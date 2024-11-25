Travel Advisors Reveal 4 Types of Trips They Wish Travelers Knew to Book Earlier—a Lot Earlier

Travel advisors at Blue Parallel, a luxury tour operator specializing in tailor-made itineraries to far-flung locations, isn’t shy about sharing with clients an aspect of traveling that can be overlooked in the giddy haze of wanderlust: the growing importance of long lead times.

As in, a year—or more—ahead for big-ticket trips and highly sought after destinations like the Galápagos. The UNESCO World Heritage site known for its biodiversity is among Blue Parallel’s most requested trips, says CEO and founder Emmanuel Burgio.

“In our first conversation with the client, we highlight the importance of an early start and explain that this improves their chances of securing the best accommodation or yacht, having access to the most experienced guides, and allowing for seamless logistics and delivery,” Burgio says. “As the Galápagos Islands are so popular, cruises and luxury accommodations also get booked well in advance, and we recommend planning these types of tours 12 to 18 months in advance, too.”

That much time might seem excessive. But as global desires for travel—especially adventure-centric itineraries and hard-to-access destinations—show no signs of slowing, more travel advisors and tour operators say this timeframe is becoming the new normal.

It all boils down to supply and demand. As bookings increase, so do prices, while your options for preferred dates, lodging, and even flights shrink. In other words, the early bird gets the booking—and the deals. According to adventure travel advisor Lindsey Woodcock, founder of Woodcock Travel Co., there is a bonus that comes with advance planning: “It gives you time to familiarize yourself with the destination.”

Travelers don’t have to manage the logistics and long lead times on their own when there are trusted advisors and tour operators for every destination. “For travelers concerned about missing out on their dream destination or activities, working with a travel advisor ensures they lock in the best timing and pricing,” explains Melissa DaSilva, interim CEO of global guided vacation company Trafalgar.

Afar spoke to those experts about the trips and destinations that are all the better experienced by being planned at least a year in advance. If you have one of these on your travel wish list for 2025 or beyond, here’s what you need to know.

Japan: cherry blossom season—but any time really

An outdoor onsen in Nyutou Forest, Akita, Japan, is the kind of Japanese destination high on travelers’ lists. Photo by weniliou/Shutterstock

Japan was one of the last countries to fully open following the pandemic, and its popularity has skyrocketed since. Savvy travelers should start planning at least a year ahead. “Japan is our best-selling country, and it has picked up exponentially since the borders reopened,” says Carolyn Addison, head of product at luxury tour operator Black Tomato.

Advance planning is all the more critical for trips during spring’s cherry blossom season. Explains Taylor Hub, Asia product manager for luxury operator Abercrombie & Kent: “As the time frame is short and there is a strong international and domestic market, it is best to start planning early to ensure you secure good rates, accommodations, transportation, and guides.”

East Africa: safaris and the Great Migration

Planning ahead guarantees you have a better chance of this kind of elephant-viewing experience. Photo by Anna Gaukrodger

There are several reasons why visiting sub-Saharan Africa necessitates thorough advance planning. First, many safaris and wilderness excursions require permits, which are available in limited quantities to minimize the damaging effects of tourism on vulnerable natural areas.

Second, because such trips are timed to coincide with seasonal wildlife migrations, planning at least a year in advance guarantees you can actually get in on the action. This is critical for highly coveted activities like gorilla trekking and the Great Migration, when millions of animals move across Tanzania and Kenya, where Maasai Mara National Park is a prime viewing location.

“The Maasai Mara is wildly popular from July to September when millions of wildebeests, zebras, and other animals cross the plains in an unforgettable display of wildlife,” Addison explains. “You’ll be competing with travelers from around the world who want prime access, ideally with lodges and camps positioned right on the action. Limited rooms and safari vehicles make these reservations extremely competitive.”

Finally, don’t forget about visas and vaccinations that are required (or recommended) by some African countries. “By planning a year in advance, you will have ample time to discuss the options with your healthcare provider, and make any necessary appointments,” Woodcock explains.

The Galápagos: special cruises

Snorkeling is a big draw at Floreana Island. Photo by Somphob Boonlaim/Shutterstock

This island chain off the coast of Ecuador has long been a must-visit destination for outdoorsy types. But with tight government restrictions around tourism—including permits for private yachts, a popular way to experience the islands, and caps on visitor numbers—hopeful travelers must line up their travel at least a year in advance.

Anyone dreaming of experiencing the Galápagos during the winter holiday season may need to look even further ahead on the calendar, because “Galápagos cruises during Christmas book very far in advance,” notes Adam Fogg, Latin America product manager for Abercrombie & Kent. Fogg says A&K’s Ecoventura ships, as of November 2024, are already almost fully booked for December 2025, the month when “giant tortoise eggs begin to hatch and green sea turtles put on their mating displays. The weather improves significantly in these months, with calm seas and excellent visibility for snorkelers.”

Various locations: celestial events and eclipse trips

Solar eclipses are a prime reason for travel these days. Courtesy of Steven Coffey/Unsplash

Astrotourism further cemented its status as one of the most popular travel trends when millions flocked to see the total solar eclipse that passed through the United States on April 8, 2024. Eager stargazers are looking ahead to 2026, when a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of Spain. Tour companies including Wilderness Travel are already accepting bookings.

Eclipse fever will continue to heat up through 2027, with a total solar eclipse on August 2 that Sky & Telescope magazine describes as “the event of a lifetime” primarily thanks to its six-minute duration—the longest there will be until 2114. The path of totality will expand across Egypt, almost directly over Luxor.

Not surprisingly, travel companies are readying themselves. Viking is taking bookings for Nile cruises, and in January 2025, adventure travel specialist Geo

Ex will announce its own offering.