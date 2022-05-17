A Complete Guide to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport

You think you may know JFK inside and out, but a lot has changed over the course of the pandemic—and more (big) changes are coming.

Like its hometown, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport—commonly referred to by its airport code JFK—is perpetually in a state of transition. The hub is still feeling some of the lingering effects of the pandemic, but many of the businesses and services that were suspended during the pandemic are back in action (though don’t be surprised if an eatery you remember frequenting prior to the pandemic is—sadly—gone for good). A new JFK is on the way Courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey A rendering of the forthcoming new Terminal One. JFK has indeed experienced many changes over the years, but perhaps one of the biggest is yet to come. The airport is poised for a total overhaul and is due to be ripped up and redesigned under a bold plan to create a new terminal complex that aims to bring the airfield fully into the 21st century. The ambitious and costly project—the total tab will likely exceed $14 billion—calls for the demolition of existing terminals 2 and 7 (occupied by Delta and British Airways, respectively) and construction of two sweeping complexes, each anchored by a group of major airline tenants. At the south side of JFK will be the New Terminal One for major tenants Air France, Lufthansa, JAL and Korean, which will be connected to an expanded Terminal 4, home to Delta and dozens of other foreign carriers. At the other end of the airfield, JetBlue will add to its current Terminal 5 base a new Terminal 6, putting it just next door to its partner, American, whose expanded digs will soon accommodate British Airways and its bespoke lounges. Courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey A rendering of JetBlue's plans for a new Terminal 6. As ambitious and exciting as the reimagined JFK is, that plan is still unfortunately years away. Some new facilities will open in 2025 but the makeover won’t be fully completed until 2030. For now, the airport consists of a (sometimes confusing) set of six terminals, numbered 1 through 8—terminals 3 and 6, built by Pan Am and National Airlines, respectively, were demolished a decade ago and are no more. JFK, from past to present Photo by Shutterstock The former TWA Flight Center has been reborn as the TWA Hotel. JFK first opened in 1948 as “Idlewild,” after the defunct golf course that was bulldozed to make way for what was at the time the largest international airport in world. By the 1960s, the airfield—by then rechristened after the late president—was a jet set magnet, with VIPs from the Beatles to Liz Taylor keeping the local paparazzi busy, so much so there was even a full-time press room right at the airport. Although in size it’s been surpassed by behemoth hubs like Beijing and Dubai, it’s still served by 70 international and domestic airlines and is still regarded as a leading gateway for globe-trotters. One of the airport’s most impressive design features is the landmark Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Flight Center, which was salvaged and is now part of a hotel complex connected to JetBlue’s Terminal 5. Fully restored, the TWA Hotel is a nostalgia-filled shrine to Sixties-era glamour—and one of the better reasons for including this airport in your travel plans. JFK is undoubtedly a constantly shifting, crazy quilt of separate terminals—each with its own unique venues and vibe. Despite the challenges of navigating the complex, there is plenty to appreciate and enjoy while waiting for your flight, especially if you plan ahead. Here’s our complete guide to how to best conquer this bustling New York hub. How to get there Photo by Shutterstock There are several public transit options for getting to JFK. JFK isn’t as far from Manhattan as many people think. It’s just under 16 miles from the airport to Times Square. But because it lacks a direct “one-seat ride” on public transportation connection like London’s convenient Heathrow Express, it can take anywhere from one to two hours to get there from the city by road or rail—unless you take a helicopter, which can whisk you there in five minutes for around $200. By rail The fastest rail connection is via the Long Island Railroad from Penn Station on Manhattan’s west side to the Jamaica, Queens station, where you can transfer to the JFK Air Train, a light rail system that stops at every terminal; the cost is $15 for the rail ticket plus $7.75 for the airport link. Total travel time: just under one hour.

The other option is to take the New York City subway to the stations closest to the airport, at Jamaica and Howard Beach, where you can pick up the Air Train. That will save you $5 but add significantly to travel time because of all the local stops. Depending on where you start, this can take anywhere from around 40 minutes to well over an hour. By road Cabs and rideshares to JFK vary in cost, but as a benchmark, the city mandates a flat rate of $52, plus tip and tolls, on yellow cab fares between Manhattan and JFK; for other city neighborhoods, the metered fare applies. Rideshares via Uber, Lyft, and smaller rivals can be a bit less pricey in off hours but also are subject to peak pricing surcharges, which can push the tab to over $100. If you’re driving your own car, there are plenty of spots in long-term parking lots with a maximum fee of $20 a day versus up to $42 a day to park in short-term lots closer to the terminals. You can check how full the lots are before leaving home, or plan ahead and pre-book parking online. All on-airport parking lots, including long-term, are connected to terminals via the free JFK AirTrain. There are service kiosks in the arrivals area of each terminal where you can also arrange for bus or van trips. Airlink and ETS Air Shuttle are two of the main van services authorized to operate on-site. Fares start at $20 one-way between JFK and the Grand Central train station in midtown Manhattan. Pro tip: If you’re going by road, try to time your departure to avoid the worst of the rush hour traffic—typically from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Health and wellness at JFK Travel can be stressful, and the pandemic didn’t help. For those who need COVID testing services, there are testing centers onsite available by appointment and for walk-ins depending on availability located at Terminals 1, 4, and 5. One of these providers, XpresCheck, offers both PCR and rapid antigen tests at the arrivals level at Terminal 4. The same company has just opened its first airport health and wellness clinic, named Treat, at Terminal 4, staffed by medical professionals. In addition to COVID testing, the location also offers services like flu shots and IV drip infusion therapy, as well as private rooms for yoga or meditation sessions. The outfit is probably better known to travelers for the massages and manicures it offers to weary travelers at locations of its XpresSpa airport chain. And thankfully, those locations have started to open back up (after being put on pause during the pandemic), including in Terminal 4 at JFK. But if you’ve got a longer layover and want to find a place to work out or just relax, head for the TWA Hotel, which has a rooftop swimming pool with runway views and a gym. You can gain access to those amenities if you book a day room—and the pool is now open to non-guests for a fee of $25 per adult, and $20 per child, Monday through Thursday and for $50 per adult on weekends ($20 per child on weekends). In another offbeat attraction, the hotel has an outdoor roller skating rink, open on Fridays through Sundays from April 15 to November 1. The cost is $20 for adults and $16 for children for a 50-minute session. The best places to eat, shop and relax in each JFK terminal Photo by Shutterstock Terminal 1 is one of JFK's main international terminals. Terminal 1 The main airline tenants in Terminal 1 are Air France, Japan Airlines, Korean, Lufthansa and Turkish. So, it’s not surprising the duty-free shopping is first rate, with brands like Bulgari and Cartier on offer. If you can gain access, the T1 airline lounges provide a posh place to escape for business or first class passengers. Otherwise, there’s also a Primeclass lounge for Priority Pass members, that also offers free food and drink and a quiet space away from the crowds. Where to eat in Terminal 1 The dining is mostly fast food but here are some reliable options: Starbucks: for your caffeine fix

for your caffeine fix The Local: serving American standards like burgers and pizza

serving American standards like burgers and pizza Martini Bar: perfect for a pre-flight cocktail Terminal 2

