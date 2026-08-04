About two hours north of New York City by car, the Catskills and neighboring Hudson Valley are a landscape of forested mountains, lakes, and historic river towns such as Hudson, Rhinebeck, Kingston, Woodstock, and Saugerties. As a kid in the ’80s and ’90s, I made the six-hour drive from Maryland to the Catskills every summer with my family. We’d stay at our family’s bungalows in Hurleyville, where more than 30 relatives packed into five small buildings around a frigid swimming pool. “God’s little acre,” my grandmother called it.

The Catskills have been part of my family’s story for generations. My great-grandparents ran a hotel here from 1902 to 1962, during the region’s golden age, when Jewish New Yorkers spent entire summers at resorts like those immortalized in Dirty Dancing. After decades of decline, the region is booming once again—a revival I’ve watched firsthand over the past 20 years on frequent visits from my home in Brooklyn.

Today, that renaissance extends across both regions, where dozens of standout hotels have opened in recent years, replacing many of the golden-age resorts that closed. Until now, most have been independent boutique hotels and inns, but the big brands are coming: Hoshino Resorts, One&Only, 1 Hotels, and Soho House all plan to open properties in the next few years. In the meantime, these are the hotels we love in the Catskills and Hudson Valley.

Camptown

Set at the foot of the Catskills, Camptown offers stylish cabins and destination-worthy dining. Lawrence Braun Meadowlark Studio

Location: Leeds, New York



Why we love it: A modern update of a retro motor lodge with log cabins and an excellent restaurant



Rates: From $229 Book Now

Originally built in the 1930s, Camptown is the latest project from the team behind Hudson’s beloved Rivertown Lodge. Set on 22 wooded acres at the foot of the Catskills, the hotel comprises a vintage motor lodge with 24 rooms, and 26 stand-alone log cabins—many with kitchens or wood-burning stoves.

A standout experience is Casa Susanna, the property’s acclaimed Mexican restaurant by James Beard Award–nominated chef Efrén Hernández. Seasonal, Jalisco-inspired dishes showcase house-made masa and fresh produce, with such standout dishes as corn tlacoyo topped with raclette, potato, green tomato, and salsa verde, or the yellow corn tamale with pork belly and fermented mole negro. The natural wine list and cocktails incorporate house-made tinctures and greenhouse-grown garnishes.

Other amenities include a seasonal pool and a pool bar, a sauna, a communal fire pit, a picnic area, and grilling stations.

Driftwood Ranch

Driftwood Ranch Resort sits on 200 acres of land in the Catskills. Photos by Susan Portnoy

Location: White Lake, New York (Catskills)



Why we love it: A working ranch that blends Catskills scenery with hands-on cowboy culture



Rates: From $750 BOOK NOW

The family-owned Driftwood Ranch is a working ranch set on 200 acres of Catskills land where horses and Texas longhorns graze. There is a 30,000-square-foot indoor riding arena and miles of trails to explore—ideally on horseback. Each of Driftwood’s four suites has a distinct design, but all have honey-colored wood details, custom-built beds, fieldstone fireplaces, and exposed hand-hewn posts and beams.

Colorful patterned blankets and cowboy-era artwork complement wood sculptures by chainsaw artist Paul Stark, whose on-site studio is open to visitors. Guests can book breakfast only or choose the all-inclusive option with three meals, horseback riding, and ranch activities. Meals are shared family-style with the owners. —Susan Portnoy

Related: I Swapped NYC Subway Delays for Saddles at This New Catskills Ranch

Eastwind Oliverea Valley

With A-frame cabins tucked between mountains and a rushing creek, Eastwind Oliverea Valley seems worlds away from New York City. Courtesy of Eastwind Oliverea Valley

Location: Big Indian, New York



Why we love it: A chic collection of A-frame cabins with a Scandinavian touch



Rates: From $334 BOOK NOW

Eastwind Oliverea Valley brings the New York hotel brand’s Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic to the Catskills with minimalist cabins and rooms set between three mountains along Esopus Creek. Amenities include a pool, two Scandinavian-style saunas, bikes to borrow, and a communal firepit with complimentary s’mores kits.

The 26 rooms and suites, along with four styles of the brand’s signature A-frame Lushna cabins, blend blond wood furnishings with midcentury-modern accents, Turkish rugs, vintage wildlife prints, and well-thumbed books, creating the aesthetic of a well-curated country home.

