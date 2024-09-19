Japan Airlines Is Giving Away Free Domestic Flights to International Travelers

While Tokyo’s modern architecture, neon lights, Michelin-starred restaurants, and world-class museums are a huge draw for international visitors, they’re far from the only things to see and do in Japan. From the champagne powder of Niseko’s ski slopes to the UNESCO World Heritage temples of Kyoto, it’s well worth getting outside the nation’s capital city. And thanks to a new promotion, travelers can now see more of the country for less.

Japan Airlines, also known as JAL, just announced a deal where those flying into the island nation on international flights can catch inter-country flights to any of the 64 domestic airports the carrier serves—for free.

The program is available to travelers coming from select countries, including:



United States, Canada, Mexico (as of September 10)

Thailand (as of September 11)

Singapore (starting September 18)

Australia, New Zealand (starting September 19)

Vietnam, Philippines (starting September 25)

Indonesia, India, China, Taiwan (starting September 27)

The airline said it plans to add more countries in the coming days. To qualify, customers must book both a Japan Airlines international flight and a domestic flight on the same reservation through JAL’s website. The domestic connections come with checked luggage, including two free bags up to 50 pounds each in economy and premium economy and three bags up to 70 pounds each in business and first class.

For travelers coming from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, the normal $100 stopover fee will still apply if they choose to stay in the first Japanese airport they land in (typically Tokyo) for more than 24 hours. Travelers coming from the other countries listed will not be charged an additional fee.

An added bonus: Japan Airlines frequently ranks as one of the world’s best airlines. Courtesy of Takashi Miyazaki/Unsplash

Japan Airlines is consistently ranked among the best airlines in the world, in part due to the carrier’s attention to detail. It’s also a favorite of Afar staffers and contributors. In business class, for example, Afar contributor Chris Dong says, “Expect incredibly personalized attention from the crew, a well-stocked amenity kit in collaboration with French brand Maison Kitsuné, plush slippers, and best of all, an incredible food and beverage selection.”

One benefit of offering complimentary flights to other regions is that it could entice travelers to visit more far-flung regions of the country and help combat overtourism in major metro areas, an issue the government highlighted in a 2024 white paper on tourism as a necessity.

“Book an international flight with JAL and receive free domestic flights to explore more of Japan,” the airline stated in its announcement about the new offer.

Japan has been in the midst of a tourism boom—the Land of the Rising Sun anticipates that it will welcome 35 million visitors in 2024, surpassing the prepandemic peak of 31.88 million people in 2019. And although Japan has an ambitious goal of attracting 60 million travelers by 2030, some areas are already dealing with the effects of being too popular.

This spring, Kyoto’s Gion neighborhood, where traditional geisha entertainers and their maiko (teenage apprentices) work, put up signs warning foreign visitors against entering or risk a 10,000 yen fine (roughly US$70 with current conversion rates). Similarly, as of July 1, 2024, Mount Fuji implemented a daily visitor cap of 4,000 people and started charging climbers 2,000 yen (about US$14) for the opportunity to make the trek to the top of the 12,388-foot snowcapped stratovolcano. Additionally, in the nearby town of Fujikawaguchiko, a barrier is being installed to block the view of Mount Fuji as seen from a Lawson convenience store, due to the swarm of travelers overwhelming the area for a perfect snap.