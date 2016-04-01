The Check In: Awaken Your Inner Artist

Apr 1, 2016
Photo courtesy of The Renwick Hotel
The lobby of The Renwick Hotel in New York, NY
These hotel openings and events will do just that.
Since the beginning of civilization, art has been used to express culture through striking visuals—from prehistoric civilizations' cave paintings to ever-evolving modern art. Art lives everywhere in our world today, including the very walls where we book our getaways.
In recent months, design hotels and resorts have opened their doors to the public, while others have jumpstarted art programs and events for visitors and locals alike. Here's our collection of favorite hotel happenings, all working to immerse guests in a unique art experience.
Conveniently located two blocks away from Grand Central is The Renwick Hotel in New York, a newly renovated luxury hotel decked out in artistic design. This 19th century property—named after architect James Renwick Jr. who built St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan—was a former small-scale residency that housed creative minds like authors John Steinbeck and F. Scott Fitzgerald. And now, the 173-room redesign pays tribute to these same artists through the guestrooms’ interior design—from the easel-inspired TV stands to carpet with paint-splattered designs, plus local New York art hanging from the walls. From $459
On the other side of the country is The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles, California, filled with 17th century art collected by the hotel’s original owner, Frank Miller. Not only does the artwork inside the hotel’s walls reflect a love for visual craft, but so does its program called the Artist in Residence that launches in mid-April. Each quarter, the lobby will feature artwork done by a different artist, who is also invited to create a new piece inspired by The Inn. Throughout the duration of the exhibit, guests and visitors can view, learn, and even buy the artwork to hang in their own home. From $119
If you’re looking for creative stays in Europe, check out the latest additions to the Room Mate Hotels—a brand that blends the surrounding destination into each property’s design. Early last month, Room Mate Guilia (from $284) opened to the public in Milan, Italy, which will now serve as the collection’s Italian flagship stay. Located steps away from the Piazza del Duomo, the 85-room boutique hotel was inspired by the city’s surrounding monuments and vibrant design—from the pink marble to the terracotta bricks and geometric patterns that Milan is known for. And just weeks later, the Room Mate Valeria (from $101) debuted in Malaga, Spain, inspired by the colors of the nearby Mediterranean Sea. The 61 guestrooms are decorated in shades of green, navy, and turquoise that pop with the white marble floors and black furniture.
Hop over to Hong Kong, China, for even more art happenings. The Upper House has partnered with the international publishing house TASCHEN for a month-long pop-up bookstore located on the hotel’s sixth floor, selling everything from the Naomi Campbell Art Edition to Mick Rock’s classic photography project, The Rise of David Bowie. Visitors have the opportunity to book the Special Room Package while they’re there, which includes a 15% discount on TASCHEN titles, a complimentary one-year subscription to the magazine, and a hotel credit of $125—plus a drink at the bar thrown into the mix. Package from $670
Get a different (yet equally as stimulating) experience at the Peninsula Hong Kong, which has partnered with Britain’s Royal Academy of Arts as part of its “Love Art at The Peninsula”. This collaboration called the ADA Project showcases artists from the Royal Academy inside the Peninsula lobby. This year, the work of sculpture artist Conrad Shawcross’s is on display until April 6, which combines his artwork with robotics and musical elements for a one-of-a-kind exhibit. From $500
