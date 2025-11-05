Despite shifting global allegiances and trade partners, geopolitical wars, and the coming AI revolution, there’s one thing people still agree on: London is the world’s best city.

The annual World’s Best Cities list has just been released, with many familiar destinations in the top 10, including the perennial winner, firmly ensconced atop the list for 11 consecutive years. Although the number of U.S. cities in the top 20 declined this year, the country still leads the world with the most cities in the top 100 (19), followed by Germany (8) and China (7).

Results come via a mammoth undertaking by Resonance Consultancy—a global business and marketing advisor specializing in real estate, tourism, and economic development—in partnership with market research firm Ipsos, combining proprietary research with a survey of 33,000 people across 43 countries to identify the world’s top 100 cities.

How the best city rankings work

What makes a city the greatest in the world? For more than a decade, Resonance has taken a holistic approach to its Best Cities list, which compares metropolitan areas with populations of more than 1 million. In addition to studying traditional metrics like GDP growth, airport connectivity, and the cost of living, the analysts measure emerging indicators of urban vitality: a city’s internet infrastructure, its walkability and number of green spaces, its cultural relevance (i.e., how often a place is mentioned on TikTok). This combination of core statistics and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors aims to paint a more comprehensive picture of the world’s best cities.

In short, they calculate the city’s liveability, lovability, and prosperity, all factored together to calculate Place Power Scores:



Livability (bikability, walkability, nature and parks, public transit, air quality, climate risk, internet infrastructure, etc.)

(bikability, walkability, nature and parks, public transit, air quality, climate risk, internet infrastructure, etc.) Lovability (culture, nightlife, dining, attractions, social media engagement, etc.)

(culture, nightlife, dining, attractions, social media engagement, etc.) Prosperity (GDP, unemployment rate, labor force participation, educational attainment, airport connectivity, etc.)

“Cities that lead our 2026 rankings are not merely adapting, but pioneering new models of urban excellence,” Resonance Consultancy president Chris Fair said in a release. “From London’s climate-resilient skyscraper boom and Paris’s revolutionary 15-minute city infrastructure, to Singapore’s Great Southern Waterfront transformation and Dubai’s ambitious carbon-neutral initiatives, these metros are integrating sustainability, technology, and livability in ways that attract global talent and investment while serving residents’ evolving needs.”

Here’s how the world’s best cities ranked in the report for 2026, released November 5, 2025:

London is seeing record-breaking numbers of arrivals to Heathrow Airport, more than pre-pandemic passenger levels. Photo by Shutterstock

1. London, England

Rankings: Prosperity (1), Lovability (2), Livability (3)

Power Place Highlights: Airports (1), Large Companies (1)

Everybody wants a piece of London: students, investors, tourists, and loads of Americans, who now form the largest demographic of overseas buyers in the city. “Real estate agents [in London] say they have never had as many inquiries from U.S. clients, prompted by favorable exchange rates and political concerns back home,” Resonance wrote in the published report. International travelers continue to spend: almost $22 billion in 2024, up from $17.4 billion in 2023. Mayor Sadiq Khan, re-elected in May 2024 for a third term, continues his vision for a “fairer, safer, greener” London. A $305 million upgrade of Gatwick Airport and new metro stops on the Elizabeth line are a few of the developments that indicate the city’s focus on improving infrastructure. Resonance particularly spotlights the building of the Camden Highline, a mile-long greenway inspired by New York’s High Line, as a project that demonstrates “London’s dedication to enhancing quality of life for both residents and visitors.”

Why we love it: Some of London’s main sights might date back millennia, but the capital’s shops, bars, hotels, and restaurants continue to evolve on an almost weekly basis. Whether you’re outdoorsy, hungry, or bringing a family, there’s a distinct London neighborhood to investigate—and it will likely look different from your last visit. For recent hotel options, there’s the Raffles London at the OWO and the sustainability-meets-luxury-inspired 1 Hotel Mayfair.

