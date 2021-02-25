If spring break feels like a challenge this year, know that you’re not alone. A lot of us here at AFAR moonlight as parents, so we can definitely empathize with families grappling with what to do as vaccines roll out, quarantines and COVID tests change state by state. In fact, we turned toepidemiologists to help us answer some of our reader’ most pressing questions, starting with: Can I Travel After Getting Vaccinted?

Let’s face it: We could all use a little break to spend time with our crew, detach, and, quite frankly, escape from our devices and a relentless news cycle. Spring break 2021 could be as simple as a staycation (have you checked out some of the lesser-known national parks in your area or nearby small towns worth exploring?), or it could be a classic American road trip. For some families, it might mean zeroing in on destinations that haven’t been as affected by the outbreak.

Whatever you’re comfortable with, we’re hoping this list of our favorite spring break destinations can offer inspiration and that you come back from vacation feeling refreshed and reconnected with the people who matter most.

Lake Tahoe, California

Photo by Kuen Hoong/Shutterstock Tahoe is fun in spring whether there’s ample snow or not.

I hate the bitter cold and I love skiing—so I’ve always loved spring skiing. But now that I have a baby and a toddler, the typically warmer temps and smaller crowds are a huge added draw to hitting the slopes this time of year. Spring skiing can be a bit of a gamble in terms of snowpack (I’m still hoping for a “Miracle March”), though the stakes are a bit lower if you’re skiing or snowboarding with a more novice crew. The trip can be as much about sledding, scenic views, and simply being cozy as it is about getting in those runs (and if it’s really warm, there’s always the option to hit the picturesque shores of the lake).

I’m a big fan of the Northstar ski resort, for its wide variety of trails that cater to different abilities—and the resort’s new Constellation Residences, luxury lodgings with access to the Ritz-Carlton amenities. The low-key Diamond Peak ski resort is another favorite of mine for families with younger kids. Head to the town of Truckee (15 minutes from Northstar, and 30 from Diamond Peak) for good third-wave coffee at Coffeeshop, elevated burgers and sophisticated cocktails at Truckee Tavern and Grill, and some cute boutiques.—Michelle Baran, travel news editor

St. Pete Beach and Orlando, Florida

Photo by Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock Florida’s Gulf Coast is a great place to rest and relax before or after a trip to Walt Disney World.

I know what you’re thinking: “Florida, how original. Just me and a million families on the same spring break schedule.” But what I love about this trip is the pairing of a beach vacation with a hit of Disney—St. Pete Beach is only a three-hour drive from Orlando, so you could split your trip in two and not burn out on theme parks. My family has flown directly to Tampa from New York (JetBlue currently has nonstop, three-hour flights from JFK), rented a car, and made a beeline for Postcard Inn on the Beach, a colorful, retro-surf-inspired hotel right on a stretch of pristine white sand, with a heated pool and beach bar; a low-key lobby restaurant with a killer barbecue bacon cheeseburger; and ping-pong, a pool table, and enough board games to keep older kids busy. Meanwhile, my absolute favorite Dalí museum—I even like it better than the Dalí museum outside Barcelona—is a 20-minute drive away. After you’ve eased into vacation mode, head over to Orlando where Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge awaits. —Laura Dannen Redman, digital content director

Costa Rica

Photo by Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock Oh, the animals you will see in Costa Rica’s Manuel Antonio National Park (like this here white-nosed coati).

Costa Rica is one of the more visitor-friendly destinations on the planet. The country takes care of its sloths, monkeys, and whales and their habitats, a welcoming spirit infuses the culture, and in recent years, improved roads have made family trips even easier. And the weather’s always good. You can’t see the whole country in a week, and you shouldn’t try, but pick a spot or two and no matter where you go, you’ll have a satisfying spring break. Last year, we flew into San Jose, rented a car and drove to the Manuel Antonio area. Manuel Antonio National Park has gotten more crowded, which was a little disappointing, but from the pool at the Si Como No hotel, we watched a sloth hang out in the treetops. Then we drove down to the Osa Peninsula, where the nature is wilder and the roads are bumpier. We saw howler monkeys, spider monkeys, sloths, dolphins, whales, frogs—and don’t get me started on the birds. A nature walk we took at our lodge, Bosque del Cabo, even got the whole family into ants. On a previous visit, my wife and I visited Arenal, Monteverde, and Manuel Antonio, another fun itinerary. —Jeremy Saum

San Diego

Photo by amadeustx/Shutterstock San Diego is a vacation paradise for families.

San Diego’s climate is almost embarrassingly perfect year-round (the temperatures average between the 60s and 70s much of the year, with almost no humidity) but springtime—when the Los Angeles region farther north can get a bit gray and overcast—is especially alluring. It’s one giant outdoor playground for families, with the world-class San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, umpteen miles of sandy beaches (you can’t go wrong with La Jolla with its beautiful bluffs), the calm waters of Mission Bay, and the compact oceanside Belmont Park amusement zone vying for attention. In late May, Legoland throws open the doors to its additional waterpark. My favorite memory, though, is marauding through a room lined with mattresses and soft tires with my three-year-old at the excellent Children’s Discovery Museum. —Tim Chester, senior digital editor

Sedona, Arizona