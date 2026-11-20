Anna Fiorentino is a storyteller focused on outdoors, adventure, and travel. Her work has appeared in Afar, National Geographic, National Geographic Travel, Outside, BBC Travel, Boston Globe Magazine, and other publications. She was a 2022 recipient of a North American Travel Journalists Association award for a Nat Geo piece on oysters, and earned a 2024 Solas Best Travel Writing award for her Outside story on a man’s quest to save a lighthouse. Anna has also written about science for Harvard University, the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard, Northeastern University, and other leading research institutes. Follow her on Instagram.