New York ranked second in both the “livability” category (after Paris) and the “prosperity” subcategory (after London). Courtesy of Colton Duke/Unsplash

2. New York City, United States

Rankings: Prosperity (2), Livability (2), Lovability (3)

Power Place Highlights: Google Trends (1), Large Companies (2)

World Cup 2026. New York’s 400th anniversary. The upcoming art-filled terminal at JFK Airport (not to the mention, the still-pretty-new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport). Congestion pricing. The end of MetroCards. Talk about a news-making time to be in NYC: There are winds of change in the world’s number two city, prompting it to rank the highest in “Google Trend” results (an indicator of a city’s global relevance). In addition to the major upgrades to its international airports and city-wide transit, NYC’s hospitality sector has also gotten an overhaul. Several of the city’s most iconic hotels—the Waldorf Astoria, the Surrey, St. Regis—have undergone major renovations or rebrandings, while new additions like the Warren Street Hotel, which opened in 2024, continue to raise the city’s hotel game. Meanwhile, visitors (64.1 million expected in 2025) have started wandering beyond Manhattan to the outer boroughs, particularly Brooklyn, with its dining, nightlife, and unmissable views of the city skyline.

Why we love it: “The City” (as locals call it) consistently ranks for its culture, thanks to a thriving theater scene, restaurants and cafés with lines out the door, sporting events, and museums. New experiences and landmarks, such as Summit One Vanderbilt’s all-glass exterior elevators, are constantly being added to classic New York destinations, though repeat visitors may dig deeper to discover the oldest record stores and bars, and even a famed jazz concert series held in a Harlem apartment.

Paris’s hospitality industry is projected to be worth more than $49 billion by 2032, compared to $36.8 billion in 2023. Photo by Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

3. Paris, France

Rankings: Lovability (1), Livability (1), Prosperity (4)

Power Place Highlights: Google Trends (2), Museums (3)

“Paris is still the most compelling urban symphony on the planet—at once historic and progressive, elegant and gritty, intimate and global,” Resonance wrote in its report. The biggest news continues to be Paris’s progression toward a car-less future: “The city-wide 30 kph (18.6 mph) speed limit, once controversial, now feels inevitable. Parisians navigate more than 600 miles of bike lanes as of mid-2025, with cycling rates nearly doubling in two years. What were once car-dominated thoroughfares have become extended terraces and silent school zones—part of nearly 250 acres of new pedestrian space since 2020, with another 250 planned by 2030.” Unemployment rates and labor force participation remain ongoing challenges; tourism and and investments in culture, including major renovations to the Louvre and Centre Pompidou, will spur spending.

Why we love it: Off the heels of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paris is only getting better. Improved infrastructure, a commitment to pedestrians, and luxurious hotels add to a city we love for its art, hotels, shopping, and global cuisine.

Tokyo ranked first in the subcategories of both shopping and restaurants in the World’s Best Cities list. Photo by Shutterstock

4. Tokyo, Japan

Rankings: Prosperity (3), Lovability (4), Livability (4)

Power Place Highlights: Restaurants (1), Museums (1)

“Visitor numbers are smashing records on the back of a weak yen, with Japan welcoming almost 37 million international arrivals in 2024 and seeing monthly highs throughout 2025,” Resonance reports. Many of those travelers seek out the restaurants and museums in Tokyo—both number one in the Power Place rankings—and have plenty of new hotels to rest at the end of an activity-filled day. “Janu Tokyo (Aman’s sister brand) settled into Azabudai Hills in 2024 with 122 rooms and a 43,000‑sq‑ft wellness center, joining The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza, and a swelling roster of luxury flags.” One of Tokyo’s biggest pushes toward sustainable development remains the Tokyo Sky Corridor. Also inspired by New York City’s High Line, it aims to repurpose a mile-long stretch of the Tokyo Expressway into a pedestrian walkway (the project intends to be partially open by 2030).

