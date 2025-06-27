As Disneyland Turns 70, These Are the Park’s Best Historic Rides—and the Most Exciting New Attractions

It’s hard to deny the landmark role Disneyland in Southern California—the original Disney theme park opened by the visionary himself, Walt Disney—has played in shaping the history and evolution of the theme park landscape in the United States and beyond. And yet 70 years on, one can argue that visiting Disneyland is absolutely nothing like it used to be. Between the soaring crowds, the high ticket prices, constant expansion efforts, and an onslaught of technological advancements ranging from high-tech apps to even-higher-tech rides, the Disneyland of today is quite changed from the one that opened to the public in 1955.

Or is it?

Having grown up 15 miles away, I have been visiting the Disneyland Resort, which now consists of two distinct theme parks—Disneyland and Disney California Adventure (the latter opened in 2001)—for more than four decades. My father used to take me and my older brother to Disneyland annually when we were kids, back when there were still individual tickets for the rides (such simpler times). When I was in high school, the cool thing for us locals to do was get an annual pass and go dancing there at night to the soundtrack of the live cover bands that played in Tomorrowland (I wish I were kidding).

Earlier in my travel-reporting career, one of my beats was theme parks, and I returned often to cover them. Now, as I parent, I have visited numerous times with my two kids, to introduce them to the Happiest Place on Earth.

During my most recent visit this past fall, I realized how easy it is to forget the significant history of this magical place, to get caught up in the fervor of ride-maximization strategy, obsessing over FastPasses and app updates and making sure to secure character dining and meet-and-greet reservations.

But the simple fact that you can still climb onto about a dozen rides that debuted on Disneyland’s opening day on July 17, 1955, indicates that this dream has withstood the test of time. Above all else, Disneyland is a landmark to the marvels that can be accomplished when you cultivate creativity and imagination. The 70th-anniversary celebrations, which kicked off last month and will last until 2026, serve as a good reminder of how it all began.

You can still take a ride back in time on the original Disneyland Railroad. Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Some of Disneyland’s greatest original rides

The rides still in operation today that date back to Disneyland’s opening day on July 17, 1955, include Tomorrowland’s Autopia; the Disneyland Railroad; Jungle Cruise in Adventureland; the Mark Twain Riverboat in Frontierland; and the King Arthur Carrousel, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Peter Pan’s Flight, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland. Having been on all of them countless times, here is a ranking of my favorites.

Jungle Cruise

It’s a tough call here at the top of the list, and really it’s a two-way tie between Jungle Cruise and Autopia. But Jungle Cruise wins for its all-ages fun; the opportunity it offers to sit and relax amid a busy, fun-filled day; its pretty jungle scenery; and, of course, those ridiculous jokes (each Jungle Cruise boat features a tour director who crafts cheesy jokes as they describe the various scenes passing by—they all try to bring their own individual flare to the comedy, and it often falls flat, but in a mostly charming way).

Autopia

There is nothing quite like the thrill of being able to “drive” a car before you’re 16. I love how Autopia is designed to mock real-life highways, complete with stoplights and freeway overpasses, preparing the next generation of drivers for the true SoCal experience of a life spent on the road. You can go a bit faster or slower depending on how much you step on the gas—and you can also play a bit of bumper cars. Just as on the 405, there’s the occasional backup at Autopia, too.

The Disneyland Railroad

Why further tire out your legs when you can let this charming, historic choo-choo train carry you to New Orleans Square, Toon Town, or Tomorrowland in comfort and style? It’s an authentic, steam-powered train with bench seats that face in toward the park so you can get nice views of all the attractions. There’s also a quirky tunnel section just after the Tomorrowland stop that showcases the Grand Canyon and . . . the land of dinosaurs? So random. I love it.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

No offense to Fantasyland, the true heart of Disneyland’s origins, but I’m not really a huge fan of many of the rides there. Dumbo is one of the few exceptions because it’s outside (many of the others are dark, a bit creepy, and inside—which in fairness can be nice when you’re seeking some air-conditioning) and a bit more exciting. Riders climb onto one of the flying Dumbos and are then spun around through the air at varying heights. It’s an easy gateway ride for younger parkgoers looking for a slightly bigger thrill.

