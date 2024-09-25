The Best Places to Travel with Family [VIDEO]

Afar reveals five of the best family-friendly travel destinations around the world, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year.

Transcript

I’m Michelle Baran, I’m the deputy editor for news at AFAR, and I’m also a mom. But traveling with kids can be a mixed bag. At the end of the day, travel really is the best education we can give our kids outside the classroom. Here are some of my absolute favorite family friendly destinations around the world.

In the early years I found myself returning several times to the islands of Maui and Oahu while my kids were babies and toddlers. We were really craving the beauty and peacefulness of the islands at a time when our kids were not always so peaceful. Hawaii is an extremely family friendly destination with amazing resorts featuring great pools and programming for kids.

The great thing about Hawaii is that you can craft an itinerary that is as adventurous or relaxed as you need it to be.

Costa Rica is an awesome starter international destination for kids. This is your opportunity to get everyone their first passports and experience another country without extensive travel time or jet lag. Plus, what’s one thing that all kids love?

Animals. The sloths, monkeys, iguanas, frogs, and tropical birds are sure to be big hits across ages. Families with a more adventurous spirit can opt for jungle treks, hanging bridges, whitewater rafting, and snorkeling.

Once you’re ready for a slightly longer flight and to tackle jet lag, it’s time to hop the pond. And when it comes to jet lag, don’t overthink it. A solid night of sleep for two and everyone will be back on track.

Europe is pretty kid friendly across the board, but I want to highlight three countries Norway for the hiking and the beautiful outdoor expanses that are perfect for road tripping. Portugal for the coastline, cuisine and castles, and Poland for fewer crowds and more affordable accommodations. Last summer we took our kids to Warsaw and Krakow, and they had the best time in the parks and palaces and exploring ancient cobblestone streets.

Japan is seriously made for kids. There’s so much Japanese influence on pop culture, from Pokémon to Hello Kitty and Totoro, meaning that most kids will view this trip as a pilgrimage of sorts. Japanese dishes like sushi, bento boxes, and ramen make it an exciting place for both the food lovers and the picky eaters in your crew. Tokyo’s neon lit high juku district, cat cafes, theme parks like Tokyo Disneyland and the Ghibli Museum make the capital city a perfect option.

And then you can whisk off with the kids on the bullet train to temple filled Kyoto, Mount Fuji and the castles and aquarium in Osaka. Thanks for watching this video by far. If you enjoyed this video, please remember to hit that like button. And if you want to get notified when we announce more family travel ideas, remember to subscribe to our channel on your way out!

Happy travels!

