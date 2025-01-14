For the Stressed, Tired, and Burned Out: Hotels Are Now Offering “Extreme Relaxation” Vacations

New York City isn’t just a place—it’s a perpetual motion machine, and I’m one of its over-caffeinated gears. Deadlines, tantrums at school drop-off, and inbox overload. Layer on managing anxiety, and the mental load can feel like a mountain I’m climbing daily. The idea of relaxation? A far-off dream. So, when my best friend suggested we escape for a girls’ trip to Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, a secluded wellness retreat in Hawai‘i, I didn’t hesitate.

From the moment we arrived, it was clear Sensei was different. This wasn’t just a fancy hotel with a spa tacked on—it was a sanctuary meticulously designed to slow you down. The grounds, blanketed by greenery and punctuated with tranquil water features, whispered calm. My personalized wellness itinerary included a tension-melting massage, a ropes course that pushed me just outside my comfort zone, and a session that was billed as meditation. But what ended up leaving the biggest impression wasn’t the massage or the outdoor adventures. It was a nap.

The bedroom of a tree-house accommodation at Twin Farms in Vermont Courtesy of Twin Farms

That “meditation” session turned out to be a guided nap, the kind of rest I hadn’t had since before becoming a mom. I walked into a softly lit room where I was handed a plush blanket and an eye mask. The woman leading the session reassured me, “It’s OK if you fall asleep. I’ve got the wheel.” It was something I hadn’t heard in years—a reminder that I could let go, even for a little while.

As a mom, I’m used to being the one in charge, juggling everyone else’s needs. The weight of always having to be “on” is constant. But in that room, cocooned in warmth and silence, I felt the tightness in my chest unravel. Whether I fully fell asleep or hovered in that blissful in-between state didn’t matter. By the end of the session, I felt lighter, euphoric even.

That guided nap wasn’t just a moment of rest but a revelation. By day two, my brain, usually running on a hamster wheel of obligations, began to quiet. I stopped reaching for my phone at breakfast, started lingering over my tea, and let myself just exist—a luxury I didn’t know I craved.

We’ve been conditioned to believe relaxation requires activity—yoga classes, 10-step skincare routines, or the latest tech-infused therapy. But extreme relaxation flips the script, proving the ultimate indulgence is doing absolutely nothing, with intent. Sensei and a growing number of other hotels are offering thoughtfully crafted programs that showcase relaxation as the new ultimate indulgence, offering innovative ways to do less while feeling more restored—all in style and comfort.

Since 2020, wellness tourism has grown by 36 percent annually, with spas up 22 percent and mental wellness climbing 12.5 percent. And it’s no wonder—nearly a quarter of adults (24 percent) rate their stress levels between an 8 and a full-blown 10.

“Relaxation isn’t a luxury—it’s essential,” says Dr. Terri Bacow, a New York–based psychologist and stress expert. “In an era where burnout is rampant, these types of immersive relaxation experiences help reduce cortisol, the stress hormone, while activating the parasympathetic system, which allows the body to recover.”

Bacow also highlights that the novelty of these experiences contributes to their impact. Their over-the-top and extraordinary nature not only provides rest but also creates a sense of transformation. This leaves you feeling like you’ve made a meaningful investment in your health and well-being, which can have long-lasting effects. From $1,080 per person, including round-trip flights on Lāna‘i Air from Honolulu to Lāna‘i. Meditation class from $300.

Six more ways to find your next level of chill

These hotels are leading the charge in extreme relaxation, offering experiences that are about unplugging and hitting the reset button in the most indulgent ways possible.

Mindful Dreams Ritual at Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa (Grand Cayman)

Trouble sleeping after stressful days (or years)? The Mindful Dreams Ritual ($275 for 60 minutes) at Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa is like a bedtime story for grown-ups—if that story involved aromatherapy, expert massages, and Grand Cayman sunsets. You’ll start with a quick chat about your sleep woes and end with a treatment so relaxing, you might just nap on the spot. By the time you leave, you’ll feel like you’ve reset your sleep cycle—and your soul. From $773

Sleep Tonic Massage at Red Mountain Resort (Utah)

If sound bowls and probiotics sound like the recipe for peak relaxation, this might be the treatment for you. The Sleep Tonic Massage ($185 for 75 minutes) at Red Mountain Resort in Utah kicks off with the hypnotic hum of Himalayan singing bowls before essential oils and probiotics work their magic on your nervous system. It’s 75 minutes of pure bliss designed to lull even the most stressed-out minds into sweet, sweet serenity (bonus: better sleep and less existential dread). From $121

Mar del Cabo’s Full Moon Experience includes evening moonlit gatherings and plant-based meals. Courtesy of Mar del Cabo

Full Moon Experience at Mar del Cabo (Baja, Mexico)

Ever painted by the ocean as the waves serenade you? Now’s your chance. The Full Moon Experience at Mar del Cabo ($560 per couple) is like a creative retreat meets spiritual cleanse. Start with a sound bath, let the sea inspire your inner artist, and end the day under a glowing full moon with a plant-based feast. From $409

Amanwana offers water-based relaxation experiences that intend to soothe stressed travelers. Courtesy of Amanwana

Underwater Wellness Retreat at Amanwana (Indonesia)

Take your relaxation underwater—literally. At Amanwana, you’ll meditate below the waves, breathe in rhythm with the ocean, and maybe even swim with a whale shark or two. Above water, you’ll enjoy luxurious digs and wellness-packed meals that’ll leave you feeling both fancy and zen. If extreme relaxation were a sport, this retreat would be the Olympic gold medalist. From $2,057

Spa Wave Experience at Twin Farms (Vermont)

Twin Farms has cracked the code on cocooning. Imagine lying on a heated waterbed that vibrates gently with sound waves while soothing lights lull you into a meditative state. Pair that with Vermont countryside vibes, farm-to-table meals, and fireplaces for a getaway that’s as cozy as it is transformative. From $602

Burnout Recovery at the Sanctuary Beach Resort (California)

If your idea of heaven involves chucking your phone into the ocean, this one’s for you. The Burnout Recovery program (from $609) at the Sanctuary Beach Resort in Marina, California encourages a full-on digital detox (you don’t actually have to throw your phone away) with guided sleep hypnosis, spa treatments, and oceanfront mindfulness. Picture long walks on the beach, the sound of waves, and zero email notifications. From $278