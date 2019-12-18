10 Affordable NYC Hotels for Under $250 a Night

Steps away from world-class shopping, historic architecture, and an abundance of popular bars and restaurants, this Soho property is a favorite for on-the-fly bookings and long-awaited getaways alike. More than 325 rooms of various sizes and layouts (city king, bunk room, two twins with a terrace) help to meet travelers’ needs, but it’s safe to say they all share one goal: to make the best possible use of tight spaces through savvy design and a polished, no-frills aesthetic.

Different room sizes and layouts mean there’s something for everyone at Arlo SoHo.

Making small spaces feel luxurious is the idea behind this Midtown favorite. That means five-star linens, subway-tiled bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the bustling fashion corridors below. Guests who book directly through the hotel website receive a $20 “Destination Joker” voucher to use toward the on-site restaurant or rooftop bar, while those who demonstrate good manners—not looking at your phone during dinner, holding your wineglass by its stem—earn $10 Class Act Cards to redeem for hotel services.

The pioneer of affordable chic in Manhattan, this NoMad hotel is still going strong, with 272 stylish rooms, rock-and-roll details, a buzzy lobby, and perpetually packed restaurants and bars. Guests can even attend free, frequent evening events like concerts and poetry readings.

The lobby at the Ace is perpetually packed with tourists and locals alike.

These days, New York is full of reasonably priced hotels, from standbys like Ace Hotel and Archer Hotel to newer spots like Made Hotel , Public Hotel , and citizenM New York Bowery . Whether you care more about a chic hotel room, a social scene, or simply the lowest price, you can count on the following 10 properties to deliver a deal without compromising on quality.

It wasn’t so long ago that budget hotels in New York conjured thoughts of bedbugs, thin walls, and dim light bulbs. That was until spots like Freehand New York , the Hoxton Williamsburg , and Moxy NYC Downtown opened, offering stylish rooms for an affordable price, alongside trendy amenities, top-notch restaurants and bars, and public spaces even locals love.

This European affordable luxury brand recently expanded with a second New York property amid the trendy bars, restaurants, and boutiques of the Lower East Side. Here, guests find a living-room-like lobby with a café and space to work, plus a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the skyline. Wall-to-wall windows make small guest rooms feel airy and bright, while extra-large king beds, high-pressure rain showers, and free movies and Wi-Fi ensure everyone stays in comfort.

Freehand New York, Flatiron

Photo by Adrian Gaut The Freehand is known for its inspired design and lively common spaces.

This Flatiron District property boasts inspired environs throughout, including midcentury modern design by Roman and Williams, an abundance of artwork by Bard College students and alumni, and lots (and lots) of plants. Five categories of guest rooms feature options like bunk beds and “Three’s Company” (a bunk bed over a queen-sized bed), meaning every group can count on cool lodging—without breaking the bank. Still, it’s the common areas that serve as the real hangouts here, including ground-floor restaurant Simon & The Whale, all-day café Studio, and rooftop bar Broken Shaker.

Life Hotel, NoMad

Courtesy of Life Hotel Housed in the former “Life” magazine offices, the Life Hotel is full of interesting history.

The former Life magazine offices are now home to one of the NoMad neighborhood’s coolest hotels. Housed in a building from the late 1800s, the 98-room property is steeped in history but outfitted with modern conveniences like flat-screen TVs with Google Chromecast, in-room iPhone chargers, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Pet-friendly rooms also boast comfy bedding, premium bath amenities, and robes and slippers, while the open lobby features space to work, eat, drink, and socialize in style.

Made Hotel, NoMad

Courtesy of Made Hotel Rooms at Made Hotel include stylish bronze shelves, rich fabrics, and hand-carved benches.

This NoMad hotel was developed with a community of influential, savvy travelers in mind. Case in point is the upscale-urban design by studio MAI, which includes raw-bronze shelving, rich fabrics, and hand-carved benches in a carefully devised layout to maximize space. Made Hotel, developed by the Devli Group, also anticipates travelers’ needs with a variety of venues, from neighborhood coffee shop Paper and American eatery Ferris to rooftop bar Good Behavior. If you decide to venture out, Sutterheim raincoats and Foak sunglasses are available to rent, rain or shine.

Moxy NYC Downtown, Financial District

At the Moxy NYC Downtown, the 298 rooms feature smart, space-saving layouts by design firm Stonehill Taylor, complete with clothes hooks, hanging chairs, fold-down desks, and bespoke leather beds with luggage storage. Other playful details include custom-designed denim bathrobes, eye-catching murals, neon room numbers, and vintage phones on the nightstands that guests can use to dial up bedtime stories.

The hotel’s fun factor is only heightened at Recreation, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant-meets-coworking-space with Skee-Ball, arcade games, and small plates by chef Akhtar Nawab. When you need to get moving, hit the on-site basketball court, which doubles as an event space.

Public Hotel, Nolita

Courtesy of Public Hotel The Public comes courtesy of renowned hotelier Ian Schrager.

Hotelier powerhouse Ian Schrager is behind this Lower East Side concept, which is located near some of downtown Manhattan’s coolest shops, restaurants, and nightlife. The hotel itself is also home to some dining and drinking gems, however, including all-day café and market Louis, restaurant Public Kitchen, and the Roof, where the cocktails are as elevated as the surroundings.

Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron is responsible for the property’s clean, utilitarian design across 367 rooms, each of which comes with all of the high-tech creature comforts of home (electronic blackout shades, 50-inch Samsung flat-screen smart TVs, intelligent in-room systems for lighting and temperature control, and Bose wireless Bluetooth speakers).

The Hoxton Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Courtesy of the Hoxton Inspired by its surrounding neighborhood, the Hoxton is a Brooklyn hot spot.

Housed in Williamsburg’s former Rosenwach Water Tank Company factory, the Hoxton is greatly inspired by its surrounding neighborhood. The 175 rooms are outfitted with locally made ceramics, bespoke bedding by Dusen Dusen, and books curated by neighbors.

Beyond the Brooklyn details, midcentury-meets-urban vibes prevail, from brass accents and mohair headboards to raw concrete ceilings and subway-tiled showers. It’s a stylish approach from design team Ennismore and Soho House that carries through to the public spaces like Klein’s, the lobby-level restaurant situated in the building’s original brick carriage house that serves American-inspired fare around the clock.

This article originally appeared online in March 2017; it was updated on December 18, 2019, to include current information.

