I’ve Spent Many Happy Summers With My Kids in the Florida Keys. These Are The Best Outdoor Adventures.

I was a college kid on spring break in the Florida Keys the first time I looked through a snorkel mask and spotted a tropical fish. It was a parrotfish, in candy hues of lime, yellow, and pink. I had no idea such a wondrous creature could be found right here in the United States, and when my four nieces and two young children were old enough to breathe through a snorkel tube, the first place I took them to spark their love for the ocean was to the warm, clear waters of the Florida Keys.

One of the greatest highlights of parenting is watching someone you love experience something they love for the first time. It’s an even more joyous experience when you see them discover and enjoy one of the things that you love. On my family’s trips to the Keys, I’ve witnessed my kids shrieking through their snorkel tubes as they spot some incredible fish they can hardly believe is real—the seeds of a love for nature and our oceans being planted in the next generation in real time. Here are a few of the best places for you and your kids to experience the same.

The Turtle Hospital has rescued more than 3,000 sea turtles since its founding in 1986. Photo by Larry Benvenuti

1. Meet sea turtles at the Turtle Hospital

The annual sea turtle nesting season in the Keys runs from May through October, but your chances of actually catching a mother turtle laying her eggs or seeing a clumsy yet determined hatchling waddle into the water for the first time are slim; most of the action takes place at night, on protected beaches. There’s still plenty of opportunity to introduce kids to this beloved marine species, however, thanks to the Turtle Hospital.

A nonprofit veterinary hospital in Marathon, this institution rescues and rehabilitates turtles, releasing them back into the wild when possible. Since it’s a working hospital, the only way to visit is on a guided tour; the kiddos won’t get to handle the animals, but during the 90-minute program they will learn how to differentiate green turtles from hawksbills, feed a few of the permanent residents, and sometimes even watch veterinarians treat turtles who have injuries from hazards such as tangled fishing line. (Call ahead for the schedule of surgery days.)

The Dolphin Research Center is open to visitors seven days a week. Courtesy of Dolphin Research Center

2. Get to know a few marine mammals at the Dolphin Research Center

Thanks to their acrobatic antics and chipper dispositions, dolphins are among the most appealing of oceanic creatures. The Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key, one of the northernmost islands of Marathon, offers visitors a chance to watch the animals frolic, while at the same time conducting research on their cognition and behavior. If you really want to build anticipation among the little ones, introduce them to the resident cetaceans’ bios before your trip. (They’ll surely be drawn to the Bambi-esque story of Ranger, a bottlenose dolphin who was found near its dead mother and flown here from Texas in 2022.)

Dolphins aren’t the only animals to see at the center, either: The facility is also home to sea lions, iguanas, tortoises, and various parrots. The main draw remains Flipper and friends, though, and for an extra fee, in-water dolphin encounters and Trainer for the Day programs are available.

3. See birds and butterflies at Crane Point Hammock

The volunteer-run Marathon Wild Bird Center has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of birds, including osprey, merlins, roseate spoonbills (which are often mistaken for flamingos), pelicans, and great egrets. Your family may flock to Marathon to meet these birds, but the center is only your first stop, as it’s located within Marathon’s Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Center. Other opportunities here include the chance for kids to dip their feet into tidal pools—where minnows may give them a natural pedicure—and see butterflies at four different gardens.

4. Paddle through mangroves with Marathon Kayak

You can’t truly understand the Florida Keys’ unique ecosystem without grasping the role played by the fragile mangrove habitats that line many of these islands. The best way to see these plants’ fascinating above-water root structures is to paddle a kayak among them.

On a guided eco-tour with Marathon Kayak, parents and children alike will learn how to maneuver kayaks through tidal channels, lagoons, and red mangroves. The two- to three-hour excursions are beginner friendly, and possible wildlife sightings, including dolphins, Cassiopea (bizarre-looking upside-down jellyfish), and, if you’re lucky, manatees.

The Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary is among the sites Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center visits. Courtesy of Captain Hook’s+Looe Key

5. Go snorkeling with Captain Hook’s

The patch reefs that fringe the Florida Keys offer better chances to see marine life—sea turtles, rays, nurse sharks—than the sandy snorkeling areas closer to shore. Fortunately, Captain Hook’s Marina and Dive Center in Marathon leads a snorkeling excursion that’s fit for the whole family. Over the course of a four-hour boat trip, you and the kids will get to snorkel two different reefs within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, both locations shallow enough to be comfortable for any level of experience. (The only requirement is that participants must be able to swim and float with an inflatable snorkel vest.) Gear is provided, along with reef-safe sunscreen, so all the kids will have to worry about is trying to spot schooling tangs, moray eels, butterflyfish, and more.