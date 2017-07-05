You Can Surf and Stay at This Cutting-Edge Hotel in New York City

There’s no shortage of fun to be had in New York City during summertime. But while the perfect day in Manhattan consists of different activities for different types of travelers, the Big Apple’s most acclaimed activities don’t typically tend to involve surfboards, wet suits, or breaking waves—that is, until now.

A recently announced summer partnership among Soho’s award-winning design hotel, 11 Howard, international clothing brand Saturdays NYC, and Locals Surf School in the Rockaways enables travelers to experience a multifaceted summer in Manhattan, spent both strolling the city’s streets and surfing the coastline’s waves.

The unique “Surf and Stay” package (available through September 4, 2017) blends the classic thrill of a trip to the Big Apple with the fresh excitement of a beach getaway to Long Island’s golden coastline—essentially combining the best of a summer in New York City, all in one stay.

Upon check-in at 11 Howard—the boutique hotel located in the heart of Manhattan’s famed Soho district—guests will receive a $100 gift card for use at New York City’s leading surf shop, the Saturdays NYC Crosby Street flagship store. Once settled, travelers will be offered a complimentary Metro Card to make their way to the area known as “NYC’s bastion of surf culture,” the Rockaway Peninsula on Long Island’s South Shore. There, Locals Surf School will offer personalized surf lessons—guests can choose from group, private, and semi-private lessons.