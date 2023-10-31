The 15 Best Hotels in New York City

New York City’s hotel scene is never lacking in exciting newcomers. Meanwhile, seasoned icons are constantly reinventing themselves for new generations of travelers. Each debut and renovation ups the ante on the level of hospitality this cultural capital can deliver, which is good news for travelers in search of a sublime hotel stay.

As part of AFAR’s Hotels We Love Series, we’ve created our list of the 15 very best hotels in New York City. Whether you’re looking for a residential-feeling retreat, an over-the-top suite, a hip Brooklyn hangout, or even a glamping experience, you’ll find it here among these 15 standout hotels—listed in no particular order.

1. The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel

Bemelmans Bar features colorful murals depicting four seasons in Central Park by Ludwig Bemelmans, the creator of the Madeline children’s books. Courtesy of the Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

This Upper East Side legend opened its doors in 1930 and, since then, has offered big-city accommodations to a legion of luminaries, from John F. Kennedy and Ingrid Bergman to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The hotel‘s famed restaurant Café Carlyle is where much of the action—and longstanding history—exists, having consistently hosted top talent like Woody Allen, Alan Cumming, and Rita Wilson since opening in 1955.

The property’s famed Bemelmans Bar is another favorite, especially for nightly live jazz, masterful cocktails, and, during the holidays, a Madeline tea (inspired by Madeline author Ludwig Bemelmans, who was commissioned in 1947 for the bar’s iconic large-scale murals). More R&R can be found at the hotel’s Sisley-Paris Spa, an urban retreat offering an array of decadent facial and body treatments. Once back in their rooms, often with postcard-worthy views of Central Park, guests can luxuriate in the interiors designed by Lisbon-born Alexandra Champalimaud, many with art deco flourishes, deep soaking tubs, and wall murals depicting city life. From $1,495

2. The Whitby Hotel

Designer Kit Kemp’s interiors take a maximalist approach. Courtesy of Simon Brown/Firmdale Hotels

Neighborhood: Midtown

Crosby Street Hotel founders Tim and Kit Kemp are behind this Midtown property, which opened its doors in February 2017. Each of the 86 guest rooms exudes a personality of its own, complete with playful artwork and color-forward design by Kit.

High ceilings, long foyers, and walk-in closets help guests feel more at home than on the road, as does a stop at the Drawing Room before lights out. Here, floral curtains, oversize armchairs, and book-lined walls greet guests who want a nightcap from the honor bar, which is always stocked with top-shelf liquors, wines, and prebatched cocktails. Pick your poison and enjoy it in your deep-soaking tub, where a TV and lineup of bespoke bath products await. Come morning, head to the light-drenched Orangery for well-executed breakfast favorites like avocado toast, acai bowls, and brioche french toast. From $1,395

3. Hotel Chelsea

The Hotel Chelsea’s guest rooms mix sophistication with a touch of rock ‘n’ roll. Courtesy of Annie Schlechter/Hotel Chelsea

Neighborhood: Chelsea

The Hotel Chelsea has always been more than a place to sleep. Before it shuttered in 2011, it had spent more than a century playing host to some of New York City’s most colorful guests and residents—many of them cultural icons. Within these storied walls, Jack Kerouac wrote On the Road, Dylan Thomas penned poetry, and Andy Warhol filmed Chelsea Girls. Now, hoteliers Sean MacPherson, Ira Drukier, and Richard Born have launched a new chapter for this NYC institution.

The Chelsea has 155 guest rooms, ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites with full kitchens. Some have wrought-iron balconies overlooking 23rd Street, some have fireplaces, and some have stained-glass window details—but no two have the same floor plan. Still, they all share some cool unifying details, like an inlaid “CH” monogram in the wooden floors and Bluetooth speakers that look like a Marshall guitar amp. The Lobby Bar is a luxurious throwback to the city’s Gilded Age. The cocktail menu re-creates famed elixirs from hotels around the world, like the Singapore Sling, Dukes Martini, and St. Regis Bloody Mary. Across the hall, signature red booths still line the Spanish restaurant El Quijote, a nearly 100-year-old neighborhood stalwart that’s been revived in a smaller, more intimate capacity. Meanwhile, the French American restaurant, Café Chelsea, serves such classics as steak frites and chocolate soufflé. From $504

