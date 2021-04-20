Taste Asia Food Fest

Taste Asia is the largest food festival in North America, and this year it is being held on June 26 and 27th in Times Square. The main event on Friday is a live cooking demonstration by Chef David Bouley and Japanese Iron Chef Yji Wakiya. Saturday brings the 7th International Chinese Culinary competition where you can watch some of the world's best Chinese chefs battle it out for the title.



While you enjoy the spectacular outdoor cooking demonstrations from some of the most notable chefs around, you can sample tastings from local restaurants such as The Handpulled Noodle, Totto Ramen, Nyona, and Obao Noodles and BBQ. Taste Asia also holds a dumpling making & eating contest. There will also be live cultural performances so you can experience a feast for your eyes and ears, in addition to your mouth.



Closing out the food fest on Sunday June 28th, the James Beard House will offer two ticked feasts- a luncheon that features authentic Indian dishes, and the Awards Dinner for the Chinese Culinary Competition with a menu from the winner of last year's competition, Chef Zizhao Luo.



Be sure to catch the festivities bringing the tastes and traditions of Asia to Times Square on one, two, or all three days!