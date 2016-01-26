Cool Google Street Views: Take a Virtual Tour Around the World

The only problem with a travel bucket list is that it never ends. After taking one trip, you will undoubtedly want to take another, and another, and another. Travel is addictive that way, and while it will certainly lead to a life full of excitement, it can also be difficult (and expensive) to visit every place you’ve ever dreamed of.

This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t try. If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the pyramids, then hop on a camel and make it happen. However, if you’re unable complete all of your global plans, never fear. Today it’s possible to visit some of the world’s most popular and exotic locales simply by using Google Street View.

Here are some places around the world that you can visit without leaving your living room.

1. The Pyramids of Giza



Located in El Giza, Egypt, these ancient structures date back to 2540 B.C. Every year, millions of tourists visit the three pyramids and Sphinx, wowed by their magnitude. Political violence and demonstrations over the last couple of years have made some international travelers wary of visiting the region, but luckily there are other ways to enjoy the sites. Street View takes you around the Giza complex, showing you what the pyramids really look like up close.

2. Machu Picchu



Getting to Machu Picchu is no easy task. After flying in to Cusco, Peru, travelers have to drive two hours, take a two hour train, and then board a bus before finally reaching the ancient Incan civilization. Don’t get us wrong, getting there is worth the hassle. But if you’re looking to avoid the strenuous journey (don’t forget climbing those stairs), Street View will take you

everywhere you want to go at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Related: Hot and Cold: Colorado's Hot Springs Are a Steamy Winter Escape

3. Galapagos Islands







Located about 620 miles off the coast of South America, the Galapagos Islands house a diverse community of plants and animals. Many excursions take tourists to the 19 islands by boat, which might be a point of concern for those prone to sea sickness. Avoid the nausea and experience the beauty virtually. You can swim with sea lions, search for Blue-footed boobies, and ogle giant tortoises all from the comfort of your home.

4. Northern Lights in Finland



Your hometown might have amazing sunsets, but they’re nothing compared to the colorful sky show known as Aurora Borealis . The display is best seen at high altitudes in arctic countries like Finland, Iceland, and Norway. Instead of facing the cold during the wee hours of the morning, now you can check out the northern lights from your laptop.

Related: 9 Crazy Travel Superstitions From Around the World

5. Rock climbing in Yosemite

Many of us will never feel the thrill of scaling a 3,000-foot rock —mainly because the idea of doing so is absolutely terrifying. Still, if you want to feel the thrill without experiencing the danger, you now have an option. Street View strapped their cameras to some of the best climbers in the world, and captured them climbing up different areas of the famous El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. It’s fun to move the mouse up and down to see just how far they climbers are from the ground!

6. The Eiffel Tower



from the top of the metal tower. Skip the lines and check out an aerial view that will take your breath away. Using Street View

also allows you to avoid the crowds and overcome your fear of heights.

When it comes to monuments, the Eiffel Tower is one of the most recognizable in the world, and many dream of gazing upon the City of Lights

Related: Off the Grid: Discovering the Real Hawaii

7. Antarctica



Let’s be honest, many of us are never going to visit Antarctica. It’s cold, far away, and did we mention it’s cold? While it’s not necessarily a desirable destination, that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the frigid terrain. Street View

has panoramic photos of penguins, the Crary Science Center, and the ceremonial South Pole decked out in flags.

8. Oceans

Swim with a pod of dolphins in the Great Barrier Reef, explore sunken boats in Grand Bahama, or float through the Underwater Museum of Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Our oceans are an endless supply of mystery and wonder, and now you can explore them without scuba gear.

Related: How to Pack for a Safari

9. Burg Khalifa



Ever wonder what the view looks like from the tallest building in the world? Now you don’t have to travel all the way to Dubai it experience it. The Burj Khalifa stands at 2,722 feet and is the centerpiece of the the decadent city. Check out the views below from the 124th floor!

10. Diagon Alley



We know that Diagon Alley

is a fictional place, but how cool is it that Google Street View can take you there? The street, made famous by the Harry Potter movies, is featured on Street View, and takes you through the Warner Bros. studio tour in London. It’s a dream destination for many “Potterheads” around the world.