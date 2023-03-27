Stay Here Next: Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s New York

~ The vibe: Understated French luxury Location: 456 Greenwich St. New York, NY | View on Google Maps Book now: Website | Expedia ~

The AFAR take

French company Groupe Barrière is well established in Europe for its refined approach to hospitality that it has refined for more than a century. The group’s 19 hotels, most of which are in France, include the flagship Fouquet’s hotel in Paris and Le Carl Gustaf on the placid shores of St. Barth’s. In September 2022, it made its U.S. debut when the 97-room Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s New York opened its doors in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Who’s it for?

Francophiles will appreciate the hotel’s art deco–inspired design touches, including geometric patterns and gold-leaf antique mirrors. Those in search of a residential vibe will like the apartment-style parquet floors in the guest rooms and the cozy lobby, which feels more like a living room and has nooks for settling in with a book or laptop. But while the hotel itself provides a quiet retreat, guests won’t miss out on the city’s nightlife, thanks to notable restaurants and bars within easy reach.

The location

The eight-story hotel’s red brick facade is lined with grid-paned windows and adorned with the group’s signature red awning. It sits on a secluded corner on Greenwich Street in the industrial-chic neighborhood of Tribeca; occasional strollers and messengers on bikes pass by the main entrance. I loved dining at nearby spots like Estancia 460 and North Bar, where residents like to congregate, or at my favorite seafood restaurant in the city, Lure Fishbar in nearby Soho.

The vibe

The unassuming entrance could easily be mistaken for a luxury apartment building. Inside, the intimate interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio pay homage to the Parisian art deco era with mohair velvet upholstery in warm burgundies and yellows and herringbone wood floors. The hotel is home to a private cinema called Cannes, which holds regular themed screening events where city residents and hotel guests mingle.

The rooms

The 97 guest rooms are done up in warm palettes of French lavender, cream, and green. The bed in my junior suite had a white quilted headboard that extended to the ceiling and a grand European chandelier in the living area. In his design, Brudnizki also captures the city just outside: Cheeky wallpaper in the entryway portrays sketches of the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, residents strolling through Tribeca, and pigeons clutching croissants in their beaks. The marble and gold-accented bathrooms exude luxury with their dual vanity sinks and oversize shower stalls.

The food and drink

At Brasserie Fouquet’s, a brasserie with red chairs and a bar, chef Philippe Orrico expertly creates the dishes of French culinary superstar Pierre Gagnaire, who oversees Fouquet’s in Paris. The menu features traditional French classics like steak tartare and onion soup, along with regional cuisine including Maine lobster and Blue Point Oysters from Long Island topped with horseradish chantilly and beetroot jelly. (Don’t miss the Caesar salad with slices of tender lobster and fresh herbs).

The hotel’s vegetarian cafe, Par Ici, is located in a glass courtyard and sources its ingredients from fair trade cooperatives, farms, and small producers to create such seasonal dishes as roasted harissa carrots and beet tartare. Each morning, I asked room service to deliver me a basket of freshly made croissants, which had a buttery, flaky quality that transported me to Paris.

Staff and service

Casual with extra attention to detail. The majority of the staff are New Yorkers, and they’re well equipped to offer insight into what’s happening around the city.

Accessibility

There are five ADA-compliant rooms featuring bathrooms with handlebars for the toilet and shower, a shower seat, and a low handheld showerhead, while light switches and temperature controls are set at a lower height. For emergencies, there are visual alarm strobe lights for audio sensitive guests.

A French take on wellness

Another way to unplug from the city: an afternoon at the subterranean Spa Diane Barrière, which has five treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, a sauna and steam room, and a partnership with coveted Parisian skincare brand Biologique Recherche. Highlights include the Spa Diane Barrière Facial, which is customized based on a person’s skin needs, and a signature massage that combines lymphatic drainage, trigger points, and Swedish techniques to reduce inflammation.