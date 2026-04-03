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Tanvi Chheda

Tanvi Chheda is a travel writer and family travel expert based in Los Angeles. From Paris and Costa Rica to 8 (and counting!) U.S. National Parks, she loves seeing new places through her kids’ eyes and encouraging other families to do the same. She counts taking her daughter to Peru at the age of 2 as one of her proudest parenting moments. Tanvi has written for Afar, New York Times, Delta’s Sky, Robb Report, Virtuoso Life, and Ciao Bambino, among others. She loves vegetarian cooking, 1960s Bollywood music, and children’s picture books.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
A canopy of tall oak trees leading to a fountain
Cities We Love
Jazz Festivals, Historic House Tours, and a Century-Old Ice Cream Shop—This Is What to Do in Savannah
April 3, 2026 05:26 AM
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FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - MAY 5, 2013: Old buildings on Munsterplatz, the central square of Freiburg, Baden-Wurttemberg
Where to Go in Spring
10 Places to Go in Spring Without the Peak Season Crowds
February 25, 2026 11:45 AM
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Tanvi Chheda
View over red-roofed buildings of old town
Where to Travel Next
Europe’s Summer Hot Spots Are Even Better in Winter
December 29, 2025 02:04 AM
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Tanvi Chheda
Man and boy hiking on a forest path in the fall
Road Trips
4 All-American Family Road Trips—and Tips for Surviving
October 17, 2024 06:00 PM
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Tanvi Chheda
Father and Children Exploring Desert Landscape
National Parks
Top 10 U.S. National Parks to Visit With Kids
July 21, 2023 01:23 PM
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Tanvi Chheda
Journey to Italy’s Amalfi coast, where Positano’s warren of alleyways and lanes invite exploration.
International Beaches
10 Beautiful Beach Destinations That Offer a Side of Culture
August 15, 2022 07:07 PM
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Tanvi Chheda
San Antonio, Texas cityscape at the Riverwalk.
Cities We Love
Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too
July 22, 2022 09:56 AM
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Tanvi Chheda
A Weekend Getaway to Sedona Satisfies All the Senses
Weekend Getaways
A Weekend Getaway to Sedona Satisfies All the Senses
February 28, 2022 05:51 PM
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Tanvi Chheda
9 Last-Minute Summer Family Getaways in the U.S.
Family Travel
9 Last-Minute Summer Family Getaways in the U.S.
July 29, 2021 05:20 PM
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Tanvi Chheda
10 Great Places to Go Glamping With Kids in the U.S.
Outdoor Adventure
10 Great Places to Go Glamping With Kids in the U.S.
June 21, 2021 01:43 PM
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Tanvi Chheda