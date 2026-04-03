Tanvi Chheda is a travel writer and family travel expert based in Los Angeles. From Paris and Costa Rica to 8 (and counting!) U.S. National Parks, she loves seeing new places through her kids’ eyes and encouraging other families to do the same. She counts taking her daughter to Peru at the age of 2 as one of her proudest parenting moments. Tanvi has written for Afar, New York Times, Delta’s Sky, Robb Report, Virtuoso Life, and Ciao Bambino, among others. She loves vegetarian cooking, 1960s Bollywood music, and children’s picture books.