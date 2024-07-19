As Wildfires Threaten National Parks, Here’s How to Stay Safe in the Great Outdoors

During what is usually the busiest week of the year for Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, when several thousand visitors hike its trails, take scenic bus rides, meet its team of sled-dog rangers, and camp under the midnight sun each day, the protected land was closed due to a wildfire. The rare blaze started on June 30 and decimated more than 400 acres near the entrance in less than two weeks.

On July 10, the park reopened to visitors and resumed normal operations, except for one campground and one trail that are on ongoing wildfire watch. However, that same day, a brush fire broke out on Crater Road near the entrance of Haleakalā National Park on Maui, the same Hawaiian island that was devastated by the Lahaina wildfires in August 2023. The park is closed indefinitely as crews work to contain the blaze (though the county has said it’s still safe to travel to the rest of the island).

Other national parks have also closed this month, though not because of active wildfire, but due to fire threats. Parts of Joshua Tree National Park turned away visitors over the Fourth of July weekend, citing extreme fire risk. More recently, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park has closed two roads near popular trailheads for the same reason until further notice, and North Cascades National Park in Washington has closed several trails and campsites due to wildfire activity.

Here are some things you should know about planning an outdoor vacation in wildfire-susceptible areas, plus what to do if you encounter one.

When is wildfire season?

In much of the West, where the largest concentration of national parks are found, wildfire season starts in June and runs into October, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. That means this risk for more blazes is high this summer, and chances are they could happen where people recreate, including in national parks, state parks, and other public lands and outdoor areas.

How do wildfires start?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, wildfires need three things to burn: fuel, air, and a heat source. It’s what firefighters refer to as the fire triangle.

As of July 17, the United States has tracked 24,953 wildfires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center’s daily Incident Management Situation Report, a number that’s below the 10-year average of 31,061 fires for this time of year. However, the number of acres burned so far in 2024 is 3,085,742, an increase from the average of 2,931,422 acres for this time of year.

“Each year, we see fluctuations in the number of wildfires that burn in the United States,” said Tina Boehle, communication and education branch chief for the National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation. “This is based on ignition sources—lightning, lava, and humans. If we don’t have the ignitions, we don’t see as many wildfires starting.”

Boehle said her agency is seeing an increase in wildfires burning earlier and later in the year, in some areas. Rather than a fire season, we experience a fire year—a year when fires occur year-round and not just from June to October.

“Whenever the conditions are right, a wildfire can ignite,” Boehle said.

How to lower your risk of encountering wildfires

“To avoid encountering wildfires, your best bet is talking with the land managers of the areas you’re looking to recreate in,” said Zach Alexakis, an Alaska-based wildland firefighter and backcountry guide who worked on the recent fire in Denali National Park. “The national forests and parks keep a detailed map of the wildfires in the area and update closures regularly.”

Especially if you’re going into the backcountry, plan ahead. Consider choosing routes and campsites less likely to be affected by wildfires: Avoid areas with dense, dry vegetation or those that have recently experienced drought. Similarly, check the weather forecast before you go, and watch for sudden changes in the weather. Thunderstorms and high temperatures both increase fire risk.

Boehle said it’s also important to let someone know where you are going and to have an emergency plan that includes knowing multiple exit routes from your camping or hiking location in case you need to evacuate quickly. Additionally, it may be worth bringing a satellite messenger or personal locator beacon, like a Garmin inReach Messenger. These devices are more reliable than a cellphone, which may not have service, and allow you to signal for help.

When planning a trip that’s a few months out, you’d do well to plan a backup trip in case fires happen. You can always visit another state park or national forest if the public lands you were planning on recreating in are closed. You can also check the current fire-season outlook report (up to four months ahead), which offers information about fire risk across the country so that you can identify locations with lower risks.

What should you do if you encounter smoke?

While seeing smoke can be alarming, it’s important to understand that it can come from far away. Wildfires in Canada brought smoke to much of the United States last summer, for example. Still, smoke isn’t good for your health. According to AirNow, a government agency that monitors air quality it’s essential to avoid strenuous activities such as running or intense hiking when it looks or smells smoky outside.

What should you do if you see flames?

If you see a wildland fire, report its location to authorities (such as a ranger) or call 911 immediately. Be as specific as you can by sharing GPS coordinates, a mile marker, the name of the ridge you’re near, or anything that will identify the area. Even if the fire has already been reported, the information you provide can still be helpful to emergency responders.

Alexakis said that if you see flames, “get upwind of whatever is burning to stay clear of its path,” and Boehler emphasized that you should “never attempt to put the fire out yourself.”

Sleeping outside during wildfire season

For many, nighttime is one of the most intimidating aspects of spending time outdoors during wildfire season. If you’re asleep, you’re less aware of what’s happening in the forest around you.

“Most populated places have emergency systems that broadcast alerts to phones in the area threatened by disaster,” Alexakis said. “If you’re out in the backcountry without service, then a ranger will notify you in person.”

The vast majority of wildfires on public lands are started by humans. It’s up to all of us to recreate responsibly. Kevin Capretti/Shutterstock

How to prevent accidentally starting a wildfire

Nearly 85 percent of wildland fires in the United States are caused by humans, according to the National Park Service.

“Land managers of the area you’re recreating in put up burn bans when the forest is dry to the point of easily starting a fire, so be mindful of those bans before lighting a campfire,” Alexakis said.

If campfires are allowed, use a fire ring if available, keep them small, never leave them unattended, and fully extinguish them before leaving. Also, keep sufficient water on hand in case of emergency, and adequately supervise young people.

Remember, there are many ways a person can accidentally ignite a wildfire that does not include a campfire, such as being careless with cigarettes or matches, lighting fireworks, and parking on dry grasses (the hot underside of a vehicle can ignite the vegetation).