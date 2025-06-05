This Is What It’s Like to Stay in a $35,000 Hotel Suite in NYC

In 2024, the Park Hyatt New York hotel marked its 10th anniversary, and to celebrate, the hotel rolled out a few major upgrades. In addition to a redesigned spa and pool area and a dedicated hair spa, a few new suites debuted. The biggest unveil? The $35,000-a-night Manhattan Suite, which opened in December 2024 and is the cream of the new crop of accommodations within the hotel. The sprawling, 2,000-square-foot one-bedroom apartment sits on the 25th floor (the higher floors are the hotel’s private residences).

Afar recently checked in to experience it for ourselves.

What is the Manhattan Suite like?

Guests can use the Bryte app to change the firmness of each side of the bed separately. Photo by Isabelle Eubanks

The Manhattan Suite is more spacious than any one-bedroom in NYC has a right to be: The 2,000-square-foot layout includes one and a half bathrooms, a full kitchen with oven and stove, a dining room that seats eight, a bar and wine fridge, a giant living room with a 165-inch TV, and an office space if you feel like working, and 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The bedroom is outfitted with a Bryte bed, which allows you to customize the softness on each side, and the main bathroom is equipped with a rainfall shower, a soaking tub, and a Toto toilet. They’ll even deliver a Peleton to you if you want to work out.

This suite accommodates two (in my case, my mother joined me), but for guests who have a bigger brood, there’s an option to book two additional connecting suites. The expansion adds two balconies and two more bedrooms with room for up to 10 guests, expands the floor space to 3,500 square feet, and brings the nightly cost to $50,000.

The experience

All of that hardware is gorgeous, yes, but the real glamour of the Manhattan Suite is how it makes you feel. The VIP treatment starts before you even arrive at the hotel, when a chauffeur picks you up in a Mercedes and whisks you away to midtown. On arrival, the staff knew our names and gave us a quick tour of the suite and the pool area, which is on the same floor. (The renovated spa is also on that floor, but it was not open yet when I visited.)

A special NYC-themed cake and a plate of fresh fruit awaited us when we checked in. Photo by Billie Cohen

The staff had also stocked our suite with personalized goodies: decaf coffee and decaf Diet Coke for my mom and a glass jar filled with Oreos for me. (Someone must have peeked at my Instagram and learned about my obsession with the cookies.) Every guest in the Manhattan Suite also gets a personalized amenity—in the past, the hotel’s elves have baked a violin-shaped cake for a couple whose son was performing at Carnegie Hall (which is directly across the street) and delivered embroidered robes. For me, they crafted a sculptural mini chocolate cake imprinted with the city skyline, a clever choice since I’m a local who is equally as fond of dessert as I am of my home city.

I was impressed by the full kitchen, which was outfitted with an oven, microwave, stove, and all the cookware and dishware your group could need in case you wanted to hire a private chef to prepare a big dinner or tasting menu (which the hotel can arrange for an additional cost). But my parents and I ordered room service so that we could dine like moguls overlooking the city. It arrived like something out of a movie, on a wheeled cart shining with silver domes, pushed by a smiling, friendly staffer with whom we chatted for so long I thought our house-made scoops of ice cream might melt. We indulged in comfort-food favorites (pasta Bolognese, french fries, and ice cream), and the setting elevated it to something special. As the sun set through the windows, I thought about how the seemingly small parts of travel—like relaxing around a comfortable hotel room with people you care about—can be some of the most enjoyable and restorative moments of a trip.

That said, so can the over-the-top activities. After dinner, my father headed home and my mother and I headed to the hotel’s gorgeous saltwater pool and hot tub for a night swim. We were excited for a different kind of VIP treatment: We’d have the entire pool complex to ourselves for an hour. And it is gorgeous: a cavernous, high-ceilinged space wrapped floor to ceiling in clean gray-white tile except for a towering wall of windows. At night, it’s all lit by a chandelier made of dozens of illuminated cubes. In the late-night quiet, with the scattered lights of the dark city twinkling through the glass and only our voices and laughter echoing off the walls, it felt like we owned the place.

We were mesmerized by the painting-like screen saver on the 165-inch TV, which showed cherry blossom petals fluttering down over Central Park’s Bow Bridge. Later we settled into the couches for a movie night. Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York

For guests who prefer to get out into the city at night, the team downstairs can set you up. During the afternoon, I’d spent a fun half hour talking to concierges Jonathan and Carlomar about some of their favorite things to arrange for guests, including private art and gallery tours, solving tricky dining requests for picky eaters (they had a few vegan and vegetarian ideas for me), and bagel recommendations in the midtown neighborhood.

Despite their bagel tip, we chose to eat breakfast in the hotel restaurant the next morning, the Living Room. (Note: Breakfast is included in the cost of the stay, but dinner is not.) We were rewarded with a celebrity sighting. Maybe the sports star who shall remain unnamed would be staying in the Manhattan Suite after we checked out? At the very least, that unplanned extra bit of excitement gave us something else to remember our stay by. And made us feel a little like celebrities too.