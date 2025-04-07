Autism-Certified Spots That Ensure the Whole Family Has a Great Vacation

New experiences can be exhilarating, but because people with autism often struggle with changes in routine, going on vacation can also be taxing. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) helps hotels, resorts, attractions, airlines, airports, and entire cities determine how they can best support their autistic guests and their families—including a globally recognized certification process. Other autism education and oversight programs can also be helpful. For example, Autism on the Seas trains its own staff and creates autism-friendly programming for cruise lines, while KultureCity provides Sensory-Inclusive certification to create an autism-friendly environment.

While the details of the programs, services, or activities that these organizations deliver may vary by location, a few things are usually consistent: They provide instruction for staff to enable them to better understand the needs of autistic guests, and they offer quiet or low-sensory areas and sensory aids like fidgets and earplugs.

When visiting an autism-certified location, people with autism and their families can relax and have fun, knowing that the following destinations and experiences are equipped to handle their needs.

Beaches Resorts

All-inclusive Beaches Resorts (with locations in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica) offer a wide range of accommodations for guests with autism and their families. All Beaches locations carry Advanced Certified Autism Center status by IBCCES. This means that childcare staff at the resorts’ Kids Camps receive advanced training in autism, including sensory awareness and how to communicate effectively with people with autism. If an autistic child needs even more support, Beaches can provide individualized care with a qualified nanny. Julia, a nonverbal Sesame Street character with autism, often joins a Kids Camp for art projects to help children with autism feel more comfortable. For picky eaters, Beaches has a Culinary Concierge who can work with guests with autism to create custom menus.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is a wonderland for kids, especially kids with autism, who are often drawn to water. At these IBBCES-certified resorts, families have everything they need to create a fun trip under one roof—a boon if your children have trouble transitioning from one place to another. Most Great Wolf Lodge locations feature an enormous indoor waterpark, an outdoor pool, and indoor attractions like duck pin bowling and Magic Quest, an interactive game played with a magic wand. There are character meet-and-greets throughout the day, bubble wand parties, and a nightly story time. Additionally, autistic guests can opt to wear specially colored wristbands that subtly signal they may need extra assistance. Because children with autism sometimes wander off, parents can choose to include an RFID chip in their child’s wristband so that a staff member can facilitate their safe return. Families can bring their own food or contact the lodge in advance to make sure they can accommodate dietary preferences.

Autism on the Seas Cruises

Cruises are an attractive option for people with autism because there are so many activities onboard. That makes it easier for those who have a hard time adjusting to new locations to enjoy themselves. Plus, passengers are never far from their stateroom, which means there is always a quiet place nearby if they need a break. But there’s an even better way for people with autism to cruise: Autism on the Seas. This organization partners with Royal Caribbean, Princess, Celebrity, and Disney, among other cruise lines, to provide trained staff and specialized programming on select, regularly scheduled sailings. Autism on the Seas sends specially trained staff on select cruises. Sensory-friendly events might include private ice skating or rock climbing sessions. Specially trained staff can also recommend autism-friendly shore excursions, ensure dietary preferences are honored, and arrange a private muster station and priority boarding.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Atlantis The Royal is a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The designation means that at least 80 percent of staff are trained in autism awareness. Courtesy of Atlantis The Royal

Dubai is well on its way to becoming an IBCCES autism-certified city. Some of its top family-friendly attractions and hotels have already earned the designation, and the emirate has a goal of getting more than 200 hotels and attractions certified no later than 2026.

The current list of certified options include Atlantis Dubai; the Dubai Aquarium; At the Top, Burj Khalifa; KidZania Dubai; and the Dubai Ice Rink in the Dubai Mall. As for certified places to stay, check out Atlantis the Palm and Atlantis the Royal, as well as NH Collection Dubai, the Palm, which is by the beach.

To top it all off, the flight to get to Dubai pays attention to neurodivergent travelers too: Emirates Airline, which is based out of the city, is set to become the first autism-certified airline once it completes IBCCES-developed training of its cabin crew and ground staff in the next few months, and the airline lands at another certified location: Dubai International Airport.

Legoland Resorts

Any family with kids who love Legos should head to a Legoland Resort. Happily, Legoland Resorts in New York, Florida, California, and Dubai are all autism-certified by IBCCES. Services include an access guide that details accessibility and safety recommendations, plus sensory guides posted at the entrance of each ride. Earplugs are also available, and there are designated low-sensory areas. In addition, the staff at each location are trained to support guests with autism.

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla, Jordan

The Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla is an IBCCES autism-certified resort along the coast of Jordan. Its staff is trained to support guests with these special needs, including children who attend the on-site kids club, Camp Hyatt. Thanks to the hotel’s partnership with KultureCity, guests can also request sensory aids, such as headphones and fidgets. Other autism-friendly Hyatt hotels that partner with KultureCity include Hyatt House Seattle/Bellevue, Hyatt House Philadelphia/King of Prussia, and Hyatt Place St. Paul/Downtown.

