ll Eat in Portland Comes Straight from the Oregon Coast
December 03, 2014 12:41 PM
·
Chris Colin
Cities We Love
Where to Uncover the Magic of New York City on a Family Trip
October 06, 2014 06:47 PM
·
Chris Colin
Epic Trips
Is Classic Train Travel the Antidote to Modern Life?
May 22, 2013 05:59 PM
·
Chris Colin
Travel Tales
A Lone Star Story
February 07, 2013 04:35 PM
·
Chris Colin
Epic Trips
How to Explore the Real Nevis
December 07, 2012 06:42 PM
·
Chris Colin
In the Magazine
Spin the Globe: Chris Colin in Iceland
April 06, 2012 06:52 PM
·
Chris Colin
Travel Inspiration
Going Dutch
October 04, 2011 04:47 PM
·
Chris Colin