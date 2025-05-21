Latifah Al-Hazza writes about all things travel, food, interior design, and lifestyle. When she’s not writing, you can find her traveling solo, with her parents, or her four-pound Pomeranian. In addition to Afar, her work can be found in Vogue Arabia, Fodor’s, and Business Insider, among other publications. She is also the co-founder (along with her mother) of Femscape Sojourns, a boutique women’s travel company. Latifah holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. She currently resides between Virginia, Chicago, and Kuwait.