At Dandelion, the on-site restaurant, comfort food gets an Asian twist, with dishes such as cucumber yuzu salad, bone marrow with galangal and fish sauce, and fragrant fish curry. —Katherine LaGrave

Related: Attention, New Yorkers: Your Next Catskills Weekend Getaway Is Here

The Henson

The Henson’s Juliet room is named for its small balcony that looks over the mountains and garden. Courtesy of the Henson

Location: Hensonville, New York



Why we love it: A small-scale mountain hotel with serious restaurant talent



Rates: From $274 BOOK NOW

The Henson occupies a renovated 1918 building off Hensonville’s Main Street that reopened as a 16-room hotel in 2024. Outside, guests can wander through the herb and flower gardens, play bocce on the lawn, or cool off in the creek. Inside, the living room serves as the social hub, with a wood-burning fireplace, comfortable seating, shelves stocked with books and games, and a self-serve tea and coffee bar.

The hotel was founded by Ely and Danielle Franko alongside chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske Valtierra of New York City’s Wildair and Bar Contra, so it’s no surprise the restaurant is a major draw. Matilda celebrates Catskills ingredients: for example, Hudson Valley trout with sea beans and dauphinoise potatoes baked with aged ham.

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

The Herwood Inn

Nick’s Nook has a kitchenette and private patio. Courtesy of the Herwood Inn

Location: Woodstock, New York



Why we love it: An intimate suite-only inn that celebrates women and music



Rates: From $246 BOOK NOW

The Herwood Inn is a four-suite retreat in the heart of Woodstock that celebrates women and music. Each suite is named for an iconic female musician—Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, or Stevie Nicks—but the vibe is far from rock and roll and is more akin to that of a cozy country home, with shelves of books, leafy plants, and vintage-inspired furnishings. Kitchenettes are stocked with a retro-style mini-fridge, cookware, a kettle, a toaster oven, a coffee maker, and even a waffle iron.

When you’re not spinning records in your room, borrow one of the inn’s cruiser bikes or soak in the outdoor cedar hot tub. Forgot something? Commune + Shop stocks a thoughtful mix of locally made and eco-friendly goods. —Sophie Friedman

Hotel Kinsley

Original fireplaces, crown molding, and contemporary art give Hotel Kinsley’s rooms a residential feel. Courtesy of Hotel Kinsley

Location: Kingston, New York



Why we love it: A design-centric hotel that encourages urban exploration



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $290 BOOK NOW

Rather than occupying a single building, Hotel Kinsley is a 42-room boutique hotel that spans four restored historic buildings in Kingston’s Stockade District. Original fireplaces, crown molding, and tile work complement custom white-oak furniture, richly colored wool rugs, Carrara marble bathrooms, and contemporary art.

The Pearl Street building houses a fitness center, a massage room, and an infrared sauna, while the Wall Street building is home to Restaurant Kinsley, where Southern-inspired seasonal dishes include fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot chicken, local trout with caponata, and tomato-and-peach salad in summer.

Inness

Inness in the Hudson Valley offers minimalist cabins and a working farm landscape. Photo by Christian Harder

Location: Accord, New York



Why we love it: A modern Catskills compound that combines cabins, golf, and wellness



Rates: From $599 BOOK NOW

Spread over 225 acres in the Hudson Valley, Inness reimagines the grand, all-in-one Catskills resorts of the past. Accommodations include 28 stand-alone cabins with kitchenettes and a 12-room farmhouse, all oriented toward privacy and the surrounding landscape.

Offerings include a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, and hiking trails, with seasonal programming supported by an outfitter stocked with gear. There are two swimming pools, an events barn, and a farm shop selling coffee and provisions, as well as a three-acre organic farm that supplies the restaurant.

The wellness center is a focal point, with geothermal-powered steam rooms and saunas, indoor and outdoor pools, and a small treatment program that blends holistic therapies with more clinical approaches.

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

Kenoza Hall

Kenoza Hall’s 10 clapboard bungalows look like they were pulled straight from a scene in Dirty Dancing. Photograph by Lawrence Braun

Location: Kenoza Lake, New York



Why we love it: A refined Catskills retreat with a strong local following



Rates: From $309 BOOK NOW

Kenoza Hall has 10 stand-alone bungalows plus 22 rooms in an early-1900s boarding house on 55 acres of property overlooking Kenoza Lake in the western Catskills. Guest accommodations have original hardwood floors, Sferra linens, and custom furniture in soft grays and pinks; some even have deep soaking tubs and private balconies or porches. On the ground floor, guests can read or drink (or both) by the fieldstone fireplace in the Parlor Room, browse old maps and guidebooks in the Map Room, or do yoga in the Movement Studio.

