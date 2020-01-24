Is LaGuardia, JFK, or Newark the best airport for your travel needs? We break down each airport’s best features, where to eat there, and how to get to and from these New York hubs.

New Yorkers and visitors alike are blessed with convenient air access to and from numerous points away thanks to the fact that New York shares nonstop flights with almost every major city in the world as well as with countless smaller centers. Those flights are facilitated by the three major airports that serve New York City and its environs: LaGuardia Airport (LGA), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). There are benefits and drawbacks to each from a passenger’s perspective, including their distance from Manhattan (and the relative ease—or lack thereof—of getting to each). I’ve flown out of every terminal at each of these three airports myriad times and have eaten everywhere from Dunkin’ and Auntie Anne’s pretzels to the very fancy British Airways Concorde Room and Air France’s lounge. While I’ve personally come to love flying out of the United Airlines terminal at Newark, JFK will connect you with the entire world, and LaGuardia (which often gets a bad rap) is undergoing numerous improvements. Here, we outline what each airport has to offer. JFK Airport: A world-class hub that’s a bit of a drive John F. Kennedy International Airport, also known as JFK, is an international hub on par with other major global airports such as London’s Heathrow Airport, Frankfurt Airport, or Dubai International Airport. Simply walking through the terminals presents a who’s who of international airlines and a potpourri of people from around the world. It makes for fascinating people-watching. JFK is definitely the easiest way to get from the New York area to destinations around the world due to the sheer number of nonstop flights available on major international carriers such as British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Air China, Lufthansa, Delta, and American. The one major airline that doesn’t fly out of JFK is United, which uses Newark as its main hub. More about that below. How to get to JFK Airport from Manhattan Photo by VIIIPhotography/Shutterstock The AirTrain at JFK connects travelers to public transportation options. By train or subway Unlike London’s Heathrow Express or Hong Kong’s Airport Express, there is no direct train service between Manhattan and JFK. Nevertheless, for around $15 you can take the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station in Manhattan to the Jamaica station in Queens, and transfer to JFK’s AirTrain, which takes passengers directly to the airport terminals for an extra $7.75 per person. Consider this the best-kept secret of getting to JFK, but not by design. The LIRR does a mediocre job of promoting the option and a worse job explaining to tourists how to use the service. The signage is very poor and the route names don’t even mention the airport. But the LIRR will get you to the airport from Manhattan in less than an hour. You can save $5 and take the A subway line out to the Howard Beach–JFK Airport stop, and then connect to the AirTrain. But this will be about 45 minutes longer and makes at least a dozen stops between JFK and Manhattan. Our advice is to take the LIRR if you’re keen on using public transportation. By taxi or rideshare service Traveling by car highlights the biggest drawback of JFK; it is some 30 miles outside Manhattan, which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the all-too-common traffic along the way. And you can definitely expect to hit some unless you’re driving to or from the airport after 10 p.m. at night or early in the morning prior to 7 a.m. When there is no traffic, the drive is about 45 minutes, but during most of the day and evening passengers should figure on a 75- to 90-minute car ride to or from Manhattan. The flat rate fare from JFK to Manhattan via a classic yellow cab is $52 (if you include surcharges during peak periods, tolls, and tip, you can figure on about $60). From Manhattan to JFK, however, you’re paying whatever the meter indicates for a 90-minute trip plus tolls and tip, which will usually set you back at least $60 and likely more. On-demand rideshare services like Lyft and Uber are typically cheaper; I recently took an Uber to JFK from Brooklyn on a Saturday morning at a cost of $36 (it would have been about $50 from Manhattan, and is more expensive during rush hour). By paid van service

There is a smattering of van services between JFK and Manhattan, which are a great way to save money but not time. Go Airlink charges $20 per person to go from JFK to Grand Central Station, which is a good deal particularly if you have a lot of luggage and don't mind sharing a ride and experiencing multiple stops at various hotel pickups along the route. By helicopter The absolute fastest way is via Uber or Blade helicopter service, which takes around five minutes, and flies between a helicopter pad in Manhattan and a private terminal at JFK. It's about $200 for an Instagram-ready seat. The food and services at each terminal in JFK Depending on which terminal you're in, you'll either have ample options or pretty slim pickings for things to do before your flight or during a layover. Here is a breakdown of what to expect in every terminal, each of which has its own distinct features and design. Terminal 1: Several major international airlines call this home, giving it some serious globe-trotting clout. Here, you'll find the likes of Air France, Lufthansa, Korean Air, and Japan Airlines. But it is a comparatively small terminal with only 11 gates. And despite this group of leading airlines, there's not much in the way of exciting food options unless you're visiting one of the airline lounges. Otherwise, you'll be eating sandwiches from Panini Express. There is high-end luxury shopping such as Hermès and Cartier if that's your speed. And you can gain entry to several of the lounges with Priority Pass , an annual fee-based membership program.