4. Greenwich Hotel

A corner suite at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City Courtesy of the Greenwich Hotel

Neighborhood: TriBeCa

Loyalty program: Leaders Club (Leading Hotels of the World)

On a charming corner of Greenwich Street in TriBeCa, the Greenwich Hotel is a sophisticated downtown Manhattan property co-owned by actor Robert DeNiro. Since opening in 2008, this boutique hotel has earned a reputation for its discretion (only a small sign signals the entrance), offering the type of service and privacy that attract celebrity guests. Keep an eye out for abstract expressionist paintings by Robert DeNiro’s father, Robert DeNiro Sr., throughout the hotel.

No two of the 88 rooms are alike; the design is unfussy and pleasantly understated. Spacious bathrooms—finished in Moroccan tile or Italian Carrara marble—are a highlight of the accommodations. Start your stay with a swim in the lantern-lit swimming pool before sipping a predinner cocktail in the guests-only drawing room, complete with a fireplace. The hotel is also home to neighborhood favorite Italian restaurant, Locanda Verde, from beloved NYC chef Andrew Carmellini. From $1,125

5. Aman New York

Neighborhood: Midtown

Built as an urban sanctuary and opened in August 2022, Aman New York is one of Manhattan’s most high-profile hotel openings in years. Unsurprisingly, Aman pulled out all the stops for its Manhattan debut. The hotel occupies floors 7 to 14 of the iconic Crown building in Midtown, a building on Fifth Avenue with a gilded, pyramid-shaped roof. It’s one of best examples of Beaux-Arts architecture in the USA, built in 1921 by Warren & Wetmore, the masterminds of Grand Central Station. Eighty-three suites, with fireplaces, deep soaking tubs, and pivoting partition walls reminiscent of Japanese paper shoji screens, fill floors 7 to 12, the smallest bookable room being 718 square feet.

The 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness area sprawls across floors 9 to 11; it features a 65-foot indoor swimming pool flanked by fireplaces and daybeds. Except for the hotel’s subterranean Jazz Club, most of these spaces, including the two lobby restaurants, are currently only open to guests and Aman Club members, but Aman has plans to eventually open the restaurants to the public. From $1,950

6. The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

The lobby of the Beekman, a Thompson Hotel Courtesy of the Beekman, a Thompson Hotel

Neighborhood: Financial District

Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

History is alive at this downtown property, housed in the iconic Temple Court building designed by architect James M. Farnsworth in 1881. At check-in, pause to appreciate the nine-story atrium and skylight, then head to one of the 287 fully appointed rooms, which include 35 suites and two penthouses with private rooftop terraces. Each space comes with luxurious amenities like Carrara marble–tiled bathrooms with oversize rain showers, exclusive D.S. & Durga toiletries, and around-the-clock room service courtesy of chef Tom Colicchio’s Crafted Hospitality.

Should guests want to eat outside of their room, the hotel is also home to Daniel Boulud’s Le Gratin, a bistro inspired by the French chef’s hometown of Lyon, and Colicchio’s Temple Court, where classic dishes like Maine lobster and Berkshire pork chop fill the menu. Cocktail lounge Laissez Faire recently debuted with martini service and a DJ booth. Those requiring reservations beyond hotel doors should call upon the Les Clefs d’Or-recognized concierge team. From $700

7. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Gotham Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Neighborhood: Lower Manhattan

Set within an 82-story building in Lower Manhattan, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown was designed by Yabu Pushelberg to suggest tranquil, residential-feeling living spaces, with a neutral palette and plenty of natural light. The hotel is a short walk from such key sites as Battery Park, the Seaport District, TriBeCa, and the World Trade Center complex.

