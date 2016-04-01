The Check In: Awaken Your Inner Artist

In recent months, design hotels and resorts have opened their doors to the public, while others have jumpstarted art programs and events for visitors and locals alike. Here's our collection of favorite hotel happenings, all working to immerse guests in a unique art experience.

Since the beginning of civilization, art has been used to express culture through striking visuals—from prehistoric civilizations' cave paintings to ever-evolving modern art. Art lives everywhere in our world today, including the very walls where we book our getaways.

On the other side of the country is The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles, California, filled with 17th century art collected by the hotel’s original owner, Frank Miller. Not only does the artwork inside the hotel’s walls reflect a love for visual craft, but so does its program called the Artist in Residence that launches in mid-April. Each quarter, the lobby will feature artwork done by a different artist, who is also invited to create a new piece inspired by The Inn. Throughout the duration of the exhibit, guests and visitors can view, learn, and even buy the artwork to hang in their own home. From $119

If you’re looking for creative stays in Europe, check out the latest additions to the Room Mate Hotels—a brand that blends the surrounding destination into each property’s design. Early last month, Room Mate Guilia (from $284) opened to the public in Milan, Italy, which will now serve as the collection’s Italian flagship stay. Located steps away from the Piazza del Duomo, the 85-room boutique hotel was inspired by the city’s surrounding monuments and vibrant design—from the pink marble to the terracotta bricks and geometric patterns that Milan is known for. And just weeks later, the Room Mate Valeria (from $101) debuted in Malaga, Spain, inspired by the colors of the nearby Mediterranean Sea. The 61 guestrooms are decorated in shades of green, navy, and turquoise that pop with the white marble floors and black furniture.