The restaurant and bar has a lakeside terrace where guests and locals tuck into classics done well—oysters Rockefeller, say, or a burger or grilled salmon. Activities mirror the simple fare: canoeing and rowing on Kenoza Lake, swimming in the hotel’s pool, or relaxing in the hot tub and outdoor sauna. —Sophie Friedman

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

The Maker Hotel

The 500-square-foot Artist room at The Maker has a hand-carved wood fireplace and Moorish-style tiles in the bathroom. Photo by Francine Zaslow/Courtesy of The Maker Hotel

Location: Hudson, New York



Why we love it: A celebration of local makers and craftspeople where every detail is meticulously thought out



Rates: From $495 BOOK NOW

The Maker comes courtesy of Fresh skincare cofounders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg along with hospitality expert Damien Janowicz. Located in the heart of Hudson, it’s spread across three historical structures—an 1800s-era carriage house, a Georgian mansion, and a Greek Revival building—and celebrates the world of makers, especially local Hudson Valley craftspeople. Each of the 11 rooms is distinct, with bohemian decor inspired by the Belle Époque period, art deco style, and midcentury aesthetics, and all have Fresh beauty products in the bathroom. The Architect Studio includes midcentury-modern furniture, herringbone fabric wallpaper, and an olive-granite soaking tub, while the Artist Studio pairs eclectic artwork with a stained-glass window, an antique fireplace, and a vintage painting easel.

Housed in a plant-filled conservatory, the Maker’s new French restaurant serves seasonal items including crisp buckwheat with kohlrabi, creme fraiche, and toasted nori and Lamb Chop Crépinette with spring peas and mint. The Maker Lounge has a new cocktail menu inspired by Fresh fragrances, and the café has a tempting case of sweets, including cherry cornmeal scones.

Mohonk Mountain House

Mohonk Mountain House is an iconic Hudson Valley resort in New York’s Hudson Valley. Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House

Location: New Paltz, New York



Why we love it: An all-inclusive legacy resort with rare access to protected mountain terrain



Rates: From $1,245, all inclusive BOOK NOW

Founded in 1869 and still family owned, Mohonk Mountain House remains one of the Northeast’s most enduring resorts. The Victorian, castle-like hotel sits above a private mountain lake, surrounded by thousands of acres of protected land. The retreat offers family-friendly ways to explore the great outdoors via skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, and ice-skating in winter and hiking, biking, boating, and horseback riding in summer.

The 259 guest rooms retain a cozy, turn-of-the-century ambience, with warm-wood accents and a muted palette. On-site amenities include a large indoor pool and an amenity-filled spa, and activities range from canoeing and swimming to tennis and rock climbing. Meals, most activities, and the resort’s Kids Club are included in the nightly rate.

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

Piaule

Piaule’s pared-back cabins let the surrounding forest take center stage. Courtesy of Piaule

Location: Catskill, New York



Why we love it: A contemporary interpretation of cabins in the woods



Rates: From $499 BOOK NOW

Piaule sits on a wooded ridge overlooking thousands of acres of forest, where minimalist cabins and a striking glass-and-wood lodge blend into the landscape. The 50-acre retreat, from the founders of the Piaule design brand, focuses on immersion in nature, whether you’re unwinding by the dual-sided zinc fireplace, relaxing in the spa, or taking in the mountain views from the café.

The 24 cabins are simple but smartly designed, with heated stone floors, waterfall showers, custom furnishings, and sliding doors with built-in bug screens and blackout shades. For more space, book Oak House, a three-bedroom villa on its own 20-acre parcel that opened in late 2025.

Pocketbook Hudson

Original industrial architecture provides the backdrop for Pocketbook Hudson’s guest rooms. Adrian Gaut/Courtesy of Pocketbook Hudson

Location: Hudson, New York



Why we love it: A hotel in a restored building highlighting local makers, with one of the best bathhouses in the region



Rates: From $379 BOOK NOW

Pocketbook Hudson opened at the end of 2025 inside a restored 1883 textile mill that has been transformed into a hub for design, dining, shopping, and wellness. The 46 rooms showcase original exposed brick and timber beams alongside custom modular furniture, while public spaces include the wood-fired Argentine restaurant Ambos, a nightclub located in the historic boiler room, and shops and galleries highlighting local and international designers.

