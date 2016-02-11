A Matcha Master's Guide to NYC

share this article

It was brotherly bonding that led Max and Graham Fortgang to start experimenting with matcha back in 2012. Graham (then a marketing major at NYU) would visit Max’s East Village apartment each morning before work, and Max would whip up a different matcha concoction: iced, muddled with cucumber, thickened with almond milk. “Max got me hooked,” says Graham, who started noticing all the drink’s positive effects: “My heart wasn’t racing, my mind was clear, I had good energy. And unlike coffee, no acid reflux. I was on fire!” Taking that idea of pairing matcha with fruits and non-dairy milks further, they joined up to open MatchaBar, the country’s first matcha-focused cafe, in 2014. (Read the full story here.) Their enthusiasm for the bright green beverage caught on right away. On a given day, the bustling Williamsburg cafe, accented with dark foliage wallpaper and a neon green vintage clock, draws a wide array of customers: Brooklyn freelancers typing away on laptops, matcha lovers (like me) in for their daily fix, and tourists trekking out to see this tea bar they’ve read so much about. Now in its second year—plus a newly opened Chelsea location across the river—MatchaBar has become a thriving community hub, with over 13,000 followers on Instagram, and frequent in-store events. But outside of their own, self-conjured matcha world, where else in New York do the brothers find inspiration? Here, Graham sounds off on his favorite places around the city for: …breakfast Barney Greengrass

“Barney Greengrass, on the Upper West Side, has the best lox. I use this as an excuse to stroll through Central Park on a weekend morning—I’ll generally start on 79th Street on the East Side and stop by the Great Lawn on the way west. Max and I have been going with our entire family since we were kids. Get the latkes, and the lox and onions scramble, which comes with a bagel of your choice—your life will never be the same. Nap required afterwards.” …NY's best deli sandwich “Sunny & Annie's on 6th and Avenue B (open 24/7) has the most inventive, fresh, and kick-ass sandwiches you will ever come across in a NYC bodega. It took years of experimenting to find this out. Get the "BLT special" or the "John Kerry"—always a fresh flavorful spin whether it's made with roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, or an extra fried egg. They have a good 20 signature sandwiches to choose from, so leave 15 minutes for decision-making!” …a fun date adventure East River Ferry Photo by George Rex/Flickr “Ride the subway down to South Street Seaport, and hit the East River Ferry. It only costs a few bucks for a boat ride with views of the NY skyline...plus you can buy beers at the docking station. Get off in DUMBO and take a stroll on the waterfront.” …groceries

