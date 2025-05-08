Do You Travel Like a Millennial, a Boomer, or a Gen Xer? Here’s How Each Generation’s Travel Habits Differ

Humans are living longer than ever before. That also means more generations than ever are concurrently traveling.

The Pew Research Center, an organization that measures the public’s outlook on key issues and differences in attitudes between demographic and political groups, defines generations as a way to group cohorts of people born over a 15- to 20-year span. When Generation Beta (referring to people born from 2025 to 2039) debuted in January with the first births of 2025, it was thought to mark the first time in history that so many generations of people—seven distinct generations—were alive at once.

And without a doubt, different peer groups are getting out in the world in totally different ways.

For Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1980), you might have noticed your Boomer parents (born between 1946 and 1964) regularly turning to travel advisors to book their cruise vacations while your kids or nieces and nephews in Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) often get their itinerary advice from TikTok.

“While the desire to explore remains universal, we see clear differences in how each generation approaches travel planning, values experiences, and defines luxury,” says Melissa Krueger, CEO of luxury travel company Classic Vacations.

We turned to Krueger and other experts with their pulse on generational wanderlust to find out how each age group typically travels.

Travelers born before 1946 will often look to expert guides to help them navigate the world. Courtesy of Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash

Matures (born between 1925 and 1945)

Despite being sometimes referred to as the “Silent Generation,” Matures—known for keeping their heads down and working hard—sure know what they want when it comes to travel.

Private tours with knowledgeable guides

Now 80 and older, travelers in this group tend to revisit places they love and typically opt for private tours with experienced guides, spending more time in one place instead of hopping around, says Jozef Verbruggen, founder of travel specialist group, Untamed Travelling, based in the Netherlands.

“Many are still active, but more conscious about their traveling decisions,” he says.

Repeat trips to treasured destinations

“It is all about familiarity, security, and maximizing every moment for their vacation,” says Georgia Fowkes, a travel advisor at Tanzania-based Altezza Travel, using Tanzania as an example of a destination frequented by travelers of this generation.

This is a group that’s very loyal to what they love, too, she says. “They find their perfect safari lodge or hiking routes and they come back year after year,” Fowkes says.

With money and time on their hands, many Boomers book epic adventures to far-flung destinations. Courtesy ofGetty Images/Unsplash

Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964)

Younger generations might shrug them off with a flippant “OK, Boomer,” but this generation, born after World War II (and more formally referred to as the Baby Boomer generation due to the postwar population “boom”), has serious spending power and seeks out the best experiences money can buy, says Fowkes.

“They look for comfort and pampering . . . they can be both the loveliest guests, but also the most demanding ones,” she says.

Epic, multi-destination tours

Boomers focus on the trips they have always dreamed of, says Verbruggen, including experiences like seeing the northern lights or bespoke tours in places like Mexico and Tasmania in Australia.

“They tend to prefer private tours, usually combining several destinations in one trip at a moderate pace,” he says.

Bringing the kids and grandkids along

Boomers are also likely to bring their kids or grandkids along for a family or multi-generational travel affair, says Fowkes. So maybe cool it with the “OK, Boomer” stereotyping if you want to be invited along for an all-expenses-paid ride.

Gen Xers are busy, busy, busy, and are often multi-tasking to the max when they’re on the road. Photo by Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Gen X (born between 1965 and 1979)

Generation X are the latchkey kids who have practically raised themselves, unlocking the doors to their houses after school while their parents were still working, and being dropped off at the shopping mall to roam free-range for hours.

“Practical planners”

It’s no surprise, then, that they operate as bosses on the travel front, too, considering plans from every angle so their trips will go off without a hitch. Fowkes calls them the “practical planners.”

“Gen Xers are career people with limited vacation time. They require everything to go as smoothly as possible—and who can fault them?” she says, adding that when they work with travel advisors they’re pragmatic and have no shortage of questions about logistics, accommodations, and activities for kids.

Making the most of limited time

Because many of them are the sandwich generation right now—with aging parents as well as their own kids to contend with—Gen Xers want assurance there will be something for everyone to enjoy. And they’re busy people, so they tend to book a trip far closer to the last minute than the generations before them would risk.

According to a Virtuoso study, because of hectic schedules, Gen Xers travel less than the other generations, but they’re not afraid to spend more when they do. More than anything, they value authentic and cultural travel experience and participating in a destination’s local life over something more sterile and touristy.

Millennials are all about the group trips. Photo by DavideAngelini/Shutterstock

Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994)

Millennials tend to seek more flexibility when it comes to their travels, says Melissa Krueger, CEO of luxury travel company Classic Vacations.

High tech meets high touch

The first generation to grow up with smartphones, they’re comfortable researching travel online. They’re also more apt to turn to AI to plan and book trips, according to a recent report from travel booking platform Omio, which revealed that 48 percent of Millennials and Gen Zers plan to use AI this year to plot out their travels compared to 31 percent in 2024.

But they’re not afraid to ask for help from a travel advisor, either, especially when the stakes are high, as with a milestone celebration or multi-leg itinerary, says Fowkes. Millennials like a bit of coddling, often opting to have everything prearranged so they can fully relax and soak it all in, she adds.

