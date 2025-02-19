Winter is almost over, which means that spring break, the unofficial start of the family travel season, is nearly here. If you haven’t booked your family’s spring break travel yet, it’s not too late to plan an epic vacation.

Spring break can be as simple as a road trip close to home or a fun-filled journey abroad, capitalizing on some of springtime’s more attractive international airfares.

As a mother with four kids, I know the importance of choosing a destination that the entire family will enjoy and that offers a variety of activities so no one gets bored. However, the obvious choices aren’t always the best. With a little creativity, you can plan a trip that’s more fun and a little different. Here are six fantastic spring break destinations you may not have considered.

Use Branson as your headquarters for exploring the beauty of the Ozarks and hiking the Rock Lost Canyon Cave Nature Trail. Photo by Wasim Muklashy/Shutterstock

Branson, Missouri

In the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Branson is a small town with a lot to explore. It’s close to several airports, but most people fly into Springfield–Branson National Airport and rent a car to get to Branson. On a recent visit, a highlight for my family was a day at the Silver Dollar City amusement park. We also enjoyed WonderWorks, a wacky hands-on science museum in a building designed to look and feel like it is upside down, and the Titanic Museum, which tells the story of the doomed ship.

No trip to Branson would be complete without heading to the Ozarks. Book a Pink Jeep Adventure tour to get close to nature. Active families can also spend a day in nearby Bentonville, Arkansas, the self-proclaimed Mountain Biking Capital of the World. Springfield, Missouri, less than an hour from Branson, is a great place to hike, canoe, or kayak along the James River Water Trail.

Branson is also full of night-time, family-friendly entertainment. My kids enjoyed a dinner cruise, complete with a magic show, on the classic steamboat, the Branson Belle. They also had fun at Dolly Parton’s Stampede, a dinner show with horses, comedy, and live music.

The boutique Ozarker Lodge has a classic American road trip vibe, an outdoor pool, and family rooms with bunk beds. The Silver Dollar City Campground is a fine choice for families who prefer glamping under the stars.

For a break from the bustle of Dubai, take the kids on a desert safari. Courtesy of Fernando Jorge/Unsplash

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

I took two of my kids, ages 10 and 14, to the bustling city of Dubai and they thoroughly enjoyed the action-packed visit. For a family-friendly adventure, spend a day at Atlantis Dubai’s Aquaventure Waterpark to experience thrilling waterslides and beach vibes. The Dubai Mall, the largest in the world, is another must-see spot in the city. Families can stock up on souvenirs, go ice skating or skiing, or visit the mall’s enormous aquarium. Head outside to pose in front of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. For jaw-dropping views, head to the top.

A highlight of my family’s trip to Dubai was a Platinum Heritage Desert Safari. During our evening in the desert, we ate a traditional multi-course meal with traditional Middle Eastern salads, spreads, kibbeh, and camel milk. We also enjoyed camel rides, a falconry demonstration, and stargazing.

Ever since we first stayed at an Andaz in Vienna, Austria, it has been my kids’ favorite hotel brand. They love the incredible breakfast buffets with a mix of local and international foods, the modern decor, and central locations of all the Andaz hotels we’ve stayed in. Choosing the Andaz Dubai, the Palm was a no-brainer. The hotel’s amenities include the memorable breakfast we expect from Andaz, a huge sea-front pool, and easy beach access with ample beach chairs and a playground. Waterpark enthusiasts who want to spend more than a day at Atlantis can spend the night at the resort’s hotel, the Royal. For more hotel options, you can check out Afar’s top picks for hotels in Dubai.

Does it get any cooler than exploring an ice cave on an active volcano? Head to Iceland’s Katla Volcano and Ice Cave to find out. Photo by Jhony_Eguzki/Shutterstock

Iceland’s South Coast

Thanks to Icelandair’s popular stopover program, families have fallen in love with Reykjavík’s colorful Rainbow Road, tasty pastries, and the warm, milky waters of the Blue Lagoon. But there is a lot more to Iceland than its capital city. I’ve been there three times in the past year and am already planning my next trip.

For a spring break adventure like no other, head to Iceland’s stunning South Coast. Rent a car at the airport and start by driving along Iceland’s Ring Road to Vík, the southernmost village on Iceland’s mainland. Nearby, visit Reynisfjara, a black-sand beach formed by volcanic activity. Walk to explore the beach’s soaring basalt columns before heading to Smiðjan Brugghús for a burgers-and-barbecue-fueled lunch. Then, for an otherworldly experience, visit Katla Volcano and Ice Cave, where you and your crew can hike across a lava field, walk up a glacier, and trek through an ice cave, which appears to glow.

For an immersive experience that will take you to waterfalls, mountains, and more, consider a guided buggy ride through the heart of southern Iceland. Other great family-friendly experiences in the south include visiting the Laugarvatn Fontana geothermal baths, where, following a warm soak, families can learn how Iceland’s original settlers baked rye bread in the ground, and the family-run Friðheimar restaurant, where dishes include tomatoes grown on-site year round. Walking behind the Seljalandsfoss waterfall, which is nearly 200 feet high, is another can’t-miss activity in the area.

Hotel Ranga is ideally situated for exploring southern Iceland. With plenty of games to borrow, space for kids to run around, and geothermal heated hot tubs, it’s a fine fit for families. To make sure guests don’t miss the northern lights, the hotel offers a 24-hour wake-up service, complete with hot chocolate, for when the aurora borealis appears. Hotel Ranga can also help arrange local activities. Alternatively, check out South Coast Adventure, which has a strong reputation for safety and provides all the gear you need to explore safely.

