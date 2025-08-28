Travel InspirationCruise
By Paul J. Heney
  •  August 28, 2025

On an Emotional Cruise in Alaska, Reconnecting with My Family History—Including a Famous Ancestor

A writer sets out on an epic journey filled with connections—by sea and by rail.

People stand on a train platform looking out at forests, a raging river, and mountains in Alaska

The writer worked with the cruise line to craft a custom excursion that, fittingly—given the critical role his great-great-uncle played in Alaska’s rail history—included a scenic train journey.

Photo by Paul J. Heney

This summer, my husband, Lance, and I—along with our sons, Matthew, 18, and Josh, 24—decided to dig into some of my family history in Alaska. A cruise seemed like the best and easiest way to experience the state, which was to be the 50th U.S. state I’ve visited, after many years of sitting at 49.

Growing up, I learned about our family’s connection to Alaskan history from my father. My great-grandfather’s brother, Michael J. Heney (whom my dad was named after), was the lead engineer for the construction of the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, said to be one of the world’s most spectacular train rides, due to the scenery, tight turns, and fast elevation gains.

Several books have been written about “Big Mike” Heney, explaining his role in the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s. At the turn of the century, thousands of people were coming to Skagway, Alaska, on their way to the Yukon Territory with the hopes of striking it rich. The railroad was built to connect prospectors to the Yukon capital of Whitehorse, over a rugged and deadly stretch of mountains.

I reveled in reading about my great-great-uncle’s adventures as a young man and learning about the railroad industry. He traveled from his hometown of Ottawa to Manitoba and then on to Alaska. The concept of someone with our uncommon name being famous in another corner of the world was enchanting.

The front section of the 2,908-passenger 'Celebrity Edge' seen from the side, sailing along calm blue water with scattered clouds

On the 2,908-passenger cruise ship, there are many ways to escape the crowds, including booking a suite in the exclusive Retreat area of the vessel.

Photo by Steve Dunlop/Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

The adventure begins

In late July, we flew to Seattle to board Celebrity Cruises’ 2,908-passenger Celebrity Edge for a seven-night round-trip cruise. Before embarking, we visited Calvary Cemetery, where Big Mike is buried. His grave is easy to spot, marked with a huge Celtic cross that overlooks the University of Washington below. As the boys wandered, noticing four large vases surrounding the main gravestone emblazoned with “Heney” in all-caps, and finding other Heney family gravestones nearby, they started to understand what a unique part of their past their ancestor was.

“I didn’t expect it to be this imposing,” Josh said, marveling at the cross and taking photos.

The writer and his sons take a photo at the grave of their ancestor, Michael J. Heney. The grave consists of a very large Celtic cross, dried grass all around, and some scattered trees

The writer and his sons take a photo at the grave of their ancestor Michael J. Heney.

Courtesy of Paul J. Heney

Aboard the Edge, we enjoyed The Retreat, an exclusive area reserved for guests in Suite Class accommodations. That allowed us access to the Luminae restaurant, special lounge seating areas inside and out, and a separate hot tub and pool. The boys enjoyed these less-crowded spaces, and I frequently found them relaxing as I lay on the plush couches in the lounge. The experience gave us the best of both worlds: all the amenities and dining options of the large ship, along with the intimate vibe of The Retreat, which provides more of a small-ship feel.

Luminae offered elevated dining, with impressive service even for an upscale cruise line like Celebrity. My husband and I found ourselves eating a majority of our meals there. The staff remembered our food and drink preferences from the first day, even teasing us when the kids abandoned us for a meal. Our older son, Josh, was eventually hooked on Luminae, however, after trying chef Daniel Boulud’s signature Chocolate Pill dessert one evening (consisting of chocolate and hazelnut on a crispy praline). We also enjoyed the seared branzino with eggplant caponata and the grilled New York steak frites.

Signature chocolate dessert on a white plate at the Luminae restaurant on the 'Celebrity Edge' ship

Another advantage of staying in the Retreat? Exclusive access to the Luminae restaurant and its signature chocolate dessert.

Photo by Paul J. Heney

The Edge, which launched in 2018, features four main restaurants, as well as seven specialty restaurants. Particularly memorable were our experiences at Fine Cut Steakhouse, for its excellent steaks, and Eden, with its inventive menu of regional specialties from the countries that the ship visits—and stunning views. Both are premium options, requiring an extra charge and reservations in advance. We made full use of the excellent fitness facility on board and managed to get the boys to several shows; they loved comedian Sean Kent’s wry wit and a Broadway-type show called Colors of Light that featured singing and acrobatics.