The Mad Tea Party spinning teacups have withstood the test of time. Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Mad Tea Party

Whether you enjoy spinning in circles or not, the weird organ-like music (a Disneyland earworm for the ages), the twisted Alice in Wonderland characters (Whoooo are youuuuu?), and the pretty pastels make this one such a true Disneyland icon. You climb into a teacup with a center steering wheel of sorts, which allows you to spin your cup and saucer faster or slower as it moves along on a larger turntable. Obviously, this is a skip for those who get motion sickness when spinning—but you do have the option to not overly spin your cup.

Disneyland’s Paint the Night parade—a Main Street Electrical Parade 2.0 of sorts—has been brought back for the 70th-anniversary celebrations. Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Disneyland’s best 70th-anniversary events and attractions

Here are the highlights and some of the standout 70th anniversary events, attractions, and festivities at Disneyland that I’m most looking forward to in the coming year.

Paint the Night parade

Anyone who grew up in the Disneyland universe likely has some wonderful memories of the Main Street Electrical Parade (I can still hear the silly, robotic-like music playing in my head right now). And while Paint the Night is a much-higher-tech version of the original Electrical Parade concept, which was sunsetted in 2022, it calls on enough of the same themes (glowing lights, cool music) to pull on the same heart strings. I’m so glad Paint the Night is back one decade after it first debuted, and that it will be running through summer 2026.

The much-anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened in November 2024, bringing to life a beloved Disney story. Photo by Christian Thompson/Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The reimagined reincarnation of what was formerly the problematic Splash Mountain ride brings back to life a corner of Disneyland that had been enshrouded in construction work for far too long. And it does so by spotlighting the wonderful Disney movie The Princess and the Frog. This log flume ride, which debuted in November 2024, is centered on the sites and sounds of 1920s Bayou Country, including zydeco and Afro-Cuban music, Mardi Gras, the culinary traditions of New Orleans and, of course, the region’s critters—crocodiles among them. The biggest thrill is the ride’s 50-foot drop, with some moderate splashing of riders adding to the excitement.

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!

If you have small kiddos, don’t overlook the Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! stageshow, a reenvisioned version of the former Disney Jr. Dance Party that’s specifically launching for the 70th celebrations. This fun dancing session takes place in a studio-like space in Hollywood Land at the Disney California Adventure theme park and is inspired by the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse TV series.

World of Color is a great way to end the day at Disney’s California Adventure park. Photo by Sean Teegarden/Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

World of Color—Happiness!

When World of Color first premiered in 2010, I was one of the journalists who attended the media preview, so this fun, water-filled fountain-and-lights show at Disney California Adventure holds a special place in this travel reporter’s heart. The 70th-anniversary edition, called World of Color—Happiness!, pays homage to the late great Walt Disney, incorporating his famous opening day dedication: “To all who come to this happy place . . . welcome!” From there, you can expect upbeat music and exciting sprays galore.

Walt Disney—A Magical Life

On July 17, 2025, the exact 70th anniversary of Disneyland, Walt Disney—A Magical Life will debut at the Main Street Opera House. It’s an animatronic storytelling experience that showcases the life and journey of the man, the myth, the legend, and ends with “a visit with Walt in his office.”

Lean into the nostalgia factor with a stay at Disneyland Hotel, with roots dating back to the park’s opening in 1955. Photo by Christian Thompson/Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Where to stay for a touch of retro cool

There are three hotels within the Disneyland Resort, including Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, one of my favorites, themed after California’s great outdoors, and Pixar Place Hotel, which is perfect for fans of Pixar films such as Finding Nemo, Soul, Inside Out, and Toy Story.

But if you really want to lean into the history of Disneyland, the Disneyland Hotel is the place to stay. The property’s roots date back to Disneyland’s 1955 beginnings, when it opened as a modest motel, and it has evolved into a full-service upscale resort experience that encapsulates Walt’s love of midcentury modern design. There are nods to Disneyland history at every turn, including the vintage Disneyland sign and monorail-themed waterslide at the main pool and the Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, a food-and-cocktail venue filled with island kitsch. Book into the recently opened luxurious Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, with large two- and three-bedroom layouts ideal for families, with creature comforts such as small kitchenette areas.