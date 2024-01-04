Accessible Travel

A guide dog standing next to the legs of a man in khaki pants, a shirt, and a vest, carrying a cane, on an old-looking street
Travel for Good
8 Trip-Planning Tips for Blind or Visually Impaired Travelers
January 04, 2024 08:00 AM
Melinda Fulmer
A person pushing someone in a wheelchair in an airport
Air Travel News
United Unveils New Search Tool for Passengers With Wheelchairs
November 09, 2023 06:25 PM
Bailey Berg
Aimee-Copeland_Cumberland-Island-National-Seashore.jpg
National Parks
How Outdoor Spaces in the U.S. Are Becoming More Accessible
August 28, 2023 01:41 PM
Kathleen Rellihan
interior of an airplane bathroom depicting the sink area
Air Travel News
A Very Important Change Is Coming for Airplane Bathrooms
July 28, 2023 02:49 PM
Chris Dong
Unpacked: Accessible Travel
Travel for Good
Travel is Becoming More Accessible—Here’s How
July 11, 2023 02:33 PM
Laura Dannen Redman
Rafting Trip, Moab, Utah
Outdoor Adventure
How My Autistic Kid Found Accessible Adventure—and Yours Can, Too
July 07, 2023 10:26 AM
Melinda Fulmer
The Lincoln Memorial
Museums + Galleries
Here’s How Washington, D.C. is Leading the Way in Accessible Travel
Air4All prototype for airplane wheelchair restraint seat
Air Travel News
New Delta Seat Design Would Fundamentally Change Air Travel for Wheelchair Users
June 06, 2023 08:06 PM
Michelle Baran
Aboard an accessible catamaran off of Miami, Florida
Travel for Good
Florida Wants to Be a Leader in Accessible Travel. Is It?
October 19, 2022 11:13 AM
Victoria M. Walker
Unpacked: Accessible Travel
Travel Tips + Etiquette
For Wheelchair Users, Air Travel Can Be a Nightmare—but It Doesn’t Have to Be
October 17, 2022 12:10 PM
Kelly Dawson
Rough Waters: What It’s Like to Kayak Blind Through the Grand Canyon
Travel Tales
November 05, 2021 05:26 PM
Aislyn Greene
Google Maps Is Making Travel More Accessible for Wheelchair Users
Packing Tips + Gear
March 19, 2018 05:25 PM
Sarah Buder
New All-Accessible Water Park Makes a Splash in Texas
Family Travel
June 21, 2017 06:28 PM
Matt Villano
A Blind Man’s Trip Will Change the Way You Think About Safaris
Travel Tales
June 15, 2017 08:30 PM
Ryan Knighton
5 Important Travel Tips for Wheelchair Users
Travel Tips + Etiquette
May 10, 2017 08:49 PM
Sarah Buder
A Wheelchair Won’t Prevent This Young Woman From Traveling the Globe
People
May 09, 2017 08:01 PM
Sarah Buder
Meet the Blind Man Who Climbed Everest—and Wants to Help Others Do the Same
Hiking + Cycling
October 31, 2016 08:16 PM
Jennifer Flowers
What It’s Like to Navigate Cairo’s Chaos as a Blind Traveler
Cities We Love
What It’s Like to Navigate Cairo’s Chaos as a Blind Traveler
October 17, 2011 07:45 PM
Ryan Knighton