Excursions, but our way

We enjoyed port stops in charming Ketchikan and a surprisingly warm Juneau, as well as a thrilling cruise up the Endicott Arm to the Dawes Glacier, where our captain slowly rotated the ship so everyone could watch the ice calving. Finally, we arrived in Skagway, the beginning point for the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad.

None of the Skagway excursions fit what we wanted, so we customized our own itinerary with Celebrity’s Private Journeys, a team that designs individual programs. I asked the team to craft an excursion that would include riding a train on the very route Michael J. Heney built, along with a trip to Whitehorse, so we could meet up with my third cousin, Marusia Heney, with whom I’d connected on Facebook years ago. Celebrity suggests that guests book Private Journeys at least three weeks in advance, but I started six months before, wanting to ensure all the details were ironed out. The customized experience costs extra: For instance, our Private Journey was priced at $1,500 for the four of us.

A train travels along a mountainside in Alaska with a snow-capped mountain in the background and forest all around

In Skagway, the writer and his family traveled by train to retrace his great-great-uncle’s journey.

Photo by Ronald Wong/Unsplash

It was just as I had hoped it would be. Dale met us once on shore and was our combination driver, guide, and storyteller for the day. He drove us to the Skagway Depot and Train Shoppe, where another cousin of mine, John Heney, had advised us to find Big Mike’s dress suit, located in a glass case there. Before boarding, Dale asked us to wait while he spoke with the woman in charge, a friend. He succeeded in getting us into the last car at the back of the train, which he said offered the best experience because you could look behind the train as well as out both sides for dramatic views.

The train ride itself was mesmerizing. Near the 12-mile mark, we eagerly watched for the sign announcing Heney Station (formerly a station in the 1800s, though now just the sign remains). It was amazing to see it alongside our kids and watch their beaming faces. The route is spectacular, hugging the steep mountainsides, but the opportunity to stand out in the open air on the platform between cars, looking straight down into plummeting valleys or along the train’s tight turns before it plunged into tunnels, inspired next-level awe.

Once in Whitehorse, we enjoyed a long, raucous lunch with Marusia and some of her family, including her daughter Audrey, 18. Audrey, like Matthew, is about to venture off to college life across the country—she eastward to Montreal and Matthew westward to Tucson.

We laughed and learned about each other: how we got to where we are in life, the experience of raising kids, our worries about the upcoming empty nests. Now we’re planning the next steps in these newfound family friendships: Audrey will visit us in Cleveland this winter, and Lance and I will return to Whitehorse to experience the northern lights in early 2026.

Big Mike would be proud of the connections that he continues to create, all these years later.

Paul J. Heney
Paul J. Heney is a lifelong writer and avid world traveler. Earlier in his writing and editing career, he served as editorial director for Luxury Hotelier, Hotel Design, and Hotel & Motel Management. Today, he focuses on both the consumer and B2B travel writing. His work has appeared in publications such as Travel Weekly, Travel Pulse, GayCities, Out Traveler, Porthole Cruise magazine, TravelAge West, and Vacationer Magazine.
From Our Partners
An alleyway in Gozo featuring a cat.
Epic Trips
This Lesser-Known Island Is Malta’s Quieter Little Sister
Sponsored by
The natural limestone arch, Wied il-Mielaħ
Epic Trips
Where to Stay, Eat, and Swim in Gozo
Sponsored by
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Blude Ridge in the fall
Where to Go in Fall
Blue Ridge Parkway in Fall Hues, Award-Winning Restaurants, and Reborn Hotels—Asheville Is Calling
August 28, 2025 04:06 PM
 · 
Shayla Martin
Floating sauna Nimbo Bay
Stay Here Next
At This Remote Canadian Lodge, I Discovered New Ways to See the Rainforest
August 28, 2025 01:16 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
A polar bear walks on a snowy patch of floating ice in Svalbard, Norway
Expedition Cruises
As New Conservation Rules Go Into Effect, Can You Still See Polar Bears on a Svalbard Expedition Sailing?
August 27, 2025 07:27 PM
 · 
Kristen Pope
The accommodations at Nayara Tented Camp face Costa Rica's Arenal volcano.
The accommodations at Nayara Tented Camp face Costa Rica's Arenal volcano.
Hotels We Love
12 Standout Luxury Resorts in Costa Rica, from Jungle Hideaways to Beach Retreats
August 26, 2025 10:19 AM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov

See More