Why we love it: Ranked first in the survey’s restaurants subcategory, Tokyo is home to some life-changing ramen, making it a culinary destination worth planning an entire trip around. And if you are heading to the city alone, don’t worry. The country is one of the best places to visit as a solo traveler.

Madrid’s approval of Madrid Nuevo Norte signals a move toward more planet-saving approaches in urban development. Photo by Eszter Szadeczky-Kardoss/Shutterstock

5. Madrid, Spain

Rankings: Lovability (6), Livability (7), Prosperity (10)

Power Place Highlights: Nightlife (2), Theaters & Concerts (7)

Madrid seems to hum, literally and figuratively. The capital of Spain is a feast for the senses, filling them with fine art, tapas, and flamenco music. And then there’s that buzz of the electric bus network—which, according to Resonance, is second to only Berlin in Europe—along with plentiful EV charging stations and dedicated lanes. They’re all part of Madrid’s sustainability-driven investments and thoughtful urban planning. The report calls out Gran Vía’s Belle Époque buildings that are being reborn as boutique hotels. The Bosque Metropolitano, which it describes as “Madrid’s audacious attempt to create Europe’s largest metropolitan forest,” continues its steady advance around the city’s perimeter. And Barajas Airport will begin a $2.8 billion expansion in 2026.

Why we love it: Before or after your siesta, explore the cultural epicenter with trips to local indie cinemas like Cines Embajadores and the new-in-2023 Royal Collections Gallery.

6. Singapore

Rankings: Prosperity (5), Livability (9), Lovability (12)

Power Place Highlights: Standard of Living (1), Universities (4)

Singapore has become one of the Asian continent’s most modern, well-organized, and captivating urban centers, making it the city with the top standard of living, according to Resonance. Yet it’s more than iconic views from the rooftop infinity pool of Marina Bay Sands grabbing people’s attention. Down leafy Dempsey Road, a new development—AIR CCCC, “the city’s experiment in circular gastronomy”—has taken over a former barracks that used to be a clubhouse for civil servants. Now, it’s a mix of restaurants, a research space where chefs can experiment (and visitors can watch), and a “Cooking Club” with classes and talks. AIR CCCC underscores how food culture here is “as progressive as it is indulgent, helping with the no. 14 Restaurants ranking,” Resonance reports. Frankly, we think that Restaurant score should be higher.

Why we love it: The Little Red Dot, as the city-state is affectionately called, is highlighted for biking and shopping; it earns top spots in our eyes (and stomachs) for its famous hawker stall street food, its garden-like airport terminal, and the Raffles Singapore hotel, which has been welcoming travelers since 1887.

Rome’s incredible history is on display throughout the city, coming in fourth in the sights and landmarks subcategory. Photo by volkova natalia/Shutterstock

7. Rome, Italy

Rankings: Lovability (5), Livability (5), Prosperity (34)

Power Place Highlights: Sights & Landmarks (4), Museums (11)

“In 2025, the Jubilee [and introduction of a new Pope] placed the city on center stage, drawing an estimated 35 million pilgrims in addition to the millions of annual tourists already thronging its piazzas (over 22 million in 2024),” Resonance reports. Beyond the Vatican, they ventured to Largo di Torre Argentina (where Julius Caesar met his end), which reopened as a public archaeological park; to view rarely seen Caravaggio masterpieces in a landmark exhibition; and enjoy the Trevi Fountain’s careful restoration.

Several hotel openings over the past year have pointed to a resurgence of Italy’s capital: The Six Senses Rome and Bulgari Roma are already open, with the Thompson Rome, the Four Seasons, and Corinthia just a few of the additional properties on the way.

Why we love it: Rome wasn’t built in a day, so travelers should take their time when experiencing the Eternal City (or try to pack it all in on a long weekend). The Colosseum, the Pantheon, and St. Peter’s Basilica are obvious starts, but try to embrace the Italian way of slow living—and eating—at new restaurants like Pulejo, Don Pasquale, and Da Etta.

