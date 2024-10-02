Destinations
Sarah Buder
AFAR Contributor
Most recent articles
Festivals + Events
When and Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Mexico
October 02, 2024 03:02 AM
·
Sarah Buder
Weekend Getaways
10 Easy Weekend Getaways From New York City—No Flights Required
September 19, 2024 01:20 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Packing Tips + Gear
16 Travel Apps That Travel Editors Actually Use
July 11, 2024 02:28 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Health + Wellness
How to Stay Calm When Your Trip Goes Wrong
May 06, 2024 04:10 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Yes, Americans Can Still Travel to Cuba. Here’s How
March 21, 2024 12:43 PM
·
Bailey Berg
Solo Travel
As a Solo Female Traveler, Here’s Where to Go
March 08, 2024 09:15 AM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
17 Beautiful, Abandoned Places Around the World
February 26, 2024 08:37 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Art + Culture
8 Lantern Festivals That’ll Brighten Your Life
November 20, 2023 01:32 PM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
The Most Spirited Day of the Dead Celebrations in the United States
October 09, 2023 12:07 PM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
“Hygge”: The Danish Concept of Comfort We Need Now More Than Ever
September 28, 2023 10:09 AM
·
Sarah Buder
Weekend Getaways
Why North Fork, Long Island, Is the Coastal Escape You Need
September 08, 2023 05:26 AM
·
Kathleen Rellihan
Festivals + Events
This Year’s Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque Coincides with a Solar Eclipse
August 30, 2023 04:28 PM
·
Sarah Buder
LGBTQ Travel
The World’s Safest Countries for LGBTQ Travelers to Visit Right Now
August 01, 2023 02:01 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Art + Culture
Here Are 11
Game of Thrones
Locations You Can Visit
July 31, 2023 07:55 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Style + Design
10 Iconic Zaha Hadid Buildings Around the World
June 29, 2023 07:39 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Epic Trips
The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights
January 27, 2023 08:23 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Museums + Galleries
Tickets for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles Go on Sale Soon
July 21, 2021 06:34 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Tips + News
A Floating Oasis Called “Little Island” Is Now Open on NYC’s Waterfront
May 25, 2021 02:15 PM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
Rome to Rebuild Colosseum’s Ancient Retractable Floor
May 03, 2021 12:32 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Terbodore Coffee Roasters
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Delaire Graff Estate
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Books
A Posthumous Travel Guide by Anthony Bourdain Is On Sale Now
April 20, 2021 09:44 AM
·
Sarah Buder
Art + Architecture
The Most In-Depth “Alice in Wonderland” Exhibit Ever Will Debut in London This Month
March 16, 2021 12:47 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Museums + Galleries
To Disperse Crowds, Florence’s Uffizi Gallery Will Send Its Art Around Tuscany
March 05, 2021 03:13 PM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
21 Places to Learn About African American History
February 08, 2021 09:23 AM
·
Sarah Buder
History + Culture
A Rare Exhibition of Egyptian Treasures Will Debut in the U.S. This Year
February 03, 2021 05:00 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Museums + Galleries
Yayoi Kusama’s Major U.S. Exhibition Will Finally Debut Spring 2021
February 01, 2021 03:25 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Museums + Galleries
The First Museum Devoted to African American Music Just Opened in Nashville
February 01, 2021 12:02 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Art + Architecture
Walk Through Massive Waterfalls at Miami’s New Digital Art Center
January 26, 2021 02:54 PM
·
Sarah Buder
Museums + Galleries
“Immersive Van Gogh” Exhibit Extends San Francisco Run Through September 2021
January 13, 2021 02:44 PM
·
Sarah Buder