The 189 guest rooms feature deep soaking tubs and Maison Margiela amenities; some have private balconies. Many travelers check into this hotel for the world-class spa facilities, which include a large sun terrace and a heated 75-foot lap pool. Just off the hotel’s lobby, Wolfgang Puck’s Cut steakhouse—the California chef’s first New York City outpost—serves such delicacies as Japanese wagyu beef. From $1,210

8. Park Hyatt New York

The Park Hyatt New York is located in Midtown Manhattan. Courtesy of the Park Hyatt New York

Neighborhood: Midtown

Loyalty program: World of Hyatt

Occupying 25 floors of a 90-story tower on West 57th Street, Park Hyatt New York opened its doors in August 2014. There is an emphasis on art at this sleek hotel, with museum-quality pieces on display in both the common areas and the spacious, light-filled rooms. A rotating art program in the hotel’s Avenue Gallery space features rotating exhibits with emerging artists from around the world.

An artistic personality continues with a nod to neighbor Carnegie Hall through an exclusive soundtrack playing on underwater speakers in the indoor saltwater swimming pool, provided by the iconic concert hall. A swim in this pool—25 floors above bustling Midtown Manhattan—is a highlight of the hotel, along with cocktails in the cozy Living Room restaurant and lounge. From $1,825

9. Mandarin Oriental New York

A treatment room at the Mandarin Oriental New York’s spa Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental New York

Neighborhood: Midtown

Loyalty program: Fans of M.O.

Located just footsteps from the hustle of Columbus Circle, Mandarin Oriental New York serves as the ultimate urban escape. More than 240 rooms and suites showcase stunning views of Central Park, the Hudson River, and the Manhattan skyline, while carrying their own perks within (Diptyque amenities, cherry wood furnishings, walk-in showers). The 14,500-square-foot spa feels like a true getaway in the heart of the city, with a tea lounge and a number of treatments ranging from Jet Lag Cure to Thai Foot Therapy.

The MO Lounge offers dramatic park views and an all-day menu with American cuisine centered on sustainable local ingredients. Come evening, MO Lounge’s hand-crafted cocktails paired with Central Park vistas are perfect for impressing out-of-towners. From $1,180

10. The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

A deluxe room at the Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue Courtesy of the Langham New York

Neighborhood: Midtown

Loyalty program: 1865 Privilege

Many temptations are under one roof at the Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue. This polished hotel bucks the trend of tiny Midtown hotel rooms with spaces that begin at 420 square feet and stretch up to apartment-style accommodations with full kitchens—an ideal setup for families. The style is modern and refined, from the sweeping staircase that connects the lobby to the Michelin-rated Ai Fiori restaurant of chef Michael White on the second floor. The hotel doubles as an art gallery for the work of American artist Alex Katz, whose bold figurative paintings hang on the walls throughout the hotel. There’s also Chuan Body + Soul, a day spa based on principles of Chinese medicine. From $633

11. Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

The Madison Suite Bedroom at the Ritz Carlton NoMad, featuring a palette of brown and bronze and views of New York City

Photo by Björn Wallander

Neighborhood: NoMad

Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, which opened in July 2022, is situated in the up-and-coming NoMad neighborhood (so named for its location north of Madison Square Park), once the city’s flower district. As a nod to that past, the NoMad reflects nature from the moment you are ushered into the building by black-suited doormen. First, you step into a chamber filled with palms and fig trees and then into the equally plant-filled lobby area.

The 219 guest rooms and 31 suites are on floors 14 through 37; 16 one- and two-bedroom penthouse residences vary in size from 950 to 1,850 square feet and include kitchens, screening rooms, and wellness rooms outfitted with Peloton bikes and mats. Residences—which guests can also book—are on floors 40 through 43. All guest rooms begin on the 14th floor, which translates into stellar Manhattan views.

The José Andrés Group helms the hotel’s four restaurants and bars, including the ground-level restaurant, Zaytinya, with a bright, showstopping bar that draws on Greek, Lebanese, and Turkish influences (and an offshot of Andrés’s D.C. restaurant). Dinner highlights might include a noteworthy hummus and za’atar pide, a flatbread topped with the namesake spice, kasar cheese, and a gently poached egg. From $2,230

12. The Mark Hotel

The entrance to the Mark Hotel in New York City Photo by Francesco Tonelli/Photography: © 2014 Francesco Tonelli

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

From the moment you step into the Mark Hotel, with its art deco-inspired lobby clad in black-and-white marble floors, the vibe is a blend of fashionable, worldly, and understated. Located in a landmark 1927 building on a tranquil corner of the Upper East Side, a few blocks from Central Park, the 153-room hotel was designed by French interiors maven Jacques Grange. Accommodations feature furnishings in ebony, sycamore, and granite, while black-and-white-floored marble bathrooms are outfitted with soaking tubs and heated towel racks.

