8 Breezy Floating Bars Around the World

Whether you’re just emerging from a long and painful winter or you enjoy al fresco drinking all year, everyone knows that daytime drinking is more fun on the water. Grab your swimsuit and your sunnies because we’ve rounded up the world’s coolest buoyant booze spots just in time for the best summer ever.

Cloud 9

Floating atop the ever-changing, colorful crystal lagoon waters of the Roro Reef off Malolo Island, the year-round Cloud 9 (pictured at top) is a South Pacific paradise that serves up local drinks, international DJs, wild water sports, and wood-fired pizzas. The surfer-chic, two-story platform is outfitted for R&R with sunny daybeds, beach chairs, and plenty of other places to perch while sipping an ice-cold bottle of Fiji Gold beer.

Courtesy of Frying Pan Frying Pan

On sunny days from mid-April through October, New Yorkers flock to the Frying Pan, a historic bar barge docked on the Hudson River. What it lacks in fancy frills it makes up for in burgers, brews, and glittering city views. (Keep an eye on its Facebook page for any weather-related closures.)

Courtesy of Pan Pacific Singapore Atrium at Pan Pacific Singapore

Strictly speaking, the bar at the sleek and sophisticated Pan Pacific Singapore hotel doesn’t float, but if you’re prone to seasickness and don’t want to miss out on the charm of a floating bar, head to Atrium. The dramatic, high-ceilinged space houses Asia’s longest bar (over 140 feet long), and a cool collection of seating pods are fixed in the reflection pool, so you don’t have to worry about rocking the boat.