Dubai is a city of superlatives, especially when it comes to architecture. Photo by Bill Bachmann/age fotostock

8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Rankings: Prosperity (6), Lovability (9), Livability (17)

Power Place Highlights: Labor Force Participation (2), Facebook Check-Ins (2)

Yes, Dubai still loves its superlatives—like its claim of having the “world’s busiest airport”—yet the UAE city has also come into its own in the past few years, maturing beyond the initial crane-crazy days of construction. It remains an expatriate hub with an active labor force and engaged community that loves to check out the latest restaurants, shops, and “world’s best” attractions. To wit: Mixed-use twin tower One Za’abeel now claims the world’s longest cantilever, aka the Link, which is basically a floating “boulevard” with the UAE’s longest infinity pool and multiple noteworthy restaurants. Beneath it is high-end hotel One&Only One Za’abeel and StreetXO Dubai by three-Michelin-starred Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz. Dorchester Collection’s the Lana debuted along the Dubai Water Canal (along with Dior’s first spa in the city). Jumeirah’s long-awaited Marsa Al Arab hotel finally opened in March 2025, completing the brand’s beachfront trilogy beside Burj Al Arab.

Why we love it: Dubai’s worst-kept secret is how family friendly it is, with an abundance of water parks, theme parks, and calm beaches. This being Dubai, there’s also an underwater zoo and an indoor ski hill.

Visit some of Berlin’s most revered institutions on Museum Island. Photo by hanohiki/Shutterstock

9. Berlin, Germany

Rankings: Prosperity (7), Lovability (10), Livability (10) – up from 35

Power Place Highlights: Biking (4), Walkability (5)

The year 2024 marked the 35th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall. Since then, Resonance reports, the city has continuously been defined by its “embrace of immigrants from all over the world in search of a new life.” Yet its connection to history remains steadfast. The city has almost 200 museums, including the new Humboldt Forum. “Berlin is not only a cultural hub but also an economic powerhouse,” Resonance reports. The city’s steady affordability compared to other EU capitals—attracting a deep bench of creatives and engineers—means Berlin’s future looks as vivid as its nightlife (ranked number 12 globally).

Why we love it: Berlin’s unique energy is found throughout its 12 kiez (neighborhoods). In this city, you can get a dose of art and culture through independent galleries in addition to its city-owned museums, covering everything from typography (Buchstabenmuseum) to Asian art (Museum of Asian Art). Thanks to its renowned nightlife, Berlin continues to stimulate visitors until the wee hours.

Antoni Gaudí fans have even more of a reason to visit Barcelona in the future. Photo by Luis Pina/Shutterstock

10. Barcelona, Spain

Rankings: Livability (6), Lovability (7), Prosperity (23)

Power Place Highlights: Public Transit (3), Walkability (12)

Barcelona is an almost ideal European city, one with welcoming weather year round and “striking architecture and miles of golden sandy beaches within city limits,” Resonance reports. One of the biggest sources of excitement is the pending completion of Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia in 2026, a 100-year moment in the making. This is “not merely architectural triumph but symbolic closure,” says Resonance, “the fulfillment of a vision that has outlasted empires, wars, and the very concept of what a city might become.”

Expect a surge in interest in what’s already an overtouristed city (12 million annual visitors, or double Barcelona’s greater metro population). Don’t expect to rent an Airbnb—Mayor Jaume Collboni maintains a zero-tolerance approach to short-term rentals—and be a good guest. Otherwise the locals may turn a watergun on you.

Why we love it: Barcelona is home to miles and miles of beaches, iconic parks, and Gaudí’s iconic architectural landmarks.

To see the full list of the world’s 100 best cities, visit bestcities.org.

This article was originally published in 2020. It is updated annually.