The standout is the Baths, a light-filled bathhouse with treatment rooms, a steam room, a saltwater thermal pool, a hot tub, and a cold plunge.

Scribner’s Catskill Lodge

The sofa in the Bungalow King room at Scribner’s can transform into a comfortable kids’ bed. Photo by Read McKendree

Location: Hunter, New York



Why we love it: A design-driven lodge with standout cabins and a built-in après-ski scene



Rates: From $196 BOOK NOW

The 38 striking rooms at Scribner’s Catskill Lodge are a masterclass in wood, with whitewashed vaulted timber ceilings, dark floorboards, and built-in furniture made of blond lumber, all housed within a black-wood-clad building. In the bathrooms are terra-cotta tiles and rainforest showers. The Scribner’s and Hunter suites have their own fireplaces for a cozy après-ski (the hotel is less than a mile from the Hunter Mountain ski area).

For added privacy, book one of 11 yurt-shaped cabins known as the Rounds, a 10-minute walk from the lodge. Each has a gas fireplace, a private lawn that begs for a picnic and a good book, a Japanese soaking tub, and a seasonal outdoor shower. The king bed and the twin trundle in each mean the 550-square-foot space can accommodate two adults and two children. —Sophie Friedman

Seminary Hill

Seminary Hill celebrates the region’s cider-making heritage. Courtesy of Seminary Hill

Location: Callicoon, New York



Why we love it: A hotel that hearkens back to the Catskills’ boarding house days, complete with an orchard and cidery



Rates: From $345 BOOK NOW

The 62-acre Seminary Hill includes a 12-acre organic apple orchard, a cidery and tasting room, and the Boarding House, which houses 17 rooms across eight apartments in two buildings (one was the town’s country hospital and the other was the doctor’s house). Restored by Catskill design firm Homestedt, each apartment has one to four bedrooms designed with country antiques and vintage kilim rugs. Apartment kitchenettes feature electric ranges, Bodum kettles, and pour-over coffee makers. Also on property is the Old Ross House, which sleeps eight people across four bedrooms.

Guests can visit the orchard with its 1,500 apple and pear trees, as well as the cidery and its 3,500-square-foot tasting room (look for seasonal tours and guided cider tastings on the weekends). The Tasting Room restaurant offers dinner and weekend brunch, with comfort food dishes such as a roasted Snowdance Farm half-chicken and a dessert of cider posset.

Shandaken Inn

Several rooms at the Shandaken Inn include cozy sitting areas for reading a book. Courtesy of Shandaken Inn

Location: Callicoon, New York



Why we love it: A hotel that hearkens back to the Catskills’ boarding house days, complete with an orchard and cidery



Rates: From $345 BOOK NOW

Set on 12 acres, the Shandaken Inn occupies a 1920s golf clubhouse that hosted guests for almost 100 years before shuttering. Now the property is home to a dozen “modern-meets-rustic” guest rooms and three suites, complete with wood furniture from La Lune and Old Hickory, rugs from Stark Carpet, and textured wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries. Some rooms have original wood floors, and some have fireplaces, sleeper sofas, and sitting areas.

Also on-site: a lounge with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a tennis court, a heated seasonal pool, an outdoor firepit (BYO s’mores supplies), and a fitness center with Peloton bikes. The restaurant, open for dinner and brunch, serves old favorites like chicken Milanese and more inventive dishes, such as stinging-nettle dumplings with garlic scapes, preserved lemon, and ricotta salata, in a morel broth. —Sophie Friedman

Six Bells Countryside Inn

Guest rooms depict a fictional world and have a storybook feel. Photo by Kate S Jordan

Location: Rosendale, New York



Why we love it: A highly stylized Hudson Valley inn with a transportive design narrative



Rates: From $349 BOOK NOW

The Six Bells Countryside Inn, an 11-room boutique hotel in New York’s Hudson Valley, is built around the fictional rural village of Barrow’s Green, with English countryside influences and cottage-core design. An extension of the Brooklyn shop Six Bells, the hotel incorporates a retail component where guests can browse new and antique goods such as handmade quilts, ceramic pitchers, and beeswax candles.

Out back, a deck overlooks the gently flowing Rondout Creek. On the ground floor, Feathers Tavern serves a seasonal American menu built around local produce; the chicken pot pie stands out. Upstairs, guest rooms continue the escapist narrative with patterned wallpaper, floral upholstery, and decorative details—heart-shaped metal sconces among them.