Terminal 2: This terminal is less glamorous and feels a bit more like a small-town airport. It’s exclusively used by Delta Air Lines. It’s got a Cibo Express and a Hudson News, and not much more.

Terminal 3: This terminal no longer exists—it was demolished. The same goes for Terminal 6.

Terminal 4: This is the main Delta and Virgin Atlantic terminal. You’ll find notable drinking and dining choices such as an East Coast outpost of Peet’s Coffee, Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke (for barbecue fans), and the eternally popular Shake Shack for a dependable burger and “concrete,” Shake Shack’s version of a thick shake. Consider yourself lucky because most other terminals at JFK don’t come close to having Shake Shack–level eating options.

Terminal 5: This terminal has the most modern design, is the youngest terminal, and it’s JetBlue’s home. There’s an outpost of the beloved Japanese home goods emporium Muji, where you can stock up on sleek travel accessories and stationery, and the terminal also has an almost-secret outdoor roof deck accessible once you’ve cleared through security. Food is not a strong point of this terminal; there is a large Cibo market and Deep Blue Sushi (a more elegant sit-down restaurant).

Terminal 7: You’ll find British Airways here, including the Concorde Room for first-class passengers, which is the highlight of the place. For everyone else, there is a Hudson News and a Wolfgang Puck Express for pizza, pasta, sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Terminal 8: This is the home of American Airlines and its Oneworld partners, such as Finnair and Qantas. It’s not the airport’s most appealing terminal. The food establishments include the standard airport fare such as Cibo. There is also a Bobby Van’s Steakhouse for a heartier meal. Shopping is limited to the Metropolitan Museum of Art store and the Porsche Design shop. Courtesy of Blue Smoke/Peter Garritano Some of the best dining options at JFK are in Terminal 4, including Danny Meyer's Blue Smoke on the Road for barbecue. Renovations at JFK There are big changes afoot at JFK. A $13 billion renovation led by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is kicking off in 2020. Terminal 8 is undergoing a renovation and expansion, and British Airways will move into the terminal in 2022, abandoning Terminal 7. That terminal will be demolished, and Terminal 5 will be expanded to take over the space. Finally, terminals 1 and 2 will be demolished and will double in size, replaced by a new Terminal 1. The impact on transportation remains to be seen. If LaGuardia’s renovation is any indicator, car traffic will be much worse before it (hopefully) gets better. JFK’s TWA Hotel Courtesy of TWA Hotel/David Mitchell The TWA Hotel’s 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” airplane has been transformed into a cocktail lounge. One of the buzziest features of JFK is the throwback glamour of the recently opened TWA Hotel. The formerly abandoned mid-century terminal turned hotel is near JetBlue’s Terminal 5, and sports a rooftop pool with runway view, a cocktail lounge inside a restored Lockheed Constellation L-1649A airplane, a sprawling sunken lounge that was restored to its original 1962 glory, and the Paris Café, a restaurant by Jean-Georges Vongerichten (who has Michelin cred and is behind Jean-Georges and ABC Kitchen in Manhattan). The TWA Hotel is like stepping back in time and is worth popping into for a meal or a drink or staying overnight in the mid-century–inspired rooms if you need a place to crash before or after your flight. I’d take hanging out at the TWA Hotel over most lounge experiences at JFK. LaGuardia Airport: New York’s up-and-comer LaGuardia Airport will soon boast the newest and freshest terminals and passenger gates of the three New York–area airports. A massive and ongoing development project will transform a hub that former Vice President Joe Biden likened to a “third-world country” into a modern collection of terminals. LaGuardia is the closest airport to Manhattan, and that’s its strongest selling point, for now. The airport could be one of the best in the United States when it’s completed in 2022. But it will never be a world-class international airport like JFK or Newark because of its “perimeter rule,” which caps most nonstop flights to and from the airport at a distance of 1,500 miles. Delta is investing in making LaGuardia a major hub; it already operates 40 percent of all flights out of the airport, with American operating 25 percent. Top destinations from LaGuardia are Chicago, Atlanta, and Florida. Photo by Shutterstock Chicago is one of the main destinations out of LaGuardia. How to get to LaGuardia Airport from Manhattan Direct public transportation to LaGuardia from Manhattan is nonexistent, and it’s a shame. Several years ago, to save a few dollars, I took the subway to Queens and then the Q33 bus to the airport, and did so at around 5 a.m. in the wintertime. I do not recommend the experience as it was painfully slow and required a wait outside at the bus stop with my luggage in tow during the dead of winter. But it only cost around $3, which is a steal. By public transportation Nowadays, there is direct bus service on the Q70 from the 61st Street–Woodside stop on the 7 subway line, but most tourists—hard-core budget travelers notwithstanding—will simply opt for a rideshare, taxi, or paid van service. By paid van service You can take a paid van service from Grand Central Station but are required to leave significantly earlier than your flight—some three hours beforehand so that passengers can’t claim their van was late. By taxi or rideshare service

