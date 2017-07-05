You Can Surf and Stay at This Cutting-Edge Hotel in New York City

Courtesy of 11 Howard and Locals Surf School
An award-winning hotel, an international clothing brand, and a local surf school have teamed up to let travelers experience NYC as never before.
There’s no shortage of fun to be had in New York City during summertime. But while the perfect day in Manhattan consists of different activities for different types of travelers, the Big Apple’s most acclaimed activities don’t typically tend to involve surfboards, wet suits, or breaking waves—that is, until now.
A recently announced summer partnership among Soho’s award-winning design hotel, 11 Howard, international clothing brand Saturdays NYC, and Locals Surf School in the Rockaways enables travelers to experience a multifaceted summer in Manhattan, spent both strolling the city’s streets and surfing the coastline’s waves.
The unique “Surf and Stay” package (available through September 4, 2017) blends the classic thrill of a trip to the Big Apple with the fresh excitement of a beach getaway to Long Island’s golden coastline—essentially combining the best of a summer in New York City, all in one stay.
Upon check-in at 11 Howard—the boutique hotel located in the heart of Manhattan’s famed Soho district—guests will receive a $100 gift card for use at New York City’s leading surf shop, the Saturdays NYC Crosby Street flagship store. Once settled, travelers will be offered a complimentary Metro Card to make their way to the area known as “NYC’s bastion of surf culture,” the Rockaway Peninsula on Long Island’s South Shore. There, Locals Surf School will offer personalized surf lessons—guests can choose from group, private, and semi-private lessons.
Additionally, eco-conscious guests who book the “Surf and Stay” package will have the opportunity to explore the natural coastline of the Rockaways and learn about unique ways that local companies are working to preserve the wildlife and nature native to this region of New York City.
The innovative partnership follows 11 Howard’s “conscious hospitality” business model, which aims to “reach beyond the property to the community,” and is intended to enable travelers to explore a lesser-known side of one of the world’s most visited cities.
“The surf community has an ever-growing presence in [New York City],” Anis Khoury, general manager of 11 Howard, said in a statement announcing the “Surf and Stay” package. “With our close proximity to the Saturdays NYC flagship store, the ocean, and the expanding interest in the sport on the East Coast, we thought this was the perfect time to introduce our guests to the concept that people can surf in New York City.”
If your summer vacation dilemma has always been deciding between whether to book a city escapade or coastal escape, now you won’t have to choose.
The “Surf and Stay” package is available from June 2 through September 4, 2017. Booking is open through August 31, with prices starting at $350 a night.
