This Site Lets You Enjoy Top Resorts Without Spending the Night

Founded in May 2016 by U.S. entrepreneur Amanda Szabo, ResortPass currently partners with more than 150 hotels across the country. Using the site is simple: All you have to do is type in a city, state, or zip code, and the platform will list associated hotels and their respective offers. From there? It’s as simple as browsing the options, picking a date, and purchasing on the spot. (Note that new users will have to create a free account.)

Just in time for summer, ResortPass, a booking platform that lets users purchase such luxury hotel amenities as spa, beach, and pool access without actually staying overnight, is expanding. The service is now available in more than 70 U.S. cities, with bookable options starting at $10.

In New York City, for example, locals and travelers can purchase a $99 day pass for pool privileges at The William Vale, which has the longest outdoor pool in Brooklyn, at 60 feet. In Miami, at the Kimpton Surfcomber, you and nine of your closest friends could book a $200 cabana on a balcony overlooking the pool deck, which includes 10 complimentary glasses of frosé, fresh fruit, and ocean views. At the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, a “Lagoon Lounger” pass retails for $200 and includes a shaded loveseat at the lagoon pool. If you’d rather spend time at the spa than swim, shell out $75 for a day pass at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta: It includes access to the relaxation room, dry sauna, and steam room. Although some hotels and resorts allow travelers to book these amenities directly, ResortPass allows you to see all of the offerings at one hotel and in one city.

And more hotels will debut offerings on the site for summer 2019 in upcoming months. Among them: the boutique Kimpton Goodland, located 10 minutes from Santa Barbara, California; the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas; the Clarendon Hotel and Spa in Phoenix; the Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs; and Eau Palm Beach in Manalpan, Florida.

Daycation, here we come.