Troutbeck

Troutbeck is set in a restored manor dating back to the 1700s. Photo by Nicole Franzen, courtesy of Troutbeck

Location: Amenia, New York



Why we love it: A handsome country retreat with historic roots



Rates: From $550 BOOK NOW

Since reopening in 2017, Troutbeck has drawn city dwellers looking for immersion in nature without giving up comfort. Set across several buildings, including the 1919 Manor House and the late-18th-century Benton House and Benton Cottage, the property comprises 37 rooms with four-poster beds topped with crisp white linens. Rooms in Benton House, added in 2022, are more contemporary, with grass-cloth walls and subtle plaid and striped patterns. Custom four-poster beds in saffron yellow or navy blue were designed by Connecticut-based furniture maker Ian Ingersoll.

A small spa and sauna, a pool, tennis courts, and yoga in the barn are all set against the property’s lightly manicured grounds. —Sophie Friedman

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort

Urban Cowboy’s 600-square-foot stand-alone cabin has a gas fireplace and a copper clawfoot tub. Courtesy of Urban Cowboy

Location: Big Indian, New York



Why we love it: A sprawling, stylish mountain resort with plenty of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages



Rates: From $200 BOOK NOW

Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort sprawls across 200 acres in Big Indian, where the Esopus Creek winds through the property, which also has a swimming hole, a pool, and an Estonian sauna. The recently expanded retreat has 44 guest rooms across 13 buildings, plus seven stand-alone cabins and chalets, making it well suited to families and groups. Rooms are designed with Pendleton textiles and hand-printed wallpaper, with rustic touches like salvaged-wood headboards and antler art. The Alpine building’s rooms all have claw-foot tubs and gas fireplaces, while select rooms in the Walden House have Japanese cedar soaking tubs.

The social scene is just as much a draw as the environs that host it. Gathering spaces range from the Parlor Bar and the farm-to-table Dining Room to Ralph’s Bar & Bowling, home to a two-lane alley and chef Auggie Russo’s Tiny Pizza Kitchen on weekends.

Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection

Fields, forests, and views of the Shawangunk Ridge surround Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection. Courtesy of Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection

Location: Gardiner, New York



Why we love it: A luxury stay where you can immerse yourself as much or as little farm life as you want



Rates: From $1,300 BOOK NOW

Wildflower Farms is a 90-minute drive north of Manhattan, but thanks to its location on a former tree farm below the Shawangunk Ridge, it seems worlds away. Guests staying in one of the 65 freestanding cottages decorated with local mementos (like custom-made quilts) have access to three miles of trails and a farm that provides seasonal vegetables—plus wildflowers in summer—to the on-site fine-dining restaurant, Clay. The Thistle spa offers facials and massages using local, hand-harvested oils and scrubs. But wellness here is more than just a spa treatment (or two). It’s also a chance to connect with the rhythms of the nature around you, whether you’re forest bathing down near the Shawangunk Kill or picking your own eggs from the chicken coop for breakfast each morning. —Lyndsey Matthews

Related: Wildflower Farms Offers a High-End Escape for Nature-Starved New Yorkers

Wylder Hotel Windham

Wylder Hotel Windham puts a modern spin on the classic Catskills mountain resort. Courtesy of the Wylder Hotel Windham

Location: Windham, New York



Why we love it: A year-round mountain retreat near skiing and mountain biking



Rates: From $340 BOOK NOW

Wylder Hotel Windham channels the Catskills’ golden age with old-fashioned tree swings, a rec room filled with arcade games and Ping-Pong, wood-fired barrel saunas, pickleball courts, and a heated pool. Steps from Windham Mountain Club, the 111-room resort is equally well suited to ski weekends and summer mountain escapes. Rooms are spread across seven lodges, where oak floors, custom furniture, and balconies overlooking the creek or mountains create a relaxed mountain environment.

Babblers, the resort’s lively restaurant and bar, serves comfort-food favorites such as crab cakes, brick chicken, and steak frites, while the neighboring Babblers Bakery draws guests with house-made croissants, fruit pies, soft-serve ice cream, and fresh coffee. Winter brings snow tubing and snowshoeing, and guests can ride a vintage Land Rover Defender shuttle to Windham Mountain Club; in summer, guests can borrow electric mountain bikes, relax in hammocks, or challenge each other to lawn games.

This article was originally published in 2025 and most recently updated on August 2026, with current information.