The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges serves seasonally driven menus with highlights including hamachi sashimi and simply grilled black sea bass or lamb chops; the newer Caviar Kaspia at the Mark serves a legendary twice-baked potato dish with some of the world’s finest caviar. From $1,275

13. Ace Hotel Brooklyn

A guest room at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Courtesy of the Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Neighborhood: Boerum Hill

Twelve years after Ace Hotel transformed Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood into a destination worth visiting, the brand opened its second NYC property on the edge of Brooklyn’s residential Boerum Hill neighborhood and Downtown Brooklyn in the summer of 2021. Built from the ground up, the 13-story building features a concrete brutalist facade designed by Roman and Williams. Inside, organic elements like green leather couches, wooden walls, and textile and fiber art pieces add warmth to raw concrete pillars and ceilings in the expansive lobby and throughout the 287 rooms.

As You Are, the ground-floor restaurant, uses Brooklyn’s multicultural culinary scene to inspire dishes like sea trout crudo with a beet aguachile, and grilled pork with a spiced coconut-onion relish. In the morning, don’t miss getting a pastel de nata or warm biscuit to go with your coffee at the bakery counter. If you must go into Manhattan, the A/C train at Hoyt Schermerhorn is only a block away. From $549

14. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Lounge chairs at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge pool are for hotel guests only. Courtesy of 1 Brooklyn Bridge/James Baigrie

Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights

Loyalty program: Mission By 1 Hotels

Outdoor enthusiasts with a penchant for luxe living will feel right at home at this Brooklyn Heights stunner, which takes much of its inspiration from adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park—the neighborhood’s opportunity to commune with nature while embracing the big city. Find natural elements in details like original heart-pine beams from the former Domino Sugar Factory, walnut from the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, and pine flooring from the Old Crow Distillery in Kentucky, along with plenty of living green elements.

The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is also committed to sustainability, as evidenced by amenities like 100 percent organic cotton mattresses, naturally derived bath products, and filtered water taps in every room. Visitors can stop by the Bamford Haybarn Spa for a specialty treatment before heading to dinner at the Osprey, where the team serves a menu of elevated comfort dishes, such as Berkshire pork chop and rotisserie chicken. From $765

15. Collective Retreats Governors Island

Collective Governors Island is the first overnight accommodation to open on the tiny island in New York Harbor since the Coast Guard left in 1996. Photo by Lyndsey Matthews

Neighborhood: Governors Island, New York

Eight minutes by ferry from downtown Manhattan, Governors Island is a tiny 172-acre island and public park enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. And since 2018, people have been able to spend the night there at Collective Retreats Governors Island. Better known for opening luxury camping sites in such remote locations as Yellowstone and Texas Hill Country, Collective Retreats makes its urban debut with its Governors Island location, with views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty outside of each luxury canvas tent.

There are 27 “Journey” tents or 10 “Summit” tents, both featuring real beds and mattresses, fully functional electricity, and French press coffee bars. The Journey tents offer a slightly cozier option and shared bathrooms within a two-minute walk of each campsite. For those wanting a truly over-the-top camping experience, Summit tents each come with a private en suite bathroom with rain shower, spacious deck with Adirondack chairs, and other amenities like Yeti coolers. Breakfast is also included in the Summit tent rates and can be delivered directly to your bed for an extra fee. For those who prefer more cabin-like structures, the Outlook Shelter and Outlook Liberty Suite are temperature controlled, come with private bathrooms, and have proper doors and windows instead of tent flaps. From $200

Additional reporting by Billie Cohen, Lyndsey Matthews, Nicoletta Richardson, Michelle Summerville, Nicole Schnitzler, and Megan Eileen McDonough