Group trips FTW

Fowkes says this generation “seeks the extraordinary” and craves authenticity and adventure, often traveling as a pack by way of girls’ or guys’ trips, including for bachelor and bachelorette parties and other celebrations.

“They want wild, off-the-beaten-path experiences, like remote eco-lodges and epic safaris,” she says.

When it comes to Gen Z, sharing (on social media) is caring. Courtesy of Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash

Gen Z (born between 1995 and 2009)

Like Millennials before them, Gen Z enjoys a bit of luxury. But this generation prioritizes being active above all, says Verbruggen.

Active adventures worth sharing on social

They typically go on several trips a year, and the more adventurous the better (and the better for posting on all their social networks and group chats, too, of course).

Gen Zers lean more into once-in-a-lifetime moments, adventure, wellness, and local experiences with a sense of place, says Krueger.

This is a generation that tends to be passionate about all things planet-friendly, says Fowkes. “But let’s be real: They’re also digital natives, often literally glued to their phones” wherever they are in the world.

All-inclusives and authenticity

Gen Zers also love an all-inclusive resort, according to Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, since they’re looking for stress-free stays that offer a good deal—but that still meet certain standards.

“They’re looking for resorts that match the vibe of each destination and the type of trip they’re on—so every stay feels unique rather than one size fits all,” she says.

Omio’s report showed that 69 percent of Gen Z respondents are most likely to travel to places that promote sustainable travel, too.

Sober and solo

Sober tourism strikes a strong note with this set (and also with Millennials).

Gen Z also isn’t afraid to venture out solo, says Lottie Norman, chief marketing officer of Contiki, a global tour brand that caters to travelers between the ages of 18 and 35.

Along with Millennials, says Norman, Gen Zers are “more open to traveling with [a group of] strangers and embracing the social side of group trips, often preferring to book solo and find their crew along the way.”

The next generation of travelers loves beach time above all else. Courtesy of Leo Rivas/Unsplash

Gen Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024)

On track to be the largest generation in the history of the world with more than 2.8 million people born weekly, Generation Alpha is the one that will shape the future of tourism, says Fowkes.

Information and immersive experiences

Thanks to growing up in a fully connected world, instant access to information shapes their sense of curiosity from an early age, says Norman, and they’re hungry for immersive, hands-on adventures that combine learning, culture, and creativity.

“We’re already seeing their influence on family travel decisions; whether it’s a destination they saw on TikTok or a wildlife experience featured on YouTube, they’re not just dreaming it, they’re asking how to make it happen,” she says.

Recent surveys conducted by Beaches Resorts polling 1,000 North American parents showed that 85 percent of Gen Alpha children have input on where to go on vacation. So, where do they want to go? According to the poll, the next generation of travelers prefers beach vacations above all others (36 percent) followed by theme parks (32 percent), historical sites (14 percent), cities (9 percent), and natural wonders (9 percent).

Gen Beta is just getting started and will shape the future of travel in significant ways. Courtesy of Hans Isaacson/Unsplash

Gen Beta (born between 2025 and 2039)

The generation currently being toted around in baby slings and infant car seats is still as fresh in the world as it gets. (How many have passports yet, for that matter?) Still, it’s possible to make some predictions about how travel might look for this nascent age group that’s just getting going, says Norman.

Connectivity and climate change

“Raised in a hyper-connected world by Gen Z parents who are highly aware of global news, Gen Beta travelers will prioritize deeply immersive, hyper-personalized, local experiences that foster real human connection,” Norman predicts.

She thinks that early exposure to global issues and sustainability values among this group means they’ll likely expect brands to prioritize sustainability by default and seek out impact-driven, meaningful travel over performative or superficial gestures.

“Growing up with the most advanced technology to date, AI will feel completely natural to them, leading to a preference for precurated, low-effort itineraries and spontaneous micro-trips,” she suggests.

“With the world at their fingertips, Gen Beta will be more globally aware, socially attuned, and intentional in how, where, and why they choose to travel.”

Milena Nikolova, chief behavior officer with BehaviorSMART, a certified B Corp platform and consulting service for sustainable travel, says there’s a downside to Gen Beta growing up in the years when AI and technology will take over many services and touch points.

“Travel will lose some of the magic that comes from the human to human connection and hospitality,” she says. “Planning and managing a trip will be easy and quick; travel will be so frictionless that it will feel like sliding on the surface.”

In this context, Nikolova expects that Gen Beta’s ultimate luxury will involve travel experiences that are slow, technology free, and involve mindful connections with the place and people they encounter.

Jessica Flores, chief experience officer at Tourism Cares, says that as Gen Beta grows up in a world shaped by climate change and digital connectivity, they’ll expect travel to be both responsible and seamless, prioritizing experiences that align with their values and using technology to make more informed, sustainable choices.

“Building on Gen Z’s momentum, many of whom will be the parents and teachers of Gen Beta, this next generation won’t see sustainability as optional—it will be a baseline for how, why, and where they travel,” she says.

And those kinds of human connections and value-driven travels can only be a good thing as this generation shapes how our world—and travel within it—continues to evolve into the next century.