Skiing families might be able to get in some spring runs at mountains near Jackson Hole, like Grand Targhee Ski Resort, which often stay open into April. Photo by Lensation photos/Shutterstock

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Outdoorsy crews can head to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Part of the Greater Yellowstone area, Jackson Hole is an appealing place to go on a wildlife tour to try to spot bears, bison, and elk and learn about the local habitats. In the spring, many animals are coming out of hibernation and may be very active—going on a guided tour will ensure the safe observation of animals. Jackson Hole is also surrounded by miles of hiking trails, some originally used by the region’s Indigenous communities.

Jackson Hole is also a great jumping-off point for a day trip to nearby Teton Valley, Idaho. There, families can visit the towns of Victor and Driggs to go skiing, hiking, and mountain biking. Another adrenaline-inducing option in the spring is whitewater rafting.

Depending on when your kids’ spring break lands, Jackson Hole may be a suitable place to hit the slopes one last time for the season since many resorts stay open through April. And if temperatures are still a bit cool over spring break, families can warm up in Jackson Hole’s natural hot springs.

The Rusty Parrot is an upscale lodge in Jackson Hole that makes a great home base for exploration. Kids will love the hotel’s wildlife viewing deck. For refueling between adventures, Snake River Brew Pub isn’t just Wyoming’s oldest craft brewery, it’s also one of Jackson Hole’s most popular family restaurants. Make a stop to enjoy pizza, burgers, and giant cinnamon buns.

From important U.S. history lessons to food and fun, families can get a bit of everything in the City of Brotherly Love. Photo by Pabkov/Shutterstock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The city of Philadelphia, sandwiched between New York and Washington, D.C., is often overlooked as a spring break destination for families. However, the City of Brotherly Love is a wonderful choice, and my children and I visit often.

In Philadelphia’s Old City, families can get a crash course on U.S. history by visiting the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and the Museum of the American Revolution. Other kid-friendly highlights include the Franklin Institute Science Museum, the highly interactive Please Touch Museum, and the Philadelphia Zoo.

If you’re craving time outdoors, head to Franklin Square, which has a mini-golf course, carousel, and special events throughout the year. Fairmount Park, with its Shofusu Japanese House and Garden (with prime cherry blossom viewing), the Schuylkill River Trail, and Penn’s Landing are other options. Families with little ones should put Smith Memorial Park and Playground on their must-visit list. This 6.5-acre park includes an indoor playhouse, walking trails, and over-the-top play equipment.

The historic Rittenhouse Hotel, which overlooks Rittenhouse Square, includes family-friendly amenities like a treasure chest full of goodies for younger children and in-room movies and popcorn. Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City is another option, walking distance to many historic sites. The hotel also has bikes that guests can use to get around town. When it’s time to eat, no trip to Philadelphia would be complete without a meal at Reading Terminal Market, where families can indulge in the city’s famous cheesesteaks and hoagies. It’s also a good place to try traditional Italian desserts like the cannolis Termini Brothers has been making in the city for more than 100 years.

Fly the fam to Warsaw for a rich mix of history, culture, and all of the pierogis. Courtesy of Maksym Harbar/Unsplash

Poland

Poland is the perfect spring break destination for families looking for a crowd-free and more affordable alternative in Europe. My kids and I loved exploring this scenic and historic country, an unexpected highlight of a recent trip through Europe.

Start your trip in Warsaw by exploring the capital’s Old Town. This UNESCO World Heritage site was completely reconstructed after it was nearly obliterated during World War II. Wander the historic center’s winding streets and visit the restored Royal Castle. Kids will love Warsaw’s Palace of Culture and Science, housed in an iconic building from when the Soviets controlled the city. The highly interactive POLIN Museum, which explores Jewish history in Poland, and the Warsaw Rising Museum are ideal sites for families who want a deeper understanding of historical events that defined the city’s past. Many attractions in Warsaw are free one day a week, making it possible to see more for less if you plan carefully.

Stay at the Hilton Warsaw City, a modern hotel with easy access to many of Warsaw’s major sites. Hotel Indigo is another family-friendly hotel a short walk to Warsaw’s Old Town. When it’s time to eat, head to Niewinni Czarodzieje 44. This family-friendly restaurant offers dishes from all over the world, from Polish classics like potato rye soup to churros, burgers, and more.

After exploring Warsaw, take a high-speed train to Krakow, one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in Europe. It was miraculously never bombed during World War II and retains its original charm. Spend time exploring Krakow’s vibrant Old City and Kazimierz, the enchanting Jewish Quarter. My kids loved visiting Krakow’s Wawel Royal Castle, including its legendary dragon lair. Parents can drink coffee while their kids play with bunnies in the adorable Bunny Cafe.

It can be intense, but for older kids who want a deeper understanding of the Holocaust, Schindler’s Enamel Factory within Krakow and the Auchwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial (a one-hour drive outside the city, or 90 minutes using public transportation) serve as critical teaching opportunities for future generations.

Another option: Visit Wieliczka Salt Mine, located just outside the city. This family favorite is an enormous underground city complete with salt artworks, a lake mining demonstrations, an underground restaurant, and St. Kinga’s chapel, a salt structure that still operates as a church. Further outside the city, Zakopane and the Tatra Mountains are an easy day trip from Krakow. Zakopane, about a 90-minute drive from Krakow, is an appealing town with cobblestone streets, geothermal pools, and access to hiking.

The Hotel Saski, Curio Collection is a nice, family hotel a block away from Krakow’s Old Town. Hotel Indigo, Krakow Old Town is another boutique hotel with a handy location. Both are walking distance to the heart of the Old Town, Jewish quarter, and several other attractions. Check out Hamsa in the Jewish Quarter for traditional Middle Eastern food with a Polish twist. Also good: the Judah Food Market, an open-air food court with everything from hot dogs and ice cream to sushi and Polish specialties.

This story was originally published in February 2021, and was updated on February 19, 2025, to include new information.