It’s not just about good weather or great food and nightlife. Unlike other best-of lists, Resonance’s annual ranking also considers a city’s diversity and, yes, the number of Instagram hashtags shared online to give a comprehensive view of what it’s like to visit and live in these places.

To figure out where you should travel to next, there are plenty of lists out there ranking the world’s best cities. Some use reader polls to determine which place lands at the top, while others base rankings on data like its livability or how easy it is to bike there. But Resonance, a consultancy group in real estate, tourism, and economic development, wanted to create a ranking that was more comprehensive. “Our goal here was not to just create an index for tourism or just for business or just for livability. It was really to provide and create a ranking that took a holistic view of the city,” Chris Fair, president and CEO of Resonance Consultancy, told AFAR. “When we say ‘best cities,’ it’s not just best city to live, it’s not just best city to work, or best city to visit. It’s taking a cross section of all those factors.” To determine which cities would be considered for this list, Resonance Consultancy looked at cities with populations of more than 1 million. Then each of those cities was ranked by using a combination of core statistics (like GDP and homicide rates) and qualitative evaluations by both locals and visitors (from online channels like Instagram and TripAdvisor). “Many of the factors that people told us were important in choosing a city to live or do business or visit were related to the experiential quality of the city—things like culture, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and sports,” Fair said. “There are no core statistics for those kinds of factors. What really distinguishes our rankings is that we are mining user-generated data in channels like TripAdvisor and Yelp to measure those experiential factors.” Those 22 areas they ranked cities on were grouped into six core categories, including Place, People, Programming, Product, Prosperity, and Promotion. Place: This includes weather (the average number of sunny days), safety (homicide rate), as well as neighborhoods and landmarks (specifically the number of which were recommended by locals and visitors) and outdoors (or the number of parks and outdoor activities recommended by locals and visitors). People: The People category takes into account the city’s diversity (percentage of foreign-born residents) as well as the educational attainment (percentage of population with a bachelor’s degree or higher). Programming: This is what most guidebooks would call “things to do” and includes experiences offered in the areas of culture (specifically performing arts), nightlife, dining, and shopping recommended by both locals and visitors. Product: The Product category, on the other hand, includes each city’s infrastructure and institutions. This is where attractions and museums are considered, as well as other areas like airport connectivity (or the number of direct destinations served by the city’s airports), university ranking (specifically the ranking of the top local school), and the size of the local convention center. Prosperity: This category includes the number of Global 500 corporate headquarters located within each city and the GDP per capita. While most travelers wouldn’t necessarily factor these things into choosing a destination, Resonance believes greater “prosperity” draws more people to live in these cities, which eventually drives more economic growth and development. That means better dining options, cultural institutions, and airports in the long run. Promotion: In addition to relying on user-generated data from locals and visitors to vet dining and shopping recommendations, this list also looked at how popular each city was online. The Promotion category—or how a city’s story is shared through online channels—is based specifically on the number of Facebook check-ins, Google searches, TripAdvisor reviews, and Instagram hashtags shared online about each city, as well as the popularity of each city in Google Trends over the last 12 months. With all of those things factored in, here’s how the rankings of the world’s best cities landed in 2020: Photo by Shutterstock 1. London, England Highlighted rankings: Programming (1), Promotion (1) Why we love it: London’s main sights might date back millennia, but the capital’s shops, bars, hotels, and restaurants emerge and evolve on an almost weekly basis. Whether you’re outdoorsy, hungry, or bringing a family in tow, there’s a distinct London neighborhood to investigate—and it will likely look different from your last visit. For hotel options, there’s everything from sleek new offerings like Vintry & Mercer to revitalized historic classics such as the Belmond Cadogan. Just don’t bring up Brexit. Plan your next trip with AFAR’s Guide to London Photo by Colton Duke/Unsplash 2. New York City, United States Highlighted rankings: Culture (1), Promotion (2) Why we love it: New York’s performing arts scene—both on Broadway and off—is beloved by visitors and locals alike, so it’s no surprise that the Big Apple took the number one spot for culture in this ranking. But it’s not just about musicals. New York also came in fifth for museums, which are continually improving as evidenced by the 2019 renovation of the Museum of Modern Art and the brand-new Fotografiska photography museum that opened in Manhattan’s Flatiron District at the end of the year. Plan your next trip with AFAR’s Guide to New York City Photo by Catarina Belova/Shutterstock 3. Paris, France Highlighted rankings: Shopping (1), Neighborhoods and Landmarks (2) Why we love it: The Notre Dame fire was a devastating reminder of how well-loved Paris is by travelers worldwide, and as the capital gears up for the 2024 Olympics, it’s only getting better. Improved infrastructure and 24 new hotels in the past year alone add to a city we love for its world-class art (there’s still time to catch the Da Vinci show), shopping (it beat New York and London in this year’s Resonance list), and global cuisine. Plan your next trip with AFAR’s Guide to Paris Photo by Shutterstock 4. Tokyo, Japan Highlighted rankings: Restaurants (2), Global 500 Companies (2)

