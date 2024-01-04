Destinations
Accessible Travel
Travel for Good
8 Trip-Planning Tips for Blind or Visually Impaired Travelers
January 04, 2024 08:00 AM
·
Melinda Fulmer
Air Travel News
United Unveils New Search Tool for Passengers With Wheelchairs
November 09, 2023 06:25 PM
·
Bailey Berg
National Parks
How Outdoor Spaces in the U.S. Are Becoming More Accessible
August 28, 2023 01:41 PM
·
Kathleen Rellihan
Air Travel News
A Very Important Change Is Coming for Airplane Bathrooms
July 28, 2023 02:49 PM
·
Chris Dong
Travel for Good
Travel is Becoming More Accessible—Here’s How
July 11, 2023 02:33 PM
·
Laura Dannen Redman
Outdoor Adventure
How My Autistic Kid Found Accessible Adventure—and Yours Can, Too
July 07, 2023 10:26 AM
·
Melinda Fulmer
Museums + Galleries
Here’s How Washington, D.C. is Leading the Way in Accessible Travel
Sponsored by
washington.org
Air Travel News
New Delta Seat Design Would Fundamentally Change Air Travel for Wheelchair Users
June 06, 2023 08:06 PM
·
Michelle Baran
Travel for Good
Florida Wants to Be a Leader in Accessible Travel. Is It?
October 19, 2022 11:13 AM
·
Victoria M. Walker
Travel Tips + Etiquette
For Wheelchair Users, Air Travel Can Be a Nightmare—but It Doesn’t Have to Be
October 17, 2022 12:10 PM
·
Kelly Dawson
Travel Tales
Rough Waters: What It’s Like to Kayak Blind Through the Grand Canyon
November 05, 2021 05:26 PM
·
Aislyn Greene
Packing Tips + Gear
Google Maps Is Making Travel More Accessible for Wheelchair Users
March 19, 2018 05:25 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Family Travel
New All-Accessible Water Park Makes a Splash in Texas
June 21, 2017 06:28 PM
·
Matt Villano
Travel Tales
A Blind Man’s Trip Will Change the Way You Think About Safaris
June 15, 2017 08:30 PM
·
Ryan Knighton
Travel Tips + Etiquette
5 Important Travel Tips for Wheelchair Users
May 10, 2017 08:49 PM
·
Sarah Buder
People
A Wheelchair Won’t Prevent This Young Woman From Traveling the Globe
May 09, 2017 08:01 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Hiking + Cycling
Meet the Blind Man Who Climbed Everest—and Wants to Help Others Do the Same
October 31, 2016 08:16 PM
·
Jennifer Flowers
Cities We Love
What It’s Like to Navigate Cairo’s Chaos as a Blind Traveler
October 17, 2011 07:45 PM
